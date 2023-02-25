Italy v Ireland LIVE: Score and latest updates from Six Nations clash in Rome

Ireland resume their quest for a Six Nations Grand Slam following an absolutely epic victory over France.

The Irish arrive in Rome to face Italy in fine form having won 19 of their last 21 Tests, sitting pretty at the top of the world rankings.

The Azzurri have mustered just one victory in the 23 total Six Nations encounters between these sides, with a key goal this tournament to end a 23-game streak of home defeats

After succumbing to England 31-14 last time out at Twickenham, Italy will hope to give the Irish a scare like they did against France in the opener.

Follow all the action from the Stadio Olimpico below:

Six Nations - Italy vs Ireland

Italy host Ireland in the first game of Round 3 of the Six Nations

21’ - TRY! Aki finishes in the corenr (ITA 10-19 IRE)

14’ - TRY! Poor tackling once more and Keenan goes over (ITA 7-12 IRE)

8’ - TRY! Italy respond as Varney snipes over after barrelling Cannone run (ITA 7-5 IRE)

3’ - TRY! Ireland carve through Italy and Ryan goes over in the corner (ITA 0-5 IRE)

Italy 10-19 Ireland, 24 minutes

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the back, out the back but few supporting players, and Italy are snuffed out on first phase. Caelan Doris pounces on a loose ball, and James Lowe gets a chance to make amends - theat’s one heck of a long punt from the wing, releasing all of the frustration of that error.

Italy 10-19 Ireland, 22 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At some point this game will settle down, I’m sure, but not quite yet - James Lowe picks a spot in the tenth row far up the left touchline as Craig Casey fizzes a pass back to him, but Lowe takes his eye off the ball and shells the pass. Italy scrum five out from the Irish line with a chance to strike back.

TRY! Italy 10-19 IRELAND (Bundee Aki try, 21 minutes)

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To breaks in the lead up to tries and now Bundee Aki has a score of his own!

For as good as the Italian attack has been so far, their defensive structures are really struggling to combat Ireland’s fluency. Ross Byrne puts Josh van der Flier in to a sliver of space and the flanker survives contact to combine with James Lowe.

Lowe pops a pass back inside to Aki, who rides a tackler to the line, securely grounding with one hand in a manner that Lowe did not early.

Italy 10-12 Ireland, 19 minutes

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy really do fancy this. Another foray from their own 22 shows space apparent, but Irish hands wrap around a loose offload...

PENALTY! ITALY 10-12 Ireland (Paolo Garbisi penalty, 19 minutes)

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fluent swing of the left boot from the Italy fly-half, tucking the kick from left of centre just inside the right-hand post.

Italy 7-12 Ireland, 17 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Every time Italy go through the hands they look a threat, with Ireland struggling to handle their strike runners.

To illustrate the point, Tommaso Menoncello absolutely scorches a trail around Ross Byrne, chipping over Mack Hansen as he reaches full flow. Craig Casey gets back to the bouncing ball first - but only thanks to a nudge from Hansen on Menoncello. The Ireland wing is penalised.

Points or corner? Michele Lamaro gestures towards the uprights...

Italy 7-12 Ireland, 15 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still little sign of the contest settling down, with Italy bringing to an end the first sustained period of kick tennis with a rightward exploration of space.

Back to the left, and Pierre Bruno has to stall to take a wide miss ball. He kicks up the touchline into Ross Byrne’s grasp, and the Ireland fly-half imposes calm with a punt to touch from the safe embrace of his own 22.

TRY! Italy 7-12 IRELAND (Hugo Keenan try, 14 minutes)

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s like a basketball game!

Anything Italy can do...

Superb handling from Ireland at the line, Ross Byrne finding Mack Hansen out the back of Stuart McCloskey, with Bundee Aki then taking the wing’s pass to burst open the fissure.

Hugo Keenan should be handled by the backfield defence but wriggles free to complete the score.

Italy 7-5 Ireland, 13 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a properly fun start from Italy. The variation in their attack is always brilliant, but they are asking different questions at every possibility today, this time Pierre Bruno collecting a deft chip out to the left. He and Ange Capuozzo are just about smothered into touch, though.

Italy 7-5 Ireland, 12 minutes

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland manage to disrupt Italian lineout ball, forcing a scrambling Stephen Varney into a slightly hurried kick that rebounds of Irish limbs into touch. Another throw for Giacomo Nicotera just inside his own ten-metre line.

Italy 7-5 Ireland, 10 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to Italy as they again test the Irish wide defence. Midfield lineout, and off the top they go...

Lorenzo Cannone again! Another magnificent break in the wide channel from the number eight, putting his foot down to accelerate on an unders line to power through a soft shoulder. He’s hauled down and it all comes a-cropper, though - should he have given it to three waiting teammates out side him?

Still, Italy have shown their attacking acumen already - Ireland look very, very vulnerable in the thirteen channel, where they were forced to make a late change yesterday.

TRY! ITALY 7-5 Ireland (Stephen Varney try, 8 minutes)

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How about that for an answer? Brilliant from Italy!

