Italy's bond yields soar as Draghi's government crumbles

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Italy's bond yields soared in early trade on Thursday and the premium investors demand to hold its bonds over safer Germany climbed to its highest in five weeks following the collapse of Mario Draghi's government.

Italy's government crumbled on Wednesday when three of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's main coalition partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their fractious alliance.

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose to 3.70% in early Thursday trade, their highest in over three weeks and were up 22 basis points in opening trades.

That pushed the gap over top-rated German debt to almost 245 bps, a five-week high.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)