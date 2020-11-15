ITBP personnel celebrate Diwali in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The personnel of the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday night celebrated Diwali in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

The personnel of the ITBP also burst 'Anar' and 'Mashaal' firecrackers to mark the festival. The ITBP also shared the pictures and videos of Diwali celebrations by its personnel at several places.

The ITBP personnel, posted at several other places including border area in Sikkim, Uttarakhand's Joshimath and Ladakh, celebrated the festival by lighting lamps and candles, etc. (ANI)