Delicious work in phase play from the hosts, drawing an advvantage. A lovely wide pass across the face takes out three Irish defenders and affords Lorenzo Cannone the space to hurry away.

The number eight dummies and dummies again, giving a biff to the last defender to ensure quick ball as he is felled two metres out. Stephen Varney picks and snipes into the space adjacent - over goes the scrum half, with Paolo Garbisi’s conversion pushing Italy in front.

Italy 0-5 Ireland, 6 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All a little over eager from the Italians as they sweep to the left, Pierre Bruno well held in a wide one-on-one tackle and then the ball spilled.

Ireland clear up to halfway and back Italy will come.

Italy 0-5 Ireland, 5 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the start that Kieran Crowley would have wanted from his Italian side, who really must fix their opening quarter issues. Ireland make a hash of the restart claim, granting the hosts an attacking scrum - which goes down. Free kick to Italy and they tap quickly...

TRY! Italy 0-5 IRELAND (James Ryan try, 3 minutes)

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There will be no ruling that one out!

No slow start for Ireland - this has been a sensational start. They cut Italy to shreds for a second time up the left, Bundee Aki bulkily busting between a pair of defenders and offloading to James Lowe outside him.

Lowe’s hands are more secure this time, flicking inwards to his captain, and James Ryan canters in and slides over.

NO TRY! Italy 0-0 Ireland, 2 minute

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well well well - it’s a long old check from the officials with James Lowe’s fingertips seeming to just be on the ball as he slams it into the in-goal area, but further inspection and Mike Adamson rules it out.

A chance missed. Fine work from Ange Capuozzo to hustle back and be a bother, forcing Lowe’s error.

Try? Italy 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A scintillating move from Ireland up the left but James Lowe’s face might tell the story - the frustrated look of the wing suggests he may not have grounded cleanly...

Italy 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly an early disaster for Italy, who have had some woes exiting during this tournament. The first attempted clearance is charged down, spinning just about into Italian hands to allow for a more complete kick upfield.

KICK OFF!

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy vs Ireland is underway.

Italy vs Ireland

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Firm words in the the final Irish huddle from Ross Byrne, delivering the key messages in Johnny Sexton’s stead.

The Ireland fly half will get the action underway.

Match Officials

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)ARs: Wayne Barnes (RFU) & Craig Evans (WRU)TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Italy vs Ireland: Anthems

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

My word - the Irish players look mighty confused by a slightly odd, non-traditional arrangement of “Ireland’s Call” that crawls along. How peculiar.

“Il Canto degli Italiani” is far more familiar - and delivered it typically rousing style.

Italy vs Ireland

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up the steps and out into the afternoon come Ireland, James Ryan leading the way, Craig Casey with a shuffle left and right to warm the ankles.

Michele Lamaro heads the Italian line, out to a healthy roar from the crowd.

A charming Rome day

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is some rain forecast in Rome later but, for now, it’s a very pleasant early spring afternoon in the Italian capital. The crowd looked slightly disappointing for their tournament opener against France but Six Nations executives felt that was somewhat down to it being held on a Sunday - the television audience was very, very good, I’m told. Hopefully there will be a lively atmosphere today with the potential Grand Slammers in town.

Ireland plan to ‘rough up’ Ange Capuozzo

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was a crackle and a fizz of anticipation every time Ange Capuozzo got the ball at Twickenham two weeks ago, and the young full back managed to cut England open a couple of times even with reasonably limited opportunities. While the attention on Capuozzo does mean the development of some of his backline colleagues has been slightly overlooked, he is such a threat in open space, and Ireland have come armed with a plan to counter him.

“He’s an eyes-up player so I think if we can get our hands on him and rough him up a bit that would help us,” Mack Hansen said this week of how the visitors will try to handle the 23-year-old.

“He’s not the world’s biggest player but he’s so quick that we’re probably going to have hunt in threes to take care of him.

“But when it comes to it, we’re going to have to focus on every player in that backline as well – they’re all super-quick whippets.”

Mack Hansen urges Ireland to ‘rough up’ Italy’s Ange Capuozzo to stop him

Italy’s own midfield changes

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy also have a new 10-12 axis, and while Paolo Garbisi’s return is pleasing news for Kieran Crowley, the head coach’s selection of Tommaso Menoncello in the centres is much more intriguing. The young back has been on the wing for the first two rounds of the championship but sees his future in midfield, where his blend of physical traits and defensive nous should make him an ideal fit. During his brief stint at Benneton, former England defence coach Paul Gustard described Menoncello as one of the five best young players he had ever worked with, which speaks to the 20-year-old’s talent.

He partners his Treviso colleague Juan Ignacio Brex, quietly having another impressive Six Nations. The pair have performed well for Benneton for the last 18 months or so and should test that changed Irish centre partnership.

62 - He will come up against Juan Ignacio Brex in the @Federugby midfield - Brex ranks second for dominant carry rate (74%) and has made the most metres in contact of any player overall this year (62). Collision. pic.twitter.com/p8a2KSeLdj — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 24, 2023

Will Ireland’s attack change without key playmakers?

