Italy vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international

(AP_ESI_Images)

Italy are hosting South Africa in Genoa aiming to build on their famous win over Australia last weekend.

The Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as they clinched a thrilling 28-27 victory in Florence, having thrashed Tonga a week earlier, and will be hoping full-back Ange Capuozzo can find more inspired form against South Africa today. Coach Kieran Crowley has got the Italians looking more competitive than ever and their recent form, coupled with a stunning win over Wales earlier in the year, makes them dangerous opponents right now.

The Springboks are a wounded animal, having suffered defeats by France and Ireland already this autumn in tight contests, and are desperate to finally get a win on the board ahead of a meeting with England next weekend.

Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Italy and South Africa below:

Italy vs South Africa updates

30’ - TRY! Mbonambi powers over from close range (ITA 13-18 RSA)

11’ - TRY! Capuozzo darts through for the try (ITA 10-8 RSA)

2’ - TRY! Arendse over in the corner (ITA 0-5 RSA)

Italy face South Africa in their latest autumn international in Genoa

The Azzurri recorded an historic first-ever win over Australia last week

The Springboks have suffered narrow defeats to Ireland and France this autumn

Italy 13-18 South Africa, 42 mins

14:05 , Luke Baker

First lineout from Lucchesi is solid run a play that inside their own half. They probe left and right but a loose pass sends them backwards and eventually Allan boots long to make some territory.

Arendse returns the kick but prop Ferrari gets over the ball at the breakdown and wins the penalty. Lovely work from the sub.

KICK-OFF! Italy 13-18 South Africa

14:03 , Luke Baker

Back underway for the second 40 in Genoa. Allan kicks deep, South Africa claim and De Klerk sticks up a box kick in response.

Gianmarco Lucchesi and Simone Ferrari on at half-time in the front row for Italy.

Capuozzo’s swerving score brings Italy back into it

14:01 , Luke Baker

Story continues

Italy hit back through the man of the moment, Ange Capuozzo though.

South Africa get off to a flyer

13:56 , Luke Baker

The Springboks could hardly have had a better start to the game as quick ball spread wide to Arendse on the left ended with the winger finishing superbly to leave the Azzurri shell-shocked.

HALF-TIME! Italy 13-18 South Africa

13:49 , Luke Baker

Italy have the lineout around halfway but a couple of phases go nowhere, so they cut their losses and Varney boots to touch.

A really compelling first half. South Africa flew out of the block with Arendse’s second-minute try, although Capuozzo’s score and a couple of penalties put the Azzurri on top.

But back the Boks came and Mbonambi powered over to give them a five-point advantage at the break. All to play for in Genoa though.

Italy 13-18 South Africa, 39 mins

13:47 , Luke Baker

Big carry from Ox Nche, well tackled by Fischetti but Italy pinged for offside and now the Boks are just outside the Italy 22 with the lineout. They’ve flipped the field superbly.

The lineout is lost but again, Italy fluff their lines, trying to play the ball wide but conceding a turnover at the breakdown. Great work by Wiese.

But anything Wiese can do, Lorenzo Cannone can do! The young Italian No 8 gets over the ball after a Negri tackle and wins the turnover back.

Italy 13-18 South Africa, 35 mins

13:44 , Luke Baker

Great maul defence by South Africa! They tie Italy up and win the scrum - an opportunity missed for the Azzurri.

Dominant scrum from the Boks and they get penalty advantage but make good ground through Kolbe and Wiese. Although we then come back for the penalty anyway and they kick to touch near halfway, where they’ll have the lineout. Good set in their own 22 from the Boks.

Italy 13-18 South Africa, 33 mins

13:40 , Luke Baker

How will Italy respond to that setback? Well, apparently. They work their way into the Boks 22 with a penalty to touch and build from the lineout.

Going through the phases, all the way from the left to the right of the field. And it’s a penalty! Allan kicks to the corner again...

WATCH: Capuozzo’s darting score

13:38 , Luke Baker

Here’s the moment Ange Capuozzo continued his incredible form with a try against South Africa

TRY! Italy 13-18 SOUTH AFRICA (Mbonambi, 30 mins)

13:35 , Luke Baker

The maul from the lineout trundles infield and South Africa dart from the base through Bongi Mbonambi. Is that a try?!

The hooker is tackled just short of the line by two Italian defenders but stretches out for the score. Possibly a double movement? We go to the TMO but on-field decision is a try.

And they stick with the on-field decision! There was quite a gap between Mbonambi being tackled and reaching for the score but referee Matthew Carley is satisfied it’s a single movement. The Boks back in the lead and Kolbe adds the simple conversion.

Italy 13-11 South Africa, 29 mins

13:33 , Luke Baker

Arendse really gets some speed up when he gets going and he makes good ground cutting in from the left wing.

