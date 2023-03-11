Italy vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates from wooden spoon clash in Rome

Follow live updates as Italy host Wales in a Six Nations clash to avoid the wooden spoon.

The pressure is on Warren Gatland’s side as they travel to the Stadio Olympico bottom of the Six Nations table and in grave danger of finishing the tournament in last place for the first time in 20 years. Italy have been consigned to the wooden spoon in each of the last seven seasons but hope to pull off the upset in Rome.

Italy have shown flashes of their exciting development over the course of the Six Nations, pushing defending champions France on the opening weekend and causing Ireland some problems last time out. The Azzurri have been left with the solitary losing bonus point, however, but that is still more than Wales after their sorry defeats to Ireland, England and Scotland.

Defeat today in Rome would leave the loser staring at the wooden spoon and a winless campaign. Follow live updates from Italy vs Wales in the Six Nations, below.

Italy vs Wales LIVE: Latest Six Nations updates

Italy host Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

The losing team will be on the verge of an unwanted wooden spoon

Both sides have lost their opening three games of this year’s Championship

Anthems

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a mishap before the Ireland game, the Italians are appropriately drilled on the correct tempo at which to deliver “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”, which is sung heartily by the Welsh squad and a travelling choir. Warren Gatland and his coaching box rise to their feet, a few nervous sways of the shoulders but more than ready. Rhys Webb chomps away on a piece of gum.

Italy vs Wales

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michele Lamaro takes the hand of the young mascot waiting to accompany the Italian side out, flags waving proudly in the stands beyond them. It looks a fine turnout on a gorgeous March afternoon.

Italy vs Wales

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out of the Stadio Olimpico tunnel comes Ken Owens, looking slightly heavy of foot after the exertions of a tough tournament. He’ll be up for battle today, though, deeply exhaling thrice as his teammates join him on the playing surface.

Story continues

Italy vs Wales - Match Officials

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Damon Murphy (RA)

ARs: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Italy vs Wales

14:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off swiftly approaching at the Stadio Olimpico. There is real energy behind the Italian team, with crowd support beginning to swell after encouraging television audiences over the first few weeks of the tournament.

Italy vs Wales - Italy prop Pietro Ceccarelli has a quick chat with ITV

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Now is the time we are going to win. I’m really nervous, I think I’m more nervous than the guys inside.

[What changes with Capuozzo out?] “Nothing. The guys that are on the bench, the guys who are working through the work are the same - we miss ange because he is a nice guy and a very good player.

“100% [today can be the day we win].”

Warren Gatland speaks to ITV

13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Our challenge is to win as well. We’ve had a good week’s preparation - they know how important today is for all of us, we’ve spoken about that. We need to be smart in the way we play, but we also need to be brave. When those opportunities arrive, move the ball.

[On Rhys Webb] “I think he’s important. He’s been playing well for his region, he brings experience. It is a good chance to see where he is for the rest of the Six Nations and the World Cup.”

“We just need to go out there and be confident and play well.”

Italy vs Wales

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For the first time in a long time though, you would make Italy favourites. Michele Lamaro spoke well on a couple of podcasts this week about how the Italy squad are adjusting to how the perception of them may change with more and more success. You would hope that they don’t temper any of their attacking verve and vigour despite the weight of expectation.

Italy vs Wales

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All of the noises coming out of the Welsh camp this week haven’t suggested a particularly enjoyable environment as discussions continue over what the future of rugby in the country looks like. Do this squad have it in them to quieten the critics for an afternoon with a much-needed win?

Italy vs Wales

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There has been a fair bit of nasty weather around Europe this week, with high winds prevalent throughout the continent, but it is a balmy afternoon in Rome - crisp spring sunshine and the mercury nudging up towards 20 degress. You’d think that would suit these intrepid Italians.

Taulupe Faletau explains how Wales contract row has impacted performances

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales star Taulupe Faletau says it is “hard to give your all” against the crushing contractual and financial backdrop that has engulfed Welsh regional rugby.

All four Welsh professional regions – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – face major funding cuts, leading to vastly-reduced contract offers for many players whose deals expire at the end of this season, and a player exodus appears inevitable.

Along with issues like Wales’ former 60-cap selection rule and fixed-variable contracts, off-field problems led to the threat of a players’ strike before the Six Nations clash against England last month.

