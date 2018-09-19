Italy's Molinari to play British Masters golf

(Reuters) - Italy's Francesco Molinari joined the field for this year's British Masters on Wednesday, adding his name to a stellar cast that includes defending champion Paul Dunne, world number one Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Molinari won the PGA Championship at Wentworth in May and became the first Italian major champion when he secured a two-stroke victory over Rose to claim the British Open in July.

Victory at the Masters, which will be held at Walton Heath from Oct. 11-14, would make him the first man to win all three tournaments in the same season.

"Walton Heath is an unbelievable venue and I know it will provide a real test," the 35-year-old told Sky Sports.

"It would be great to add the British Masters to my wins at Wentworth and Carnoustie, but I'm not thinking about that too much. I would just like to continue my good form and hopefully put in a strong performance."

First up for Molinari, however, is the Ryder Cup which starts on Sept. 28, where the Italian will team up with the likes of Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy under the captainship of Thomas Bjorn.

