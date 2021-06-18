Italy vs Wales: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds - preview

(ES Composite)

Wales look all-but certain to reach the last-16 of Euro 2020 as they head into their final group game against Italy in Rome.

Robert Page’s side sit on four points after a superb victory over Turkey in their second match and that tally will almost certainly be enough to take them through, as one of the best third-placed teams at least.

Italy have been arguably the tournament’s most impressive team so far, securing qualification with back-to-back 3-0 wins over Switzerland and Turkey.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Italy vs Wales is scheduled for an 5pm BST kick-off on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The match will be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where to watch Italy vs Wales

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub.

Italy vs Wales team news

Roberto Mancini is unlikely to risk captain Giorgio Chiellini even if he is fit after being forced off early in the win over Switzerland, but Marco Veratti is likely to feature after missing the first two games as he recovers from injury.

With their place in the last-16 already secure, Mancini could rotate, with the likes of Federico Chiesa and Andrea Belotti options.

Wales boss Robert Page has suggested he could rotate his side as he looks to manage the workload of several players who have not played consistently for their clubs this season.

Italy vs Wales prediction

Italy have been impressive in their two wins thus far but still need a point to secure top spot in the group and an easier draw in the next round. They should get more than that.

Italy to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Italy wins: 7

Draws: 0

Wales wins: 2

Betting odds and tips

Italy to win: 8/17

Draw: 3/1

Wales to win: 36/5

Odds via 888sport (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

Read More

Wales underdog tag sitting well with the Euros dreamers

Commons Speaker to welcome Nancy Pelosi for G7 conference

Nearly 200,000 travel jobs lost or at risk due to pandemic, trade body warns

Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future