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is a good chance that Ross Byrne might have started this game even if Johnny Sexton had been fully fit, and this should be a good challenge for Sexton’s club understudy. Both he and Craig Casey were impressive in imprinting their own particular style on Ireland’s patterns to see out the win against France – Byrne’s varied kicking game should test Italy’s back three.

The 27-year-old might have liked to have Garry Ringrose alongside him, given how important a cog the centre is in linking everything together both for club and country, but a beefy midfield of Bundee Aki and Stuart McCloskey only adds to Ireland’s carrying threat. Could we see a slightly tweaked approach in phase play?

Team News – Ireland

13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland may be well placed to continue their Grand Slam chase, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been plenty of bumps in the road to navigate over during the course of this tournament. Tadhg Beirne was lost for the rest of the tournament in the exertions of achieving victory over France, while Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose are also missing – the centre withdrawn only yesterday.

With Sexton absent, there will of course be plenty of focus on how Ross Byrne fills his Leinster teammate’s ten shirt after an impressive supporting role against the French. Craig Casey is in to the starting side, too, while Caelan Doris shifts to six to accommodate Jack Conan in the back row.

Ireland XV: Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Iain Henderson, James Ryan (capt.); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan; Craig Casey, Ross Byrne; James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony; Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien.

Team News – Italy

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A handful of alterations for Italy, who are boosted by the return of Paolo Garbisi at fly-half. The young ten had only a watching brief for the first two rounds but is fit to take his place in a remodelled midfield also now containing Tommaso Menoncello – he and partner Juan Ignacio Brex have done plenty of fun things for Benetton this season.

Simone Ferrari steps in for Marco Riccioni in the front row, while the bench is tweaked, too as Kieran Crowley strays from a six-two split to a more conventional five-three.

Italy XV: Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt.), Lorenzo Cannone; Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi; Pierre Bruno, Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Edoardo Padovani; Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli; Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan.

Italy vs Ireland - team news

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, kick off in Rome is less than an hour away, so let’s take a closer look at those two sides and some key areas worth watching this afternoon...

Italy vs Ireland

13:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland continue their pursuit of the Guinness Six Nations title by taking on Italy in Rome.

Andy Farrell’s men head to Stadio Olimpico on the back of convincing bonus-point wins over Wales and France.

Here, the Press Association pick out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday afternoon’s round-three clash.

Six Nations talking points: Ireland pair handed big chance against Italy

Andy Farrell wary of ‘serious threat’ posed to Ireland by resurgent Italy

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admits resurgent Italy pose a “serious threat” to his side’s aspirations of Guinness Six Nations glory.

The world’s top-ranked nation head to Rome in title-winning form on the back of resounding bonus-point wins over Wales and France but wary of coming unstuck.

While Italy have been perennial wooden spoon winners, they recorded statement wins over the Welsh and Australia in 2022 before giving reigning Grand Slam champions France a major scare in a 29-24 defeat at the start of this year’s championship.

Farrell believes the Azzurri, whose only Six Nations success over the Irish came a decade ago, now have sufficient talent to supplement their passion and is braced for a tricky trip to Stadio Olimpico.

“We’ve full respect for Italy,” he said.

“Italy are obviously chasing that win at home and it’s a big scalp, so we know the emotion that they’ve always had, but the skill that they’ve put in with that now makes them a serious threat to us.

“We’re aware of that, and our preparation says so. There’s a realisation of what we’re up against this week and it’ll be a tough one.”

Andy Farrell wary of ‘serious threat’ posed to Ireland by resurgent Italy

Six Nations: Italy vs Ireland team news and confirmed line-ups

11:49 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has handed first Six Nations starts to half-back pair Ross Byrne and Craig Casey as part of six changes for Saturday’s clash with Italy.

Fly half Byrne replaces injured Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton, while scrum half Casey comes in for fellow Munster man Conor Murray.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, lock Iain Henderson, back-row forward Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki have also been recalled for the visit to Rome. Henderson’s second-row partner James Ryan will captain Farrell’s grand slam-chasing side at Stadio Olimpico in the absence of Sexton.

For Italy, fly half Paolo Garbisi will make his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations as part of three changes. Garbisi missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to a knee injury but is recalled in place of Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan after returning to action for Montpellier last weekend.

Pierre Bruno has been restored to the left wing for the clash in Rome, which pushes Tommaso Menoncello to inside centre, with Luca Morisi dropping to the bench. The other change to Kieran Crowley’s starting XV following the Azzurri’s 31-14 Round 2 defeat to England sees Simone Ferrari come in for Marco Riccioni at tighthead prop.

Confirmed line-ups

Italy XV: 15. Ange Capuozzo; 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Tommaso Menoncello, 11. Pierre Bruno; 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Marco Riccioni, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Giovanni Pettinelli, 21. Alessandro Fusco, 22. Luca Morisi, 23. Tommaso Allan.

Ireland XV: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Iain Henderson, 5. James Ryan (capt); 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Peter O’Mahony; 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Crowley, 23. Stuart McCloskey.