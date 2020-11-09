Italy's government extends tougher COVID curbs to Tuscany, four other regions: health ministry source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government on Monday ramped up coronavirus restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, a health ministry source said, in a new attempt to rein in the second wave of the epidemic.

The government issued a decree last week which toughens up national curbs and divides the country into three zones according to the intensity of their outbreaks.

Tuscany, which includes the cities of Florence and Siena, Liguria, Abruzzo, Umbria and the southern Basilicata regions will all become 'orange zones' where bars and restaurants are closed but shops remain open and where people are free to move within their towns and cities but not leave them.

The new measures, which will also include a partial lockdown in the northern Bolzano province, will be valid as of Wednesday, the source added.

The southern Puglia and Sicily regions were already part of the orange zone.





(Reporting by Angelo Amante; editing by Agnieszka Flak)