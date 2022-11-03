iTMethods Wins CloudBees Partner of the Year Award for 2022

iTMethods was recognized for their proven expertise in Software Delivery, DevOps and Cloud Management and the unique value of their integrated Managed DevOps SaaS Platform.

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTMethods is proud to announce that it has been selected as CloudBees Partner of the Year for the Americas.

The Awards Program celebrates partners who have demonstrated a positive business impact, developed new skills and increased product adoption for CloudBees clients, as well as showing a commitment to deliver innovative solutions that improve customer satisfaction.

iTMethods was recognized for their proven expertise in Software Delivery, DevOps and Cloud Management and the unique value of their integrated Managed DevOps SaaS Platform.

"We are honored to be awarded the CloudBees Partner of the Year Award for the Americas," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTMethods. "As a CloudBees Premier MSP Partner for many years, iTMethods offers an enterprise SaaS option for CloudBees products on our Managed DevOps SaaS Platform. We are excited to build on our proven track record, helping customers rapidly deploy CloudBees securely in the cloud as well as integrate into customer toolchains and hybrid deployment environments. We look forward to continue building our partnership and taking full advantage of the new program benefits and incentives as we expand our business together with CloudBees globally."

The Partner of the Year Award is an important recognition of iTMethods' investments in enabling companies to accelerate DevOps processes and stay competitive while delivering better software faster, and more securely.

About iTMethods

The iTMethods Managed DevOps SaaS Platform enables customers to modernize their software delivery toolchains, take advantage of advanced new features, and accelerate overall time to value, while achieving higher levels of Security, Resiliency, Software Currency, Observability Cloud Optimization and Cost Reduction. This allows organizations to focus their resources on higher value tasks, better aligned with their business priorities.

