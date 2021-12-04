Italy's Goggia wins at Lake Louise for sixth straight World Cup downhill victory

In this article:

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Italy's Sofia Goggia was victorious at Lake Louise on Saturday for her sixth consecutive World Cup women's downhill win.

She finished first in one minute 48.42 seconds.

American Breezy Johnson was second in 1:49.26 and Switzerland's Corinne Suter was third in 1:49.40.

Canada's Marie-Michelle Gagnon was ninth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press