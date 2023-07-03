Italy's insurance regulator authorizes Delfin to hold over 10% stake in Generali

An Assicurazioni Generali SpA's logo is seen on a building of their offices in Saint-Denis

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's insurance regulator said on Friday it had authorized Assicurazioni Generali investor Delfin to hold a stake of over 10% in the country's biggest insurer.

Regulator IVASS said the authorization came after Delfin automatically crossed the 10% threshold following Generali's buyback.

Del Vecchio family's holding company Delfin is also one of the major shareholders in Mediobanca, which holds a majority stake in the insurer.

Delfin, which registered to vote with a 9.8% stake at Generali's annual shareholder meeting in April, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Federica Urso and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Federico Maccioni)