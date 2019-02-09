Italy vs Wales player ratings: Josh Navidi and Braam Steyn stand out in Six Nations clash in Rome

Wales maintained their winning start in this year’s Guinnes Six Nations as a heavily-changed side secured a nervy 26-15 victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having beaten France with a comeback victory last weekend, Wales maintained their championship assault with a win in Rome, but there were times when Italy looked capable of a shock upset in a match that was far from one-way traffic.

Dan Biggar’s boot kept the scoreboard ticking over for Wales as he kicked four first-half penalties to put Wales 12-0 to the good.

But Italy hit back emphatically with the first try of the match as the impressive flanker Braam Steyn shoved his way over from close range.

Tommaso Allan missed a chance to cut the lead to two on the stroke of half-time as his penalty effort struck the upright, but he atoned for the error soon after the restart with his second penalty attempt.

But the response appeared to kick Wales into life as first Josh Adams and then Owen Watkin went over for tries, with Edoardo Padovani’s second try in as many weeks proving nothing more than a consolation once again.

