Iterable Unveils Cutting-Edge Mobile and Cross-Channel Capabilities, Empowering the Next Generation Marketer

Iterable
·6 min read

San Francisco, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the most powerful communication platform that helps brands activate customers with joyful interactions at scale, today unveiled new innovations, including Iterable SMS with simplified pricing and AI-powered Channel Optimization, among other features, empowering marketers with the ability to activate exceptional cross-channel marketing capabilities and create lifelong customers.

The modern consumer is mobile-first, and spends more than four hours a day on their mobile device, checking their screens an average of once every four minutes. It’s more critical now than ever before that brands not only take steps to operationalize their mobile capabilities, but move beyond the tactical to develop harmonized, dynamic, and personalized cross-channel strategies that have mobile at the core.

“In today's mobile-first world, the brands that succeed are the ones that invest in customer connection. Leveraging Iterable’s latest mobile and cross-channel capabilities, marketers are able to deliver harmonized and personalized cross-channel campaigns that create lasting connections with their individual customers,” shared Bela Stepanova, SVP of Product at Iterable. “All of our new innovations are designed with the modern marketer in mind, with a focus on ease of use, ROI, and impact, all within a cost-effective platform.”

Driving Greater Mobile Engagement with Iterable SMS

To take advantage of the opportunity for customer connection on mobile, marketers need to activate one of the most effective channels within the mobile medium: Short Message Service (SMS). With an average open rate of 98%, and an average subscription rate of 75%, SMS campaigns are an incredibly valuable driver of mobile engagement with consumers. However, despite the clear benefits of SMS, only 20% of brands actually send SMS messages to their customers.

Iterable’s new comprehensive SMS solution allows marketers to deliver deeply personalized experiences to customers where they are most engaged and responsive. And with a simplified and transparent pricing structure, marketers can worry less about spend and complexity, and quickly set up a more cost-efficient and impact-driven SMS program. Iterable’s full suite of SMS tools and services empowers marketers to engage customers at the right moment, across a broad range of use cases, in complete lockstep with their other marketing channels and programs.

"The power of providing an SMS channel for our guests is immense,” said Josh Cherfoli, Senior Director of Marketing and Digital Engagement at Georgia Aquarium, an Iterable customer. “It allows us to engage the guests when and how they would like to receive information, while providing a seamless experience for them to enjoy the aquarium without having to navigate through multiple channels.”

Powerful Cross-Channel Orchestration 

Iterable launched new capabilities that allow marketers to create highly personalized cross-channel campaigns and do so with maximum efficiency. To connect with today’s consumer, who interacts with brands in many different ways across multiple channels, marketers need to meet customers where they are most likely to engage, with the most relevant content, and ensure a seamless experience for customers as they move across channels. The enhancements in Iterable’s release empower marketers to quickly build and deploy effective, personalized, and harmonized cross-channel campaigns that fit the evolving needs of their customers. Key features include:

  • Channel Optimization, an AI-powered capability, allows marketers to optimize messaging across channels (Email, Push, SMS). The tool leverages historical data to determine which channel will drive the highest performance for each user based on predictive analysis of past response data and recent behavior signals. Channel Optimization takes out the guesswork for marketers, enabling the creation of stronger customer connection by streamlining and enhancing their individualization abilities.

  • In-Browser Messaging: Over 60% of website traffic comes from people using mobile devices, and this traffic continues to increase quarter over quarter. Iterable’s In-Browser Messaging provides marketers with a native, easy way to direct website visitors to the next step of their journey with a brand. In-Browser Messages incorporates actual user data into the call to action in real-time, delivering individualized messages to customers at every stage, resulting in increased response rates.

  • Silent Push Notifications allow marketers to deliver certain mobile experiences to their customers behind the scenes. Even when mobile notifications are turned off, marketers can send data to a customer’s mobile device, triggering internal permission requests, like “rate my app”, or updating in-app content — enabling seamless and frictionless customer experiences.

Hyper-Customized Delivery Controls

Iterable unveiled new features and functionalities designed to augment the capabilities of the modern marketer. To succeed in today’s competitive landscape, brands need to continue to meet ever-rising customer expectations for consistent, relevant, and valuable content. Iterable’s new product innovations make creating these high-caliber experiences easier than ever before:

  • Custom Send Control: Marketers can now leverage the full power of Iterable for campaign creation and journey orchestration while retaining control over the final processing and delivery of their campaigns. With Custom Send Control, Iterable sends message payloads to a customer-defined endpoint, allowing for additional security by enabling customers to send messages through their own internally managed message transfer agent (MTA).

  • Journey Exit Rules: For marketers, automation can help reduce the time and complexity of creating individualized experiences for customers. Iterable’s Exit Rules gives marketers the ability to automatically exit customers from a journey when a specific event occurs, ensuring their experience with a brand remains relevant and valuable. Reducing barriers to individualization, marketers can continue to build catered experiences for their customers as their audience continues to grow.

  • Quiet Hours allow marketers to delay or skip campaign sends to customers at certain times and overnight. Able to reduce noise and optimize send times, marketers build trust with customers and reach them when they are most likely to engage.

  • UserID-based Projects allow marketers to use their own unique identifiers for customers when designing Journeys, consolidate multiple UserID’s under a single user, and easily manage anonymous users. With more control over user data, marketers can approach personalization with confidence.

  • Journey Version History: Following the release of collaboration features like Drafts and In-App Recall, Iterable released a new capability that allows marketers a view a historical log of all customer journeys that have been published within Iterable, including when they were published, who published them, a log of the changes between versions, and a view of each of the versions, and revert to the previous version as needed.

The product innovations in Iterable’s mobile and cross-channel release empower marketers with the tools they need to deliver the right message on the right channel to each individual user, driving results for brands and joy for their customers. For more information on Iterable’s new capabilities, access: https://iterable.com/whats-new/

About Iterable

Iterable is the most powerful communication platform that helps brands like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Glassdoor activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. Transforming real-time data into individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications, Iterable empowers more than 1,000 brands to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and meet their goals. Visit iterable.com for more information.

CONTACT: Lauren Benner Iterable 7209009818 lauren.benner@iterable.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Auston Matthews does not need to fight

    Superstar centre Auston Matthews came in for criticism for refusing to drop his gloves against Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny but as the Maple Leafs franchise player, Matthews should stay focused on offensive production and let his teammates handle the rest.&nbsp;

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Rattray scores twice to lead Team Harvey's past Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Jamie Lee Rattray scored two goals, including the game-winner, as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 6-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey League's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro, N.S. Marie-Philip Poulin put Team Harvey's on the board just over five minutes into the first period after Laura Fortino directed a shot from the point into traffic. Poulin collected a loose puck in the slot to backhand it past goaltender Erica Howe for her second goal of the weekend. The Canadian national t

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing