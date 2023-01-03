ITM to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Garching / Munich, January 03, 2023 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM ) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company , today announced that CEO Steffen Schuster and CFO Dr. Klaus Maleck will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Steffen Schuster will present a corporate overview on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8:00 am PST.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The precise localization enables targeted treatment with potentially minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.





