Have an Itchy and Irritated Scalp? Get Into TikTok’s Viral "Scalp Facial" Method

Staying consistent with a haircare routine can feel like a chore, even for those of us with low haircuts. Who has the time to do a multi-step routine two and three times a week, on top of trying all of the ever-popular hair coloring and hairstyle trends? The constant pressure on your tresses can start to affect the fullness, luster, and volume of your locks, but TikTok has discovered a surefire way to care for your crown and stop your hair from completely falling out. #ScalpFacials have entered the chat.

What Is A Scalp Facial?

Also known as "head spa," the scalp facial originated in Japan and has "scalped" its way to the hearts of hair enthusiasts in the United States. The Japanese method is half a spa service and half a scalp treatment. It includes aromatherapy, scalp massaging and ends with a "scalp facial." If you love how your head feels when being shampooed at the hair salon, this trend will be an absolute dream.

Just as your face and body need care, your scalp needs attention as well to maintain your hair's health and growth integrity. Scalp facials can reset sebum levels and eliminate the buildup in hair follicles — reducing dandruff and other irritations.

How Much Does It Cost?

Scalp Facials range from $130 USD up to $250 USD.

How long does it take?

The treatment can take 25 or 90 minutes.

What Kind Of Hair Type Is It For?

Scalp Facials are universal to any hair type. Anyone with extensions, braids or sew-ins cannot receive the service.

How Often Should I Get It?

Scalp Facials can be done once a week or once a month, depending on your hair concerns.