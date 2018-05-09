Some items stolen from top Bears draft pick's car recovered

CHICAGO — Police say several items have been returned after they were stolen from Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Roquan Smith's car in Georgia, but not his Bears-issued iPad.

Athens-Clarke County Police public information officer Epifanio Rodriguez tells the Chicago Tribune a fingerprint found in the linebacker's car identified the suspect and detectives recovered some of the property, but not the iPad.

The Bears said Monday that they remotely wiped the password-protected tablet.

Rodriguez says Smith was "ecstatic" when detectives notified him. Rodriguez says authorities expect to obtain arrest warrants soon and charges will be filed in the case.

Smith called police Saturday to report the thefts, including his Georgia helmet and Georgia Bulldogs jerseys.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

The Associated Press