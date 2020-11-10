'It's an embarrassment': Biden takes aim at Trump's refusal to concede, defends Obamacare

President-elect Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the Trump administration’s ongoing attempt to strike down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would be a disaster for the millions of Americans who depend on the law.

“The consequences of the Trump administration's argument are not academic or an abstraction. For many Americans, they are a matter of life and death in the literal sense,”said Biden, in his second speech as president-elect. The former vice president has addressed the public two days in a row from The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who said the election had amounted to a referendum on the law.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden discusses the importance of protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as he speaks to reporters about his health care plan during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"Each and every vote for Joe Biden was a vote to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act, not to tear it away in the midst of a global pandemic,” the California Democrat said. “And Joe Biden won the election decisively."

Biden’s remarks come in response to a new Supreme Court battle over the ACA. On Tuesday morning, the court heard arguments from the Trump administration, which is arguing that the decade-old law is unconstitutional.

This is the third time the Affordable Care Act has come before the Supreme Court. If the high court strikes down the law, upwards of 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage. Democrats also warn that Americans who have contracted COVID-19 may be unable to find new insurance if the law, which guarantees coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, is tossed out.

More than 10 million Americans have been infected from COVID-19 and more than 237,000 have died. Those numbers are expected to climb substantially amid fears of an even deadlier second wave hitting the U.S.

"I will protect your health care like I protect my own family. We've unfortunately been big consumers of that,” Biden said, a reference to his late son Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015. Biden added that he would endeavor to expand the ACA and lower the price of prescription drugs.

Republicans have long promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a health care plan of their own that would protect those with pre-existing conditions. However, the Trump administration never introduced such a plan despite the president’s frequent promises over the last several years that he would unveil one soon.

A supporter of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) stands in front of the Supreme Court of the United States as the Court begins hearing arguments from California v. Texas about the legality of the ACA on November 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Court-watchers on Tuesday said that, based on the questions asked by the justices, it appeared the Supreme Court was reluctant to overturn the ACA despite its 6-3 conservative majority.

Biden also took several questions about President Trump’s refusal to concede the race despite clearly losing the election. Biden said he had not yet talked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is posed to become the most powerful Republican in Washington when the new administration takes power in January, but that he expects he will soon.

The president-elect said that he felt Republicans on Capitol Hill, the vast majority of whom have yet to admit that Biden won the election, were still “mildly intimidated” by Trump and unwilling to cross him.

He had harsher words for the president himself.

“It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly...I think it will not help the president’s legacy,” Biden said of Trump’s attempts to contest the election’s results.

