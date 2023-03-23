Italy XI vs England: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Euro 2024 qualifier today

(ES Composite)

Italy will be without captain Leonardo Bonucci for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England in Naples.

Juventus veteran Bonucci pulled out of the squad on Wednesday after he reported a problem with his leg during training earlier in the week.

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca could lead the line for the Azzurri this evening. Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui has been called up by Roberto Mancini but he is not expected to start.

“He made a good impression on me, it’s not easy,” said Mancini of Retegui ahead of the game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“He’s physically fit, he wants to demonstrate and he’ll give us a big hand. Retegui reminds me of early [Gabriel] Batistuta.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to start in goal for Italy against England, with Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella expected to start in midfield in a 3-5-2 system.

Leeds star Wilfried Gonto is pushing for a start, along with Udinese talent Simone Pafundi.

Predicted Italy XI to face England (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Toloi, Scalvini, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Verratti, Barella, Jorginho, Emerson; Scamacca, Politano.