South Africa up to the Italy 22 and keep it tight with the forwards before Le Roux tries a dink over the top with Arendse chasing but well covered by Allan who grabs the ball but can’t stop himself going into touch. Lineout to the Boks.

PEN! Italy 13-11 SOUTH AFRICA (Kolbe, 25 mins)

13:30 , Luke Baker

The Boks come again and, again, win a penalty. This time they opt to go for the posts and it’s a nice strike by Kolbe. Deficit narrowed to two points.

Italy 13-8 South Africa, 23 mins

13:27 , Luke Baker

Brilliant defence from Italy! They hold up the lineout maul, trap the ball and earn the scrum. A big turnover in the red zone!

Scrum is solid and they run the ball of the back before kicking clear. Springboks will have to rebuild from halfway.

Italy 13-8 South Africa, 22 mins

13:26 , Luke Baker

Italy’s main failing today has been an over-eagerness to run from deep. There’s something to be said for trying to win the territory battle, no matter how admirable their expansive intentions are.

They give away a penalty from the kick-off doing exactly that and South Africa kick to the corner. Trying to turn the screw...

PEN! ITALY 13-8 South Africa (Allan, 21 mins)

13:25 , Luke Baker

Allan is kicking superbly today and bangs another long-range penalty over to extend Italy’s lead.

Italy 10-8 South Africa, 20 mins

13:24 , Luke Baker

Brilliant kick chase by Italy as Brez tap-tackles Arendse to bring him down and Cannone is over the ball quickly to win the penalty. Another shot at the posts for the hosts...

WATCH: Arendse goes over for early try

13:23 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Kurt-Lee Arendse put the Boks ahead early on

Italy 10-8 South Africa, 17 mins

13:20 , Luke Baker

A let-off for Italy as South Africa try to go for touch from a penalty but miss it int he 22 and the Azzurri can clear. Some dancing feet from Capuozzo then gets them out of trouble in their own territory enabling Allan to clear deep.

Italy 10-8 South Africa, 14 mins

13:17 , Luke Baker

What a brilliant, exciting Test match this is so far. Allan finds a perfect touch with another pinpoint kick but South Africa build from deep. Quick hands to the right and Arendse darts through a half-gap to make good ground.

TRY! ITALY 10-8 South Africa (Capuozzo, 11 mins)

13:14 , Luke Baker

WOW! Italy hit back with a try immediately and who else could it be?

The Azzurri win the ball in Springbok territory, quick hands to the left and Capuozzo shows his electric acceleration, darting between two defenders, swerving a third and diving over. It’s Shane Williams-esque from Italian rugby’s new star. Simply stunning.

Tricky conversion for Allan but from near the touchline he bangs the ball through and Italy lead.

PEN! Italy 3-8 SOUTH AFRICA (Kolbe, 9 mins)

13:13 , Luke Baker

Poor from Italy. From the kick-off they give away a penalty at the breakdown within a couple of phases and South Africa can immediately cancel out those three points.

Not the best strike from Kolbe but it’s a straightforward kick and it’s three more points for the Boks.

PEN! ITALY 3-5 South Africa, (Allan, 7 mins)

13:11 , Luke Baker

It’s straight in front of the posts, a decent distance away - probably around 40 metres - but Allan crunches the ball between the sticks and narrows Italy’s deficit. They’ll take being only 5-3 down after the start they’ve had

Italy 0-5 South Africa, 6 mins

13:10 , Luke Baker

Overthrown lineout from Italy on halfway and South Africa mop it up. A slow start by the Azzurri - they seem to be playing as individuals rather than a unit.

A good leaping take by Allan under a high ball on halfway and a clever kick over the top by Varney although De Klerk does well to call a mark. Italy have a decent platform in South African territory though, win a penalty and they’ll kick for the posts

TRY! Italy 0-5 SOUTH AFRICA (Arendse, 2 mins)

13:05 , Luke Baker

What a start for the Springboks!

Italy lash the ball clear but with no real distance and South Africa have a great attacking platform. They go wide to the left from the lineout, Le Roux fires a flat pass to Kurt-Lee Arendse, a slight slip from Capuozzo means he can’t recover and Arendse tumbles over in the corner.

Touchline conversion missed by Kolbe.

KICK-OFF! Italy 0-0 South Africa

13:03 , Luke Baker

Underway in Genoa. Ball safely taken by Italy in there own 22 but they try to run it out and throw the ball into touch.

South Africa quickly take the lineout, they’re five metres out and Faf de Klerk goes for the line down the blindside but pushed into touch. Poor decision by Faf but a frantic start!

Italy vs South Africa

13:00 , Luke Baker

Anthems completed. Il Canto degli Italiani an absolute stone-cold banger as ever - up there with the very best anthems in the world. Kick-off shortly.

