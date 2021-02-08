ITK Bowl 2021 winners Team Slacked on their epic victory: 'I knew I’d get the job done'
ITK Bowl 2021 featured players from the NFL and Call of Duty League teaming up to vie for this year’s championship. Though all of our duos performed admirably, Team Slacked shred through the competition and won the crown in a 2-0 sweep.
Our sideline host Kay Adams spoke with Josiah “Slacked” Berry of the Florida Mutineers and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in a post-game interview sponsored by Pizza Hut, the home of the $10 Tastemaker.
The duo of Team Slacked shared their mindset going into the finals against Travis “Neptune” McCloud and Jarvis Landry.
“It was a hard competition but [Neptune is] a new up-and-comer and I’m an old veteran,” Slacked told In The Know. “So I knew I’d get the job done.”
“I had tremendous fun,” Jefferson added. “Just playing against my friends and old teammates, to play the game with them and win it out, it was cool.”
The grand prize for ITK Bowl 2021 was a $10,000 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice, courtesy of Malka Sports. Jefferson chose No Kid Hungry, a non-profit dedicated to ending child hunger in the United States and a cause that he feels personally invested in.
And Team Slacked earned their prize in stripes. The duo started strong with an early victory against Ricardo “Atura” Lugo and Sebastian Joseph-Day, followed by a close nailbiter against Luis “Jumper” Guzman and Henry Ruggs III.
Team Slacked’s final match was in Checkmate against Team Neptune. As expected, most of the fighting took place near the center of the map in and around the airplane. Maintaining control of the middle position is crucial for any duo hoping to win it on Control.
Through constant communication and careful picks, Slacked and Jefferson cinched the finals with two back-to-back round wins. Team Slacked proved without a doubt that they deserved to be our ITK Bowl 2021 champions.
“Congrats to Slacked and Justin Jefferson on taking the W,” Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler, ITK Bowl 2021 host, said at the end of the game. “Most importantly the fans, we appreciate you guys coming out for In The Know Bowl 2021 and, until next time guys, have a good one.”
