Italy vs Uruguay LIVE: Rugby World Cup result and final score

Italy take on Uruguay in this Pool A encounter knowing that a victory of any kind will take them to the top of the table ahead of both France and New Zealand.

They kicked off their Rugby World Cup campaign with a strong performance against Namibia and Kieran Crowley’s side will have their sights set on the quarter-finals should they be victorious in Nice this afternoon.

Los Teros, meanwhile, pushed France much closer than expected in their first Pool A fixture, eventually falling to a 27-12 defeat, but will have enough confidence to back up that performance after a six-day turnaround.

This match is set to be a close and exciting affair and could set Italy up as favourites to progress should they also secure another bonus point.

Italy vs Uruguay live

Italy face Uruguay at the Stade de Nice, live on ITV 4

Kieran Crowley’s Italy will move to the top of Pool A with victory

PENALTY! Italy 38-17 Uruguay, (Tommaso Allan, 69 minutes)

TRY! Italy 35-17 Uruguay, (Juan Ignacio Brex, 62 minutes)

TRY! Italy 28-17 Uruguay, (Lorenzo Cannone, 55 minutes)

TRY! Italy 21-17 Uruguay (Monty Ioane, 52 minutes)

TRY! Italy 14-17 Uruguay, (Michele Lamaro, 46 minutes)

DROP GOAL! Italy 7-17 Uruguay, (Felipe Etcheverry, 41 minutes)

TRY! Italy 7-14 Uruguay (Nicolas Freitas, 37 minutes)

PENALTY TRY! Italy 7-7 Uruguay, 26 minutes

TRY! Italy 7-0 Uruguay (Lorenzo Pani, 6 minutes)

Full-time! Italy 38-17 Uruguay, 80 minutes

18:43 , Mike Jones

There goes the final whistle! Italy rescue themselves after a woeful first half which saw Uruguay take advantage after Kieran Crowley’s men had two men sin binned.

Italy move to the top of Pool A and secure another bonus point. One more win should be enough to get them through to the quarter-finals but their next matches are against New Zealand and France.

Still, that’s for the future. Right now they’ll be celebrating a fine win in Nice.

Story continues

Italy 38-17 Uruguay, 76 minutes

18:39 , Mike Jones

Italy win a scrum and punt the ball into Uruguay’s half. They drive for the line but get held up and turn the ball over. Los Teros want the final whistle now.

They are goosed.

Italy 38-17 Uruguay, 72 minutes

18:36 , Mike Jones

Inside the final 10 minutes now and Uruguay have not scored a single point in the second half. It’s such a contrast to how well they played in the first half.

The match against France would have been hard work and they look like they’ve run out of gas.

PENALTY! Italy 38-17 Uruguay, (Tommaso Allan, 69 minutes)

18:30 , Mike Jones

Diego Arbelo gives away a penalty for failing to properly grasp. Italy decide to kick and Tommaso Allan belts the ball down the middle.

Italy 35-17 Uruguay, 66 minutes

18:25 , Mike Jones

The game is gone for Uruguay now. They’ll be properly deflated with the way this second half has gone but there’s still time for them to get back in the match.

Another try will keep the believing as they work some decent territory inside Italy’s half.

TRY! Italy 35-17 Uruguay, (Juan Ignacio Brex, 62 minutes)

18:21 , Mike Jones

A scrum in the middle of the field is won by Italy who kick it forward and win themselves a lineout.

From there they carry the ball for a couple of phases before shipping it over to Paolo Garbisi. He drops the ball into the path of Juan Ignacio Brex who breezes into the try zone to extend his team’s lead.

Tommaso Allan boots over the conversion.

Italy 28-17 Uruguay, 60 minutes

18:19 , Mike Jones

Italy have scored 21 points without reply since the restart, they’ve overturned the deficit and have secured a bonus point. As it stands they’re also heading to the top of Pool A.

TRY! Italy 28-17 Uruguay, (Lorenzo Cannone, 55 minutes)

18:16 , Mike Jones

Another one! A kick up field brings Italy territory up the field and Uruguay can’t handle the speed with which they’re moving the ball. Tommaso Allan is dictating play and holds the ball up ever so slightly about a metre from the line.

