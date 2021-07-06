Italy XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, latest team news, squad, injury update for Euros semi-final today

(Getty Images)

Italy will be without key man Leonardo Spinazzola for tonight’s Euro 2020 last-four tie against Spain at Wembley.

The 28-year-old had been one of Roberto Mancini’s key performers throughout their run to the semi-finals, vying with the likes of England’s Luke Shaw for the most effective left-back title.

However, Spinazzola is now facing months on the sidelines after being stretchered off almost in tears in the second half of the 2-1 last-eight win over top-ranked Belgium in Munich on Friday evening, with subsequent tests in Rome revealing an Achilles tendon rupture. He has since undergone surgery in Finland.

New Roma boss Jose Mourinho said on Instagram: “We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months but that is football and we have to be ready to start next week.”

Emerson Palmieri was Spinazzola’s replacement for the final 11 minutes against Belgium and the Chelsea left-back looks set to deputise from the start against Spain in Tuesday night’s heavyweight semi-final showdown at Wembley.

Mancini is expected to keep the majority of the rest of the team the same after Italy extended their formidable run to 32 matches unbeaten, with 13 consecutive wins - their last defeat came all the way back in September 2018.

However, there could also be a change on the opposing flank, with Spinazzola’s fit-again Roma team-mate Alessandro Florenzi pushing to return at the expense of Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who has started each of the last four games.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will be expected to continue in goal, with veteran centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and captain Giorgio Chiellini anchoring a miserly defence.

Ahead of them, Nicolo Barella - who scored the first goal against Belgium - should continue alongside Chelsea’s Jorginho and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti, with the front three of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa undisturbed.

Here is how we predict Italy will shape up against Spain at Wembley...

Italy predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Suspension list

Italy have no suspensions to contend with, while there are also no players at risk of potentially missing the final by picking up a second yellow card, with cautions wiped after the quarters.

