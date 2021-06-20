Italy vs Wales LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today

Italy face Wales in Rome (Getty Images)

The final round of group-stage matches at Euro 2020 get underway from Sunday, with Group A first to be decided - though the real pressure is off these two nations as Italy host Wales in Rome.

Roberto Mancini’s side have been nothing short of excellent so far, perhaps the most complete and consistent nation of the group phase, having taken two wins from two in style. They first off beat Turkey on a spectacular opening night, before then seeing off Switzerland with arguably even more conviction by the same 3-0 scoreline.

The Azzurri have become favourite in some fans’ eyes to win the tournament this summer, given the inconsistencies shown elsewhere by the likes of Portugal and France - though it remains very early days and tougher games are ahead. Mancini may well opt to rotate the team for this game, as Italy are already qualified for the last 16 and even a draw seals top spot. Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa and Andrea Belotti are among those who might hope to feature.

Italy’s route to the final will depend on their position in the group but Mancini isn’t bothered about the location of matches.

“We will go wherever we need to in the draw. We’re not really bothered by which team we come against,” he said.

“If we go to Amsterdam because we finish runners-up so be it. If we win the group so much the better. Our target is to win the match.”

As for Wales, a somewhat fortuitous point against Switzerland now looks utterly crucial, as the ensuing richly deserved win over Turkey leaves the Dragons with one foot in the last 16 themselves. A draw here guarantees second, a win puts Rob Page’s team top of the group - but even defeat should prove inconsequential with four points likely to be enough to see Wales through - as long as the goal difference isn’t hit too hard in this fixture.

Gareth Bale rediscovering his form will be crucial to their knock-out hopes, though Page may also look to protect one or two star players later in the game if all goes to plan - including knowing the score of the game’s other group, Switzerland against Turkey, which is being played at the same time. Follow all the team news and match updates from Italy vs Wales right here.