Italy vs South Africa

12:56 , Luke Baker

The teams are out and we’ll be underway shortly.

Italy are gunning for just a second-ever win over the Springboks, having beaten them in Florence in 2016 - undeniably the high point of Conor O’Shea’s otherwise pretty unsuccessful era (on the pitch at least) as Azzurri coach.

Kieran Crowley has got the 2022 version of Italy fizzing though and South Africa know they won’t have it all their own way today in Genoa.

Autumn internationals weekend primer: England must beat New Zealand to build momentum before Rugby World Cup

12:53 , Luke Baker

International rugby’s power structure has shifted significantly in the last five years, and New Zealand’s place as sovereign has been further eroded by a mixed 2022, but such is the aura that accompanies the All Blacks their visit still elicits a certain, special sort of excitement. “This is like if you’re a mountain climber going to the top of Mount Everest,” said Eddie Jones, never one for understatement, on Thursday with the All Blacks preparing for a first visit to Twickenham since 2018.

Meetings between England and New Zealand have been rare in the last six years. When last these two collided it was the zenith of the Jones era, everything that the coach had built over his first four years in charge coalescing perfectly in 80 irresistible Yokohama minutes.

England’s players admit that they have not since recaptured the same certainty and confidence they achieved in the week of that 2019 World Cup semi-final. Neither they nor New Zealand would claim to be in the rudest of health as they prepare to meet again a year out from the World Cup, with plenty of developing to do and Jones believing that both sides are in a similar “renovation” phase.

England must beat All Blacks to build momentum before Rugby World Cup

Last time out: Ange Capuozzo inspires Italy to historic first win over Australia

12:46 , Luke Baker

Italy registered an historic first win over Australia after stunning the Wallabies 28-27 in Florence.

Two tries from full-back Ange Capuozzo helped steer Italy to victory, with a much-changed Australia side unable to deny them right at the death as debutant Ben Donaldson’s conversion attempt whistled past the post.

It is Italy’s maiden triumph in 19 meetings with Australia and leaves them with two wins from two so far in the autumn internationals following their success over Samoa.

However, the loss is a concern for the touring Wallabies who have now suffered back-to-back defeats after also being edged out by one point against France in Paris.

Ange Capuozzo inspires Italy to historic first win over Australia

South Africa team news

12:36 , Luke Baker

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is banned after being sent off during the defeat to France for a dangerous ruck clearout that targeted the head of Jonathan Danty. Franco Mostert shifts to flanker to cover Du Toit’s absence while Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie come into the second row for Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, who drops to the bench.

In other Springbok changes, Andre Esterhuizen starts at inside centre and Damian de Allende shifts to 13, with Jesse Kriel dropped, as Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 after missing the France game with a concussion and loose forward Evan Roos is on the bench and primed for his first appearance of the tour.

South Africa XV: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok

Italy team news

12:29 , Luke Baker

Italy have made two changes to the team that beat Australia as prop Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera will line up alongside Danilo Fischetti in a revamped front row.

That means talismanic fly-half Paolo Garbisi once again misses out through injury as Tommaso Allan - who struggled from the kicking tee but played superbly other than that against the Wallabies - deputises at No 10.

Italy XV: Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fisichetti

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Menoncello

Is Italy vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

12:23 , Luke Baker

Italy welcome South Africa to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa on Saturday aiming to build on their historic victory over Australia and a promising set of autumn internationals in general.

Last week, the Azzurri beat the Wallabies for the first time in their history as flying full-back Ange Capuozzo inspired them to a memorable 28-27 win in Florence.

That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.

Now they face an even bigger test in the form of reigning world champions South Africa, although the Springboks have endured a frustrating autumn to date. Facing arguably the best two teams in the world, the Boks have gone down 19-16 to Ireland and 30-26 to France in a pair of thrillers, so will be eager to finally get a win under their belts before taking on England in their final fixture next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Is Italy vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch

Italy vs South Africa

12:15 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the autumn international between Italy and South Africa in Genoa this afternoon.

The Springboks have endured a frustrating autumn to date - facing arguably the best two teams in the world, they have gone down 19-16 to Ireland and 30-26 to France in a pair of thrillers, so will be eager to get a win under their belts before taking on England in their final fixture next week.

The performances in those matches from the reigning world champions have been encouraging, especially against Les Bleus where they battled hard for almost 70 minutes with 14 men after Pieter-Steph du Toit was sent off for a dangerous ruck clearout on Jonathan Danty, but the results are yet to come.

Italy won’t be an easy out however, after they beat Australia for the first time in their history last weekend, notching a memorable 28-27 win in Florence. That came seven days after a 49-17 demolition of Tonga in Padua and, added to a first Six Nations victory since 2015 when they stunned Wales earlier this year, Italian rugby is clearly on an upward trajectory under coach Kieran Crowley.