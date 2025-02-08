Italy vs Wales LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates as Warren Gatland’s side bid to end losing run

Wales head coach Warren Gatland saw his side heavily beaten by France (PA Wire)

Wales continue their search for a first victory since the 2023 World Cup in a vital fixture against Italy to kick off the second weekend of the 2025 Six Nations.

Warren Gatland’s side were predictably dismissed by France in Paris to extend their losing run to 13 matches, with some injury issues all the more reason for the head coach to fret. Gatland took his squad for a week in Nice to recharge and refuel for today’s contest, described last week by former fly half Dan Biggar as the biggest in two decades for the team.

They will have to lift their level for an Italy side that continued to show their improvements even if eventually falling short against Scotland in their tournament opener. Though fading late on, their comeback suggested that Gonzalo Quesada is really instilling the spirit, substance and style as they look to continue their strong recent record against their visitors.

Follow all of the latest from the Stadio Olimpico in our live blog below:

Italy vs Wales team news

09:02 , By Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good morning. There are still a few hours until kick off in Rome, and there could be late changes for Wales - Warren Gatland is fretting over the fitness of Liam Williams after the full-back missed their captain’s run yesterday. Williams has been managing a knee injury and looked hobbled at times in Paris last week. Should he be ruled out, we are expecting Blair Murray to be elevated off the bench and Josh Hathaway to come into the matchday squad.

We’ll keep you updated. For now, though, here’s everything you need to know:

Kick off is at 2.15pm GMT.