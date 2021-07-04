Italy vs Spain TV channel and live stream: Where to watch Euros semi-final for FREE online in UK

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Italy and Spain collide in a heavyweight semi-final clash at Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The formidable Azzurri - who won their only European Championship title to date all the way back in 1968 - are through to the last four of a major tournament for the 12th time in total after extending their winning streak to 13 matches with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the world’s no1-ranked international team Belgium in Munich on Friday night.

Roberto Mancini’s side have now gone 32 matches unbeaten - an incredible run stretching back to September 2018 - after also topping Group A and outlasting plucky Austria in extra time in the last 16.

For the fourth Euros in a row, Italy now face a Spain team that were beaten by Sweden to top spot in Group E and have since defeated Croatia in extra time in an eight-goal thriller as well as requiring a penalty shootout to see off 10-man Switzerland in Friday’s opening quarter-final contest in Saint Petersburg.

Where to watch Italy vs Spain

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One for free, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction.

Read our dedicated match preview here.

