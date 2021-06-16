Italy vs Switzerland LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Euros match stream today

(ES Composite)

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE!

Italy will be looking to book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 when they take on Group A rivals Switzerland in Rome tonight.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but look a different prospect at the Euros - and already have one foot in the next round after beating Turkey in their opening game at the Stadio Olimpico.

That impressive win and performance have marked Roberto Mancini’s side out as potential contenders to win the European Championship for the first time since 1968.

Switzerland thought they were also on the way to a valuable first win in Baku on Saturday following Breel Embolo’s goal against Wales, only to be pegged back by Kieffer Moore’s header 16 minutes from time - and they need more points on the board this evening.

