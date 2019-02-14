It's all about having fun - O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan alluded to Usain Bolt’s sense of fun

Ronnie O’Sullivan is known for his maverick nature around the snooker table – and he believes having fun while playing takes priority above all else.

O’Sullivan is looking to add a fifth Welsh Open crown to his embarrassment of riches, but insists he wants to enjoy every moment around the baize rather than take himself and the sport too seriously.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m having fun, I don’t want fun to get in the way of records. I know everybody else is driven by that, but for me, it’s about having fun.

“That’s my office out there [on the tables] and when I’m in my office I do what I have to do, and I go into my own little zone.

“A lot of people take sport too seriously, sometimes. If you look at Usain Bolt, he had fun, he won lots of gold medals. I’d rather do it that way than getting all serious and tense.”

Watch the Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.