Italy vs Spain: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds - semi-final preview

Italy and Spain meet in a titanic Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday after coming through draining quarter-final ties.

The Azzurri look in fearsome form, making in 15 wins in a row and 32 games unbeaten by dispatching the world’s top-ranked team Belgium in Munich.

Spain appeared to have found their scoring touch but were back to their profligate best as they scrapped past Switzerland on penalties.

It’s to the home of football next week as they face off for a place in the Final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Italy vs Spain is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The match will be held at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Where to watch Italy vs Spain

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the BBC iPlayer.

Italy vs Spain team news

Italy will be without Leonardo Spinazzola after the wide player was stretchered off against Belgium.

Spain withdrew Pablo Sarabia at half-time of their win over Switzerland, it remains to be seen if that was a precaution or due to injury.

Italy vs Spain prediction

Spain were back to their toothless best against Switzerland, scrapping past them on penalties after missing a host of chances, and coming up against an inspired Yann Sommer.

Italy, on the other hand, were pushed all the way by Belgium but still looked a fearsome threat.

There’s only one winner in my eyes and the Azzurri should wrap it up in normal time, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Italy wins: 9

Draws: 12

Spain wins: 12

Betting odds and tips

Italy to win: 31/20

Spain to win: 2/1

Odds via 888sport (subject to change).

