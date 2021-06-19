Italy vs Wales prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

(Getty Images)

Italy’s tremendous start to Euro 2020 means they are already through to the last 16, leaving Roberto Mancini able to switch his team around if he wishes, giving tournament game time to a few other members of the squad.

Wins over Switzerland and Turkey have been richly deserved for the Azzurri, with a three-goal margin of victory each time proving their consistency as much as their quality.

A draw here guarantees them top spot - and that outcome would suit Wales perfectly well too, as it would guarantee them second place.

Their 2-0 win over Turkey in midweek provided another famous night for the travelling support; regardless of the outcome here there might still be more celebrations at full-time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 20 June in Baku.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Marco Verratti is back in training but isn’t likely to start. Giorgio Chiellini came off injured in the second game so is another unlikely to feature for Italy, while Alessandro Florenzi missed that game with a knock. Roberto Mancini could rotate in some positions, with Italy already through.

Wales have a full squad to choose from and could similarly change one or two positions to keep things fresh, in what will undoubtedly be another game needing hard work and plenty of running.

Predicted line-ups

ITA - Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Palmieri; Jorginho, Cristante, Locatelli; Berardi, Bellotti, Chiesa

WAL - Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Odds

Italy - 1/2

Draw -57/17

Wales - 41/5

Prediction

Italy’s quality, even with changes, is simply enormous. Wales have done the hard work and will now hope four points does indeed prove enough to see them through to the last 16. Italy 3-0 Wales.

Read More

BBC forced to apologise for coverage of Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 game

Hungary vs France LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Luke Shaw backs ‘best striker in the world’ Harry Kane to come good for England