That draws a defender over to him allowing a short pass to find Lorenzo Cannone who now only has one man to deal with as he forces the ball over the line!

Italy 21-17 Uruguay, 54 minutes

18:13 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice: “A shame for Uruguay, but their basics have just let them down a little in this first 15 minutes after the interval.

“Andres Vilaseca may feel unfortunate to have been shown yellow for his challenge but the centre was upright in his tackle, and the attempted clearance charged down by Tommaso Allan was much to laboured in its set-up.

“Italy had very nearly charged down a kick a few minutes earlier, and their power game is starting to tell, with Seb Negri and Giacomo Nicotera both showing well as carriers."

TRY! Italy 21-17 Uruguay (Monty Ioane, 52 minutes)

18:12 , Mike Jones

Italy are turning up the heat now! They regain possession and force Uruguay to defend deep. Alessandro Garbisi gathers the ball and lays it off to his right knowing that Monty Ioane is coming flying in from a sharp angle.

Ioane collects the ball and dives under sticks. The Italians go back in front and Uruguay’s resistance may be broken.

TRY! Italy 14-17 Uruguay, (Michele Lamaro, 46 minutes)

18:05 , Mike Jones

Italy are back in the game! They pile up the pitch and look to get in under the sticks but are held up. Juan Ignacio Brex takes the ball from the ruck and swings it out to Tommaso Allan who silkily passes the ball across to the left.

Michele Lamaro runs onto the catch, shrugs off a tackle and drops over the line. The conversion goes over too.

Italy 7-17 Uruguay, 43 minutes

17:59 , Mike Jones

Yellow card! Andres Vilaseca is in trouble. He stands upright as he goes in for a tackle on Lorenzo Pani and hits the Italian on the chin with his shoulder.

It’s direct contact with the head so he’s sin binned and the TMO is called to review the incident.

Second half! Italy 7-17 Uruguay

17:54 , Mike Jones

Back underway at the Stade de Nice. Can Italy find a way back into this match?

HT Italy 7-17 Uruguay

17:51 , Mike Jones

HT Italy 7-17 Uruguay

17:46 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle summing up the first half from the Stade de Nice: "An ugly strike from Felipe Etcheverry but the Uruguay fly half won't care.

“Those feel like a valuable three points just before the interval, with Italy looking punctured as they dragged themselves off.

“Italy have looked a threat ball in hand each time they've had it but that hasn't been often enough, with a couple of moments of petulance and profligacy allowing Uruguay to take a ten-point advantage down the tunnel."

Half-time! Italy 7-17 Uruguay, 41 minutes

17:41 , Mike Jones

What a first half in Nice for Uruguay.

They showed against France that they were in this World Cup to challenge and win games and they could be on the brink of an upset here.

Italy have imploded a bit. They know they need to win here to get out of the Pool and have plenty of work to do in the second half.

DROP GOAL! Italy 7-17 Uruguay, (Felipe Etcheverry, 41 minutes)

17:39 , Mike Jones

Drop goal! Right on the brink of half-time Felipe Etcheverry decides to add a few more points onto Uruguay’s total and pings a drop goal effort towards the sticks from quite a way out.

He connects wonderfully and knocks the ball over the crossbar! Uruguay lead by 10.

TRY! Italy 7-14 Uruguay (Nicolas Freitas, 37 minutes)

17:34 , Mike Jones

There it is! Uruguay switch up tactics and decide against running the ball. They work it over to Felipe Etcheverry, who sharply offloads the ball to Nicolas Freitas allowing the winger to dive over the line right in the left-hand corner.

Etcheverry then smokes over the conversion to increase the lead as well.

Italy 7-7 Uruguay, 35 minutes

17:32 , Mike Jones

Lineout Uruguay with just a few metres left to earn a try. Los Teros try to push through the defence and inch ever closer to the try line.

Can they get over?

Not yet. Italy stand firm as the phases begin to mount...

Italy 7-7 Uruguay, 32 minutes

17:28 , Mike Jones

Niccolo Cannone is still four minutes away from returning to the field for Italy who need to keep their composure until half-time. They’ve been drawn into a battle and Uruguay are determined to make their advantage pay.

Italy kick the ball away whenever it comes into their half. They’re not interested in the running game at present.

Italy 7-7 Uruguay, 29 minutes

17:24 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice: "It's turning into a pretty hostile atmosphere in Nice, with both teams (and sets of supporters) crying out at each contentious moment.

“Italy are down to 13 men after that penalty try, and just seemed to be losing their composure a bit. Experienced fly half Tommaso Allan took charge, calling the troops together and reminding them to keep their cool."

PENALTY TRY! Italy 7-7 Uruguay, 26 minutes

17:23 , Mike Jones

Uruguay are level!

The TMO replays show that Manuel Ardao was held up trying to ground the ball by Danilo Fischetti. However, Fishetti had already collapsed out of a previous tackle and held him up illegally to deny Uruguay a try.

It doesn’t work as the officials award a penalty try and Fischetti is shown a yellow card. The Italians are down to 13 men here for the time being.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 26 minutes

17:20 , Mike Jones

No try! Uruguay think they’ve scored. From a lineout they drive a maul into the dead ball area. Manuel Ardao is given the ball, he goes through a couple of defenders and dives for the line.

He thinks he’s grounded the ball for a try but it’s unclear. The TMO is taking a look at this...

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 24 minutes

17:17 , Mike Jones

Another turnover! Uruguay are pushing for a try of their own as they recover the ball and fling it to Felipe Etcheverry who puts the burners on to sprint over to the right side of the pitch.

He doesn’t have the legs to get in at the corner and cuts back inside before getting tackled. Uruguay storm towards the Italian line and earn another penalty as Niccolo Cannone gets sin binned.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 21 minutes

17:14 , Mike Jones

Miss! Oh no. That’s a shocker from Felipe Etcheverry. Uruguay’s hard work to run turn the ball over and win a penalty inside Italy’s half is wasted as Etcheverry scuffs the kick wide of the target from right in front of the sticks.

That one should have gone over. Uruguay are still in the game though and are playing nicely.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 17 minutes

17:09 , Mike Jones

An Italian substitute is warming up inside the deadball area as his team sweep up the pitch. A kick into the zone bobbles past him and he’s obstructing the play.

It seems unlikely that Italy would have scored as Uruguay cover the bouncing ball well but that’s an unusual thing to see. The referee tells the subs to stay off the pitch.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 15 minutes

17:06 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle giving his insights from the Stade de Nice: "The scrum is becoming a real issue for Uruguay, perhaps feeling the fatigue of their exertions against France six days ago.

“Danilo Fischetti and Marco Riccioni are good mates, both London-based last season at Irish and Saracens respectively, and the pair have developed significantly as set-piece operators."

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 13 minutes

17:05 , Mike Jones

Brilliant defending from Italy! They defend their own line and turnover the ball to deny Uruguay the chance of levelling this match.

From the resultant scrum - on the second attempt after it collapses the first time - Italy chose to run and fling the ball out to Monty Ioane on the left wing.

The pass to him is wayward but he clings onto the ball. Unfortunately all his momentum is taken out of his run and he’s quickly brought down.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 10 minutes

17:00 , Mike Jones

The TMO is called into action for possible foul play from Italy’s Sebastian Negri. No cards come from it despite Negri connecting with Nicolas Freitas’ head.

Freitas needs a bit of treatment on his nose though because he smushed his own face during his tackle on Juan Ignacio Brex.

Uruguay kick of territory and recover the ball a few metres from the Italy line.

Italy 7-0 Uruguay, 9 minutes

16:55 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice: "Really sharp attacking play from Italy after Danilo Fischetti twice did damage at scrum-time.

“They ran the same shape twice in succession, Lorenzo Pani first pulling back to try and use the width to the left, and then dummying and going to attack the line.

“The wing just, just got that down - though a few whistling Uruguayans seem to disagree. Pani is a real physical specimen, tall and muscular, and just as comfortable at full back as on the wing."

TRY! Italy 7-0 Uruguay (Lorenzo Pani, 6 minutes)

16:54 , Mike Jones

Italy lead! From the scrum they send the ball across to Lorenzo Pani who powers into the Uruguay defenders and is dragged out over the line.

