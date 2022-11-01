It's electrifying! Harry Styles cosplays as Danny Zuko, honors Olivia Newton-John at 'Harryween' show

Lyndsey Parker
·Editor in Chief, Yahoo Music
·5 min read
Harry Styles dressed as Danny Zuko for his
Harry Styles dressed as Danny Zuko for his "Harryween" show at Los Angeles's Forum on Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: Lyndsey Parker)

“Harryween” has become an official holiday of sorts for Harry Styles fans, when the glam-pop superstar plays a special annual Halloween concert in what the Brits like to call “fancy dress.” This year, Harryween/Halloween coincided with the midpoint of Styles’s whopping 15-date residency at Los Angeles’s Fabulous Forum — making this his first-ever West Coast Harryween show — and on Monday, he stood in front of the 18,000-strong crowd of costumed revelers and told them, “Please feel free to be whoever you want to be tonight.”

For many of the fans in attendance, that meant, well, being Harry Styles. Monday’s sold-out Forum audience was filled with stylish Styles cosplayers: boys and girls in fuchsia blouse/wide-legged white sailor trouser ensembles from the Fine Line era, or sequined rainbow stripes inspired by Styles’s Coachella 2022 look, or 2021 Grammy-night green feather boas. (A few enterprising hustlers were actually selling boas in the Forum parking lot.) Other fans went meta and rocked costumes referencing Styles’s past Halloweens, like his Elton-inspired rhinestone-studded Dodger uniform from 2018 or the Dorothy-from-Oz gingham dress he wore at last year’s Harryween show at Madison Square Garden. (When Styles sang, “Did you dress up for Halloween?” in the Harry’s House song “Little Freak” Monday, suffice to say everyone in attendance immediately freaked out.)

But of course, everyone was wondering what Styles himself would wear. And he definitely did not disappoint his hopelessly devoted fans: Grease was the word. Entering the stage to “You’re the One That I Want,” his bandmates were decked out in full Rydell High regalia — a Rizzo and Marty Maraschino in pencil skirts and matching Pink Ladies satin jackets, a “Beauty School Dropout”-era Frenchie with her head pyramid-stacked with hot rollers, a nerdy Eugene behind the keyboards, a post-makeover Sandy in big blonde poodle curls behind the drums. And then the one that everyone wanted, Styles himself, strutted out as a hand-jiving Danny Zuko.

Clad in a black leather biker jacket, black "Harryween" muscle tee, bobby socks, and a shoe-polish-black pompadour wig, Styles was totally serving Travolta realness, but was also channeling ’68 Comeback-era Elvis (the Forum’s in-the-round staging added to that effect) and even a bit of androgyny a la the sideburned Annie Lennox at the 1984 Grammys or Lady Gaga’s short-lived drag-king alter ego Jo Calderone.

The Harryween show offered plenty of lighthearted moments, like when Styles engaged with a fan who told him she’d quit her job in order to attend the gig, or when he addressed a male fan’s homemade sign that read “Daddy?” by wryly answering, “Yes.” But there were touching moments too, like when he helped three young girls in the front row come out in spectacular fashion (they were holding a sign asking for his assistance), draping them with a rainbow flag as they broke into happy tears. And fans really got the chills, and those chills were multiplying, when Styles crooned the Grease love theme “Hopelessly Devoted to You” while photos of the recently departed Olivia Newton-John played on the Forum’s video screens.

Opening the show — and in fact opening for all 15 nights of Styles’s “Love on Tour” L.A. residency — was singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper, who could have been daunted to play for this young and presumably uninitiated crowd. (Since fans had set up tents in the Forum lot the night in order to secure prime spots in the general-admission pit, Harper — unlike most opening acts on major arena tours — was performing for a packed house.) But Harper, who was unaccompanied for almost his entire set, immediately commanded the hushed and respectful audience’s attention with some spooky, Phantom of the Opera/Paradise-like chamber-music drama at his red piano in a bejeweled Nudie suit. And he continued to impress as he switched between acoustic guitar and lap steel; high points were the pained and emotive slowcore of “Maybe I Can’t,” a sultry cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” that much of the young crowd surprisingly seemed to recognize, and a duet with his daughter Harris (with son C.J. on keys) on one of Harris's originals.

But unsurprisingly, it was a song that was “loaned” to Harper by Styles, “Boyfriends,” that elicited the most enthusiastic crowd response. “That is one of the best records I’ve ever had the privilege of being on,” said Harper, who played acoustic, electric, and slide guitar on that Harry’s House ballad, joking, “I’d like to dedicate this to the sexiest man in rock — me! And to the second-sexiest, Harry Styles. Just kidding — he gets the No. 1 in my book.” Also unsurprisingly, that comment drew cheers.

Harry Styles’s Forum residency, with Harper opening, continues on Nov. 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, and 15. While Styles will likely put away the Zuko leathers, and Harper may retire the rhinestones, those nights will still surely be cause for celebration. In Styles’s world, every day is Harryween.

"Harryween" night decorations at the Forum Club in Los Angeles, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photos: Lyndsey Parker)
"Harryween" night decorations at the Forum Club in Los Angeles, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photos: Lyndsey Parker)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon

Latest Stories

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That's nice,” Dvorak said. “I've been close a couple times but it's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and N

  • Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event in Toronto

    Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta