Johnny Sexton - Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Italy are on home turf as they go hunting for revenge against Ireland, following last year's 57-6 drubbing. But the visitors – favourites for the Six Nations title this year – ought to have enough quality to pass this test.

When and where is Italy vs Ireland?

This third-round Six Nations fixture between Italy and Ireland is on Saturday, February 25. Kick-off at the Stadio Olimpic in Rome is at 2.15pm (GMT).

The other games that weekend are Wales v England at 4.45pm on the Saturday and France v Scotland at 3pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Italy vs Ireland on?

Catch this one on ITV, where Sir Clive Woodward is king of the pundits.

Who is the referee?

Mike Adamson, a Scot, is in charge. Adamson is a former Scotland Sevens player who also represented Glasgow Hawks. The 37-year-old turned to refereeing in 2014, at first on the Sevens circuit, working his way up to international level in 15-a-side. He took charge of his first Six Nations fixture in 2021.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport he said: “I always think, ‘be sensible’. Players can react out of frustration rather than malice and you need to get that balance about understanding their frustrations but just making sure that they direct it in the right places.”

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Latest team news

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will miss the Six Nations trip to Italy this weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Wednesday, with lock James Ryan named as captain for the game.

The loss of Sexton, who suffered a leg injury in the 32-19 win over France last time out, will likely open the door for fellow Leinster outside-half Ross Byrne to make just his third start for Ireland and first in the Six Nations.

While the more experienced Munster No 10 Joey Carbery was recalled by coach Andy Farrell as cover earlier this week, Byrne has impressed off the bench in Ireland's last three games.

Story continues

Ryan's choice as captain may also mean that Peter O'Mahony, who has led his country on 10 occasions, is set to be rested on Saturday with the likes of Jack Conan and Gavin Coombes vying for a first start of the campaign.

Sexton adds to a growing injury list, which already sees prop Tadhg Furlong, lock Tadhg Beirne, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw all unavailable across the opening two rounds of the Championship.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Last year’s match was particularly humiliating for Italy, with Ireland running in nine tries. It did not help that the Italians had to play with 13 men for an hour. That reduction in numbers came after Hame Faiva, Italy’s replacement hooker, was sent off for connecting with the chin of Dan Sheehan.

Because Italy had already taken off their first-choice hooker, they had to bring on a replacement front row, which meant they had to move to uncontested scrums. But, according to a rugby law designed to prevent teams faking injuries to take advantage of uncontested scrums, they also had to lose their No 8. After that, the mauling was a foregone conclusion.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Best of the latest odds

To win the Six Nations outright

Ireland: 4/7

Italy: 5,000/1

Odds correct as of February 22

What is our prediction

Italy look remarkably dangerous this year, as evidenced by the near-upset they achieved in round one against France. A repeat of last year’s one-sided affair is unlikely but Ireland will still have too much for them.

Ireland 26 Italy 10