He manages to ground the ball, just, and the conversion is easily punted in between the sticks.

Italy 0-0 Uruguay, 5 minutes

16:52 , Mike Jones

Italy turn the ball over and win themselves a scrum a few metres from the Uruguay try line. The scrum collapses but the ball is squeezed out and the referee lets play go on.

Juan Ignacio Brex attempts to chip the ball into the scoring zone but loses possession and the referee brings play back for a second scrum due to no advantage for Italy.

Italy 0-0 Uruguay, 2 minutes

16:49 , Mike Jones

Miss! Felipe Etcheverry’s kick is over on the right side of the field with an awkward angle to squeeze the ball between the sticks. It’s certainly a gettable kick though the Uruguayan fly-half pushes it wide of the furthest post.

Kick off! Italy 0-0 Uruguay

16:47 , Mike Jones

Uruguay’s fly-half, Felipe Etcheverry, sends a high kick into the Italian 22 and Los Teros follow it up the field up gusto. Quick hands send the ball along the Italy line but they fail to properly release the ball and give away an early penalty.

Good chance for Uruguay to go ahead here.

Italy vs Uruguay

16:42 , Mike Jones

The two teams head out onto the pitch and the national anthems are sung. There’s plenty of emotion from both sets of players with the Italians looking particularly determined and up for this clash.

Kick off is up next.

Italy vs Uruguay

16:40 , Mike Jones

There's a late Italy change at the Stade de Nice with replacement hooker Luca Bigi out. Federico Zani is now covering in shirt 16 and Ivan Nemer comes into the squad wearing 17.

Nemer’s name may be a familiar name to some rugby fans. Earlier this year he was suspended for six months after giving Benetton teammate Cherif Traore a rotten banana during the club’s Secret Santa gift exchange something which was deemed a racist act.

At the time the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said the sanction was imposed on the 11-times capped Nemer by the Federal Court and was in compliance with both its own regulations and World Rugby Rule 18.

Nemer was allowed to resume playing at the end of June this year.

Italy vs Uruguay

16:36 , Mike Jones

If Uruguay win today they would be a step closer to their goal of finishing thirdd in Pool A to guarantee a spot at the 2027 edition of the World Cup.

Based on their performance against France, Uruguay will be confident of causing an upset against Italy.

“The tier two countries are getting a hell of a lot closer,” Kieran Crowley said. “Look at all these teams, Uruguay, Chile, Portugal, they have got full-time training programmes.

“The only other thing they’re not getting is consistent competitive games against tier one countries. Once that is sorted out you are going to have a hell of a lot more equilibrium in world rugby.”

Italy vs Uruguay

16:33 , Mike Jones

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade de Nice: "Kick-off fast approaching here in Nice, where the heavy rain has relented.

“That should be welcome news for two sides who are prepared to play - Italy's remodelled backline has pace a plenty out wide and two distributors in the frontline capable of finding them, but Uruguay will fancy their chances of getting at a new-look midfield."

Crowley on Uruguay

16:31 , Mike Jones

“Uruguay pose a massive threat,” Italy head coach Kieran Crowley said when speaking ahead of this Pool A clash.

“I was [coaching] in Canada 15 years ago and they were just starting to get their systems right. They have got a centralised programme in Montevideo and most of their team plays for a club in the American championship [Super Rugby Americas].

“Then you add in the players who play in France, and you have got a pretty formidable team.”

Italy aware of Uruguay’s quality

16:26 , Mike Jones

Uruguay’s first outing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup saw them take on the hosts, France, it what was an entertaining encounter.

Los Teros put in an terrific performance that limited France’s play and at times threatened to cause an upset in Pool A. Italy watched that match and are aware of the threats Uruguay will bring this afternoon.

“We saw what Uruguay did against France, battling for every ball and they put you in difficulty physically. Against a team like that the breakdown becomes very important,” said Italian back-row Sebastian Negri, who wins his 50th cap.