Although a strike was averted and the England game went ahead as scheduled, Wales suffered a third successive Six Nations defeat.

And they now head to Rome for an appointment with Italy on Saturday, when another loss would effectively mean a first wooden spoon since Wales lost all five championship fixtures in 2003.

“It is just unfortunate, and the situation we are all in at the moment is not great for anyone involved,” said Cardiff number eight Faletau.

Taulupe Faletau explains how Wales contract row has impacted performances

Warren Gatland identifies Italy threat that could ‘punish’ Wales in Six Nations clash

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales know they must stall Italy’s “coast to coast” attacking game in their quest for an overdue Six Nations victory on Saturday.

The only countries without a Six Nations win this season go head to head at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

It is 20 years since Wales finished bottom of the pile and were wooden spoon recipients, but that scenario could now easily unfold.

Successive defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England have left Wales scrambling around the Six Nations basement, yet to break their points duck and scoring only three tries in more than four hours of rugby.

Italy are one point above them, courtesy of a losing bonus collected against France, but six tries in losses to Les Bleus, England and Ireland showcased an adventurous approach.

“They are definitely the most athletic (Italy) side that we’ve seen,” Wales head coach Warren Gatland said.

“They try to play a wide-wide game. They have had some success in the tournament, but they have also been squeezed.”

Warren Gatland identifies Italy threat that could ‘punish’ Wales in Six Nations clash

Six Nations 2023: Italy vs Wales

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Warren Gatland has revealed that a threat of possible player strike action before Wales’ Six Nations clash against England caused “quite a significant split” and “tension” within his squad.

Wales head to Rome for a Six Nations appointment with Italy on Saturday, having lost their opening three games. Another defeat, and a first Six Nations wooden spoon for 20 years beckons, given that Wales’ final fixture is against France in Paris.

Although a strike was averted and the England game went ahead as scheduled, with Steve Borthwick’s team winning 20-10, Wales head coach Gatland said: “In terms of the stuff that was going on off the field, that definitely had an impact.

“There was quite a significant split in the group over which way to go, and I think that definitely caused some tension within the group for a couple of weeks.”

(Getty Images)

Number eight battle of new and old

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two standouts for each side before the second fallow week were the number eights, Lorenzo Cannone’s canters catching the eye for Italy against Ireland and Taulupe Faletau showing all his wiles in Cardiff.

Faletau may no longer have quite the athleticism that once made him such a menace in wide channels but he is still playing at a consistently high level. Warren Gatland’s back row selections have been a touch confusing during this campaign but there isn’t a huge amount of depth beneath Faletau at number eight, so you would think he’ll remain a key figure throughout the next six months or so – his sort of big-game character and experience could be key today.

His opposite number is more than ten years his junior but there is hope that Cannone can now kick on and make a back row berth his own. Toa Halafihi will be back at some point and offers real solidity at the base but Cannone’s long-striding, hard-hitting ability understandably appeals to Kieran Crowley. It is always worth remembering how young this Italian squad is – at 22, Paolo Garbisi is the oldest of the key core quartet at 8, 9, 10 and 12. This feels like a good afternoon for a statement performance from Italy but there is so much more development yet to come.

Taulupe Faletau could be key for Wales this afternoon (PA Wire)

Italy opt for Tommaso Allan at full back

13:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The loss of Ange Capuozzo is obviously a major blow for Italy, the quick-as-a-hiccup full back so at the heart of their attacking game over the last few weeks. But reinstating Tommaso Allan to the starting side is a shrewd move from Kieran Crowley, who could have looked to shift Edoardo Padovani to full back and make further changes but instead installs an extra specialist ten into his backline.

Allan and Paolo Garbisi worked well together in combination against Samoa in the autumn and the Harlequins fly-half has looked very tidy in the backfield whenever required for his club in the Premiership this year. He won’t quite threaten Wales in the way Capuozzo does but an extra controller might be no bad thing, and Italy still have plenty of counter-attacking acumen.

Every attack that has faced Wales so far has been able to manipulate space, and variation both from set piece strike moves and in phase play has been a feature of Italy’s tournament. With Allan and Garbisi they can split left and right with a playmaker each way for further attacking diversity to test the Welsh defence.

