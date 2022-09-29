It's time for Steve Nash to find his coaching voice, challenge the Nets before clock runs out

Vincent Goodwill
·6 min read

NEW YORK — It’s easy to get lost in the sea of personalities, storylines and All-Star talents employed by the Brooklyn Nets, so Steve Nash can naturally operate on the periphery if he chooses.

It’s often said one locker room can’t hold but so much personality, there must be a special mix and a steady conductor to bring it all together — particularly in today’s NBA.

Nash doesn’t have a commanding, domineering presence or booming voice that can stop people in their tracks. His gift, in becoming one of the defining players in his era, was his efficiency and subtle toughness.

That should help him in coaching the Nets, keeping them on course throughout the nine-month grind. But they need force, applied pressure and some discomfort that isn’t surrounded by nonsense.

Nash doesn’t have a signature trait as a coach, something that would work if one played a game of word association. That steely eyed approach, wiping his hair back or constantly licking his fingers before running plays, belied his grit and a motor that never stopped probing for answers against some of the NBA’s toughest defenses.

That same look he possesses on the sideline gives the appearance of a bewildered and often overmatched coach, almost like a substitute teacher in a room full of rambunctious and hormonal teenagers wading through high school.

So fleeting was his impact on the Nets, Kevin Durant requested Nash be fired as coach during his “trade me” saga over the summer, along with Durant wanting Sean Marks removed as team architect.

Nash downplayed the reporting, saying on the first day of training camp, “I never thought that was 100 percent. It’s not black and white like that. There’s a lot of factors, a lot of things behind the scenes.”

Was it 90 percent true Durant wanted him gone? Or 85 percent? It’s hard to say, considering Nash can be slick at times in the name of preservation. He issued daily denials on James Harden’s trade availability in the days leading to last season’s deadline, even though it was clear there was smoke between the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash speaks at Nets media day at HSS Training Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sept. 26, 2022. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash speaks at Nets media day at HSS Training Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Sept. 26, 2022. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

There was no sweet spot, no pocket pass to Amare Stoudemire for a flying dunk, that Nash could’ve taken in either instance that would satisfy the public. In some ways, he’s a product of circumstance and factors he has very little control in, so full transparency isn’t likely.

However, it continues the notion of things happening around Nash as opposed to him being a catalyst. As talented as Durant is, as much as he’s a generational talent and still the baddest man walking, he’s not an anchor.

And we all know it’s not Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons.

Durant isn’t as wobbly as portrayed, but it’s clear the Nets franchise needs someone stable and vocal, someone who speaks with authority and clarity. Someone who commands respect and trust — but to be fair, it’s hard to point out a soul Irving has trusted fully and consistently on the sidelines.

It’s even hard to evaluate Nash on the basis of a roster because so much of the focus is on culture as opposed to actual basketball strategy. Can Irving be a winning player in this setup? Can Simmons — if he plays — alleviate playmaking responsibilities from both to maximize them as scorers?

Do the Nets have enough size at the rim, or even girth?

On one hand, the Nets were atop the East before Durant’s MCL injury around the first of the year, even with all the issues circling the team. Did Nash have a steady hand then, his guidance rocked by circumstances that would’ve rocked the best coaches in the game?

It didn’t look like it, when Harden acted up to get out, Irving was apparently staging practices after Nash ran his and the season ended in a four-game thud, the Nets the only team swept in the first round.

Unfortunately in sports, the results dictate the effectiveness of one’s approach. So Nash’s approach, while appearing prudent in his mind, wasn’t the right one.

And there’s no playbook in dealing with the main characters in the Nets locker room, so Nash could have an impossible task on a good day.

Marks can play cute with the words and say he isn’t Durant’s boss, that they’re in a partnership — backed up by the Nets issuing a statement weeks ago declaring Durant was rescinding his trade demand and returning to the Nets, with Durant’s business venture logo emblazoned at the bottom of the page.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks to forward Kevin Durant during a game on Oct. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash talks to forward Kevin Durant during a game on Oct. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

But Nash doesn’t have that luxury, especially when he must deliver the daily gospel of the Nets. Responding to the latest chapter in the book of Kyrie or deciphering Durant’s moods and wants is Nash’s responsibility, not Marks’.

It’s Nash’s first coaching job, but he’s in his third year in this particular ecosystem. On media day, he poignantly stated he “knows” Durant, dating back to Nash’s time in Golden State when he was a consultant.

His Hall of Fame career gives him the knowledge that craziness is often a requisite in the NBA, so much of it unreported even when it’s detected through surges and slumps. So he can be believed and trusted when he appears not to take any of this personally.

But that doesn’t mean he mustn’t put his stamp on a team that desperately needs one. It’s actually his job.

He’s probably learned more about coaching and his own demeanor in these first two treacherous seasons that have allowed Marks to add personnel to cover those blind spots — if one chooses to be so optimistic.

At no point through Nash’s tenure has he challenged his players in such a way to make them feel uncomfortable, perhaps because he knows he isn’t as experienced as others coaching contenders.

Perhaps being a little uncomfortable himself is what’s necessary for growth and evolution, and finding his coaching voice will help the Nets find an identity that isn’t tied to drama, inactivity or immature, ill-informed social media posts.

All we know is nothing’s worked so far and the clock is ticking for Durant and Marks, for Irving and Simmons.

And for the understated Steve Nash, too.

Latest Stories

  • Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ‘dominated’ in first scrimmage since 2020

    Zion Williamson, after missing all of last season, “looked amazing” on Tuesday in his first 5-on-5 work since May 2020.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs