Have an Itchy and Irritated Scalp? Get Into TikTok’s Viral "Scalp Facial" Method
Staying consistent with a haircare routine can feel like a chore, even for those of us with low haircuts. Who has the time to do a multi-step routine two and three times a week, on top of trying all of the ever-popular hair coloring and hairstyle trends? The constant pressure on your tresses can start to affect the fullness, luster, and volume of your locks, but TikTok has discovered a surefire way to care for your crown and stop your hair from completely falling out. #ScalpFacials have entered the chat.
What Is A Scalp Facial?
Also known as "head spa," the scalp facial originated in Japan and has "scalped" its way to the hearts of hair enthusiasts in the United States. The Japanese method is half a spa service and half a scalp treatment. It includes aromatherapy, scalp massaging and ends with a "scalp facial." If you love how your head feels when being shampooed at the hair salon, this trend will be an absolute dream.
Just as your face and body need care, your scalp needs attention as well to maintain your hair's health and growth integrity. Scalp facials can reset sebum levels and eliminate the buildup in hair follicles — reducing dandruff and other irritations.
@skinbygill Scalp facial at New Hair nyc with Namoo ? #skintok #hairtok #scalpfacial #skincaretips #hairtips #nyc ♬ Lofi Vibes - Gentle State
How Much Does It Cost?
Scalp Facials range from $130 USD up to $250 USD.
How long does it take?
The treatment can take 25 or 90 minutes.
What Kind Of Hair Type Is It For?
Scalp Facials are universal to any hair type. Anyone with extensions, braids or sew-ins cannot receive the service.
How Often Should I Get It?
Scalp Facials can be done once a week or once a month, depending on your hair concerns.
@drmedispa The best treatment for deep cleanse and exfoliate for the scalp ? #drmedispa #hydrafacialkeravive #scalpflakes #hairlosstreatment ♬ original sound - DrMediSpa @crobinsonmd How cool is this? The Keravive Tone Scalp Treatment at @tonedermatology uses Hydrafacial technology to cleanse, simulate, nourish, and hydrate the scalp to promote scalp health so that it can produce healthier hair. The clinically tested treatment involves cleansing and infusing a hyperconcentrated growth factor serum with skin & hair specific biomimetic proteins into the scalp skin. ?Treatment: Keravive Tone Scalp Treatment ? Goal: Improve the scalp skin structure and health so that it can produce healthier, fuller, and stronger hair. Your best hair yet! ??Results: apparent in 3-6 months, repeat as needed ?Pain: Pain-free cooling sensation ? Cost: $$ At least 3 treatments are recommended (one treatment monthly for 3 months) plus an at home spray used between treatments to boost results. Next level? I like to combine with PRP or PRF treatments for those with hair loss. Share this post with someone who might need a little scalp love ❤️ . . . To see me as a patient in my Chicago private practice, please contact my office. T O N E @tonedermatology ? info[at]ToneDermatology.com ? www.ToneDermatology.com (To Book, booking is not available over DM or phones) #pocskincare #pochaircare #pochairhelp #blacktiktok #blackdoctors #blackdermatologist #dermexplains #dermsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Dr. Caroline Robinson, MD Derm