16:21 , Mike Jones

Moments after his side produced an outstanding showing against France last week, Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca wanted to make a point. “The first comment that comes to my mind is the number of journalists I see here, compared to the press conference for our team announcement where we only saw two people,” Vilaseca sounded off to a packed press room. “I just wanted to highlight how few journalists were there.”

Welcome to the Rugby World Cup away from the elite. Uruguay take on Italy in their second pool fixture on Wednesday evening, the third tournament match in five days in Nice. After the fervour brought by the travelling fans at the weekend, when Wales took on Portugal and England met Japan, the city feels strangely subdued; the big tournament buzz, mostly, gone.

16:16 , Mike Jones

The Rugby World Cup is up and running with every nation now having played at least one game.

Uruguay and Portugal produced standout performances on the second weekend of the tournament, pushing France and Wales closer than expected.

Ireland and South Africa, meanwhile, remain unbeaten ahead of a crunch Pool B meeting this weekend in Paris.

How has the action in France affected our power rankings?

16:11 , Mike Jones

Winning ugly, it is said, is a hallmark of great sides, but it can be an indicator of an average one, too. What, then, are England, who have one foot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan? For 60 minutes on Sunday, they produced a performance that only a mother could love – but a final quarter acceleration ensured they took five pool points away from a tricky evening.

It may depend on how you view a Rorschach contest of a game and the merits of England’s kick pressure strategy. Take the positives, as England were understandably inclined to afterwards, and a bonus point win was job very much done. Japan are not the force of four years ago but produced a stern defensive showing for good periods of the fixture. Their trademark attacking invention tested England’s own ramparts, but these held firm – one try conceded in two games is an excellent return.

There must also be some benefit of the doubt extended to both sides for Sunday night’s sloppiness in slippery conditions. The humidity of the ongoing French heatwave is causing all teams problems in handling and taking contact. Errors have been a regular theme of virtually every game at this tournament.

Italy vs Uruguay prediction

16:06 , Mike Jones

Uruguay will target a fast start and a similar performance to last week, but a short turnaround may see them fade late on, allowing Italy to take victory.

Italy 38-19 Uruguay.

Italy vs Uruguay line-ups

16:01 , Mike Jones

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone; Alessandro Garbisi, Tommaso Allan; Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Lorenzo Pani; Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Dino Lamb, Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli; Alessandro Fusco, Paolo Odogwu

Uruguay XV: Mateo Sanguinetti, German Kessler, Ignacio Peculo; Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Leindekar; Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana; Santiago Arata, Felipe Etcheverry; Nicolas Freitas, Andres Vilaseca (captain), Tomas Inciarte, Gaston Mieres; Baltazar Amaya.

Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Carlos Deus; Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Bautista Basso

Italy vs Uruguay team news

15:56 , Mike Jones

Italy reshuffle their backline for their second pool fixture, with Tommy Allan moved forward to fly half and Paolo Garbisi sliding into midfield to partner Juan Ignacio Brex. That allows Ange Capuozzo to take up his preferred position at full back.

Marco Riccioni and Lorenzo Cannone are brought into the starting pack, while Alessandro Garbisi is promoted at nine. The presence of two sets of brothers (Cannone and Garbisi) in the starting side is a first for Italy at a Rugby World Cup.

After such an impressive performance against France, Esteban Meneses makes minimal alterations to his Uruguay team. Experienced hooker German Kessler returns in the front row, while Gaston Mieres also offers a wise head on the wing.

Facundo Gattas, who came on at hooker in the France defeat, showcases his versatility by offering loosehead prop cover, with Meneses opting for a 5:3 bench split having gone with an extra forward replacement last week.

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay

15:51 , Mike Jones

Italy vs Uruguay is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Stade de Nice.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can stream the action via ITVX.

Italy vs Uruguay

15:46 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

Today, there’s some action from Pool A as Italy take on Uruguay with quite a lot at stake. The Italians are hoping to get through a touch group that also features hosts France and New Zealand. Italy won their opening match against Namibia in fierce fashion and another victory against Uruguay would see them move to the top of the group.

Uruguay lost to France in their opening match but they put in a much-applauded performance and will be difficult to beat this afternoon.

This one should be a cracker and it all kicks off in just under an hour’s time.