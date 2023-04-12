It's on ... Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is happening

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to box on Aug. 5 in Dallas. (Graphic by Michael Wagstaffe/Yahoo Sports)

In the nearly five years since Jake Paul decided to go from YouTuber to professional boxer, there has been no lack of people waiting to see him catch a beating.

Paul has foiled them in numerous ways, mostly by taking his training with admirable seriousness. He additionally limited the danger by hand-selecting opponents he could beat. The formula made millions in pay-per-views.

Well, the anti-Jake brigade may finally get their wish this summer, when Paul takes on former UFC star Nate Diaz on Aug. 5 in Dallas. It’ll be eight rounds at 185 pounds with 10-ounce gloves in a 20x20 ring.

The fight was officially announced Wednesday. It concludes nearly 18 months of the two barking at each other on social media, as Diaz worked to complete his UFC contract.

No, Diaz is not a championship boxer. This isn’t Canelo Alvarez, whom Paul repeatedly and ridiculously calls out, even if an actual bout would lead to Paul's annihilation.

Diaz, who turns 38 on April 16, is a mixed martial artist but is known as a striker. He’s trained as a boxer since his youth and has shown plenty of skill during a lengthy career. Standing 6-feet, the southpaw has long arms and excellent timing. He has exceptional cardio and a mean streak that made him a massive fan favorite inside the Octagon.

He can absolutely knock out Paul. There will be plenty of predictions that it is just what will happen, even as Paul has proven far more resistant than the boxing establishment wanted.

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said of Paul. “I’m here to conquer that.“

This should be a step up for Paul, 26. Diaz is a real challenge in a career that has been tightly managed. Paul deserves credit for taking boxing seriously and developing some natural talent. He may never be a championship level prize-fighter, but his bouts are also not complete sideshows that were predicted.

That said, the opponents have been chosen for a reason.

There was former NBA player Nate Robinson and two ex-UFC stars (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley) that were known for their wrestling skills, not their boxing or striking ability. Then there was Anderson Silva, who in his prime was considered the greatest UFC fighter of all time and could have been a big threat to Paul. He was 47 though when Paul beat him by decision last summer.

And while Paul (6-1 as a pro) lost his last fight to boxer Tommy Fury, it was a split decision and it was Fury, not Paul, that hit the canvas.

Jake Paul lost a split decision to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The success has allowed Paul to frustrate boxing purists who desperately want to see him exposed as he’s elevated himself into a box office draw in part through outrageous antics and oversized bravado.

That’s Paul’s style though, that’s his business. He’s turned nothing into a career, beating boxing at its own promotional game. No, this isn’t the best the sport has to offer, but it offers enough in its own right to draw customers. It’s the entertainment business and Paul has found a way to entertain. He owes no one an apology.

Diaz fits perfectly into the mix. An anti-hero of a character out of Stockton, Calif., he’ll bring fighting purists to his new pursuit. He worked to get out of the UFC so he could exercise control over his own business and his own future. This is part of that.

It’s Diaz’s own Real Fight Inc. that is co-promoting the event with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Diaz is at the backend of his career, but he is hardly washed up. His career record of 22-13 speaks as much to his desire to only take tough fights. His popularity is built on a style of always going forward and never giving in. He owns a notable victory over Conor McGregor among others.

If he wanted to still be in the UFC, he would be. He may still go back one day, perhaps to finish a trilogy with McGregor.

“I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” said Diaz. “I [expletive] up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a super hero of the real fight game, the king of the real fight game.”

For now though, he likely will go after Paul with the same energy he always has. He isn’t taking this fight to just cash a check or just score a decision. Diaz will attempt to wreck whoever is across from him. Always.

It's why this challenge is so much greater for Paul. Not just in losing, but losing in spectacular fashion. Critics have underestimated Paul's ability to avoid embarrassment, let alone his continuing popularity, so anything can happen. He’ll have to earn this one, though.

Aug. 5 may give everyone what they are looking for. A real fight. A dangerous opponent. An outlet for Diaz to continue his career. Mostly a real challenge that goes beyond what will be months of preening and insults.

Paul will bring the hype and promotion and salesmanship.

Diaz has the potential to bring reality to the reality star though.