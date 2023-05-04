Italy's Poste on track for 2023 goals after strong Q1 sales

FILE PHOTO: A signboard of Poste Italiane is seen hanging outside a post office in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Revenues at Poste Italiane rose 8.1% to 3 billion euros ($3.32 billion) in the first quarter of the year, lifted by positive trends in all its businesses, the company said on Thursday.

The state-controlled Italian postal service company, which said it was well on track to meet its forecasts for the current year, also posted a rise in net profit to 540 million euros in the January-to-March period.

"First quarter results are very strong, significantly increasing visibility on 2023 guidance with a solid financial performance and profitable contributions from all businesses, while confirming cost discipline," Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said.

($1 = 0.9025 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)