Italy's Farmacosmo to list on Euronext Growth Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Farmacosmo, which operates in the health, pharma and beauty sector, said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list its shares on Euronext Growth Milan.

The company said in a statement that the price for the offer, which will take place through a capital hike, was set in a range between 2.15 euros and 2.25 euros per share, resulting in a valuation of the company of above 70 million euros ($76.94 million).

Farmacosmo, whose shares are expected to start trading by the end of the month, said the free float would total about 30% of its capital.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

