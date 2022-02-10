Italy's Nexi sees 2022 core profit up 13-16% this year

A woman leaves the headquarters of the Italian payments group Nexi in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Nexi said on Thursday core profit of the payments group combined with Nets and SIA would grow between 13% and 16% this year, after 2021 results came in line with targets.

Nexi's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12.1% to 1.09 billion euros ($1.25 billion) last year. The result does not include SIA as the tie-up was finalised at the end of the year.

The company said its 2021 revenues were up 10% at 2.27 billion euros, after fourth-quarter transaction volumes grew despite new restrictions linked to the Omicron variant.

Nexi sees 2022 revenues up between 7% and 9% this year.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