Warren Gatland backs Ospreys familiarity for improved attacking output

13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

If there was a positive for Wales to take from the first two games this year against Ireland and Scotland, it was that their attack was creating chances – just not necessarily taking them. Their red zone conversion rate was historically bad in Rounds One and Two, but the underlying metrics at least suggested that there was more points scoring to come once Wales tightened up their work in the opposition 22. Against England…well, that didn’t quite pan out, with Wales largely unable to create consistent opportunities. But for Louis Rees-Zammit’s intercept score it would have been an ugly day indeed on the scoreboard, and they must rebound this afternoon.

Warren Gatland has put his faith in a playmaking axis from the Ospreys to deliver that improvement. Rhys Webb is back in favour at nine, while Owen Williams will be hoping for a more influential performance as he continues to get a slightly surprising run at seizing the ten shirt. Joe Hawkins’ tidy tournament bodes well for the future but this might be a day for the young inside centre to really step up against a similarly tender but talented 12 in Tommaso Menoncello.

Six Nations 2023: Italy vs Wales

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Wales captain Ken Owens has reflected on a “hugely emotional time” for Welsh rugby ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland revealed on Thursday that a threat of possible player strike action before the Six Nations appointment with England last month caused a significant split and tension within his squad.

A crushing contractual and financial backdrop has engulfed Welsh regional rugby, with all four professional teams - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - facing major funding cuts leading to vastly-reduced contract offers for many players whose deals expire at the end of this season, and a player exodus appears inevitable.

Owens said: “In those two weeks, there was high emotion and a lot of different opinions, which is good. Every player in the squad is in a different situation in their career and where they are at in terms of contracting at the moment.

“It was a hugely emotional time for different reasons. The whole group were mature about it and a decision was made democratically - we all bought into that. That was two weeks ago now, and we have had time just to prepare and concentrate on the rugby, and that is what we will be doing tomorrow.

“There has been a lot going on off the field, which has been tough to deal with at times. It is what it is, and we have to get on with things.”

Team News – Wales

13:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warren Gatland again makes significant changes to the Wales 23, with the starting side this week bearing six changes. Alun Wyn Jones drops out entirely with Daffyd Jenkins backed to partner Adam Beard at lock, while Jac Morgan and Justin Tipuric are the chosen colleagues for Taulupe Faletau one row further back.

Rhys Webb makes his first start of the tournament at scrum-half, with Owen Williams outside him and Dan Biggar another standout exclusion from the matchday squad. With no specialist ten elsewhere, Joe Hawkins will cover fly half alongside bidding to further bed in his nascent partnership with Mason Grady in the centres.

Wales XV: Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt.), Tomas Francis; Daffyd Jenkins, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau; Rhys Webb, Owen Williams; Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, Mason Grady, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell; Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 𝐗𝐕 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The Welsh 23 set to face Italy in Rome



💪 Ymlaen!#WelshRugby | #GuinnessSixNations — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 9, 2023

Team News - Italy

13:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Disappointingly, Ange Capuozzo’s Six Nations is over due to a hand injury, prompting an enforced change from Kieran Crowley. It is the only one to the Italian starting fifteen, with Tommaso Allan pushed into a full back role he has fulfilled at times for Harlequins this season – the playmaker may lack Capuozzo’s dynamic, free-running threat but adds another kicker and distributor to Italy’s funky, adventurous attack.

On the bench, Crowley returns to a 6:2 split, with Manuel Zuliani recalled to the matchday 23 to provide cover for a back row that impressed against Ireland.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt.), Lorenzo Cannone; Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi; Pierre Bruno, Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Edoardo Padovani; Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani; Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi.

Six Nations 2023

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Italy vs Wales?

Wales take on Italy in Rome today, Saturday 11 March, at 2.15pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Italy vs Wales will be broadcast live on free-to-air channels ITV, S4C and STV. To live-stream the game online, viewers can access the ITVX, S4C and STV websites and apps.

Six Nations 2023

12:17 , Luke Baker

ï»¿Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the 2023 Six Nations.

ï»¿Round 4 delivers two fascinating matches to kick us off with Italy and Wales battling to avoid the wooden spoon in Rome before an England side with Marcus Smith at fly half host France at Twickenham.

ï»¿Stick with us as we bring you all the action.