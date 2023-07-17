ITV Addresses Claims That Security Were Called Into Love Island Villa Over Row

The original stars of Love Island 2023

The original stars of Love Island 2023

Love Island bosses have refuted claims made by two former contestants about her time on the show.

After leaving the villa, ex-Islander Gabby Jeffrey – who appeared briefly during this year’s series as part of the Casa Amor twist – told the Pop Off podcast that a row had broken out between the girls in the show’s other villa.

“We didn’t know anything that happened in [the] Casa Amor [villa],” Gabby told the podcast. “They told us the girls apparently had this massive argument. Security had to get involved.”

Fellow contestant Tink Reading then added: “Apparently it was that bad that they couldn’t air it.”

However, an ITV spokesperson insisted to The Sun: “No security were involved in the argument.”

Gabby claimed during the interview that the supposed row in question was initially between Whitney Adebayo and Kady McDermott, before Ella Thomas and Catherine Agbaje also got involved.

Love Island contestants Kara and Whitney

Love Island contestants Kara and Whitney

“You know when you’re… like… eavesdropping on conversations and you get the wrong end of the stick,” she said.

“I think it started with Kady and Whitney. And then and then it just sort of escalated into girls, just being girls.”

Maya Jama interviewing Tink Reading and Gabby Jeffery on Love Island: Aftersun

Maya Jama interviewing Tink Reading and Gabby Jeffery on Love Island: Aftersun

The 10th series of Love Island is now airing nightly on ITV2, with the show finding itself at the centre of controversy due to a recent twist.

Last week, it was revealed that almost 1000 people had complained to Ofcom about the show’s annual “Movie Night” episode, in which Islanders are shown private conversations between their fellow contestants from earlier in the series.

A rep for the TV watchdog said that of the 957 complaints they’d received, the majority “related to alleged bullying towards Scott from the other islanders”, after a clip about him prompted comments from Leah, Catherine and Kady.

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2.

