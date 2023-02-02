Iteris: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Iteris said it expects revenue in the range of $39.4 million to $41.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $152 million to $155 million.

