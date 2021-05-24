It'll Be a Girl for Morgan and Bode Miller: 'We Are So Excited'
Morgan and Bode Miller are expecting a baby girl!
On Sunday, the couple hosted a fiesta-themed party to reveal the sex of their baby on the way at their home in Orange County, California, with close family and friends. And on Monday, they announced the big reveal on the Today show.
"We are so excited," the Millers tell PEOPLE after finding out they will be welcoming a baby girl.
Morgan posted a sweet photo pair on Instagram that showed the family surrounded by pink confetti, writing, "IT'S A GIRL!!! There are no words to describe this moment."
"My heart is overflowing with joy and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!" she added.
PEOPLE exclusively announced Morgan's pregnancy news ahead of the reveal. Morgan, who learned she was pregnant at three-and-a-half weeks along, is due in November and plans to have a home birth.
They are parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 2, 18-month-old twins Asher and Aksel, and daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from two previous relationships.
"We're finally on our last pregnancy," the former Olympic alpine skiier told PEOPLE. "After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl. You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "
Morgan added, "We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love. Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into. So that way, all of them still get a bunch of love and attention. And we're not stretching ourselves too thin."
As for their kids' hopes for a baby sister or brother, the Millers said, "We have a mixed bag of hoping for a boy or a girl," with Bode sharing, "I'm probably the most in the middle where I'll just be happy for a baby."
With a new addition on the way, the family is making room for another bundle of joy. And Emmy will always be present in their lives as Bode explained that his "awesome" little girl "still feels very much like a part of the family."