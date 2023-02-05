Italy 3-7 France LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Italy vs France LIVE!

The defending champions enter the fray as Six Nations round one concludes at Rome’s iconic Stadio Olimpico this afternoon. France are entering a massive year as they look to replicate their first Grand Slam success since 2010 ahead of a home World Cup that is now just seven months away. Resurgent Les Bleus swept aside all before them last time out in this competition, though top-ranked Ireland should pose another massive threat to their dominance in the weeks ahead.

A number of injury concerns have affected Fabien Galthie’s preparations for this opening contest, with Lyon wing Ethan Dumortier set for his debut in a team marshalled by talismanic captain Antoine Dupont. For Italy, they will be hunting more upsets after showing significant progress with shock defeats of both Wales and Australia in 2022.

With the likes of Ange Capuozzo starring, the Azzurri silenced calls for the introduction of promotion and relegation in the process, though are still tipped by many to collect the wooden spoon once more. Follow Italy vs France in the Six Nations live below!

Italy vs France latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Stadio Olimpico

How to watch: ITV

Italy lineup as Allan starts at fly-half

France lineup as Dumortier makes debut

Prediction: Les Bleus to ease to Rome victory

Good Italian response

15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: After such a poor start, Italy’s defence is now holding up a bit more convincingly.

Italian frustration

15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: The strange thing is, the home side have been impressive with the ball here but just cannot live with the French attack on the turnover.

TRY! Italy 0-7 France

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Flament waltzes to the try line after catching Italy cold.

Going to be a long afternoon for the hosts now.

Dropped!

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 min: Penaud mishandles the ball with the try line calling him! Would not expect that from him.

KICK-OFF

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Anthems underway

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go! Some noise inside the Olimpico.

What has happened in the Six Nations so far?

14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wales and England were beaten by Ireland and Scotland respectively to kick off a huge opening weekend.

Now, it’s up to France to lay down a marker.

Italy come off the back of a win

14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy ended a run of 36 successive Six Nations defeats when beating Wales in Cardiff.

Now, they are chasing their first home win since May 2013.

History makers?

14:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

France are looking to become the first nation to win back-to-back Six Nations titles since the tournament was expanded in 2000.

Fabien Galthie: France are not resting on their laurels

13:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

The France head coach is not leaving anything to chance as he eyes back-to-back Six Nations titles.

“We have left little to chance, we are preparing for chaos and all the possible scenarios.

“Italy are a magnificent side, who are reaping the rewards. They are a sublime opponent. It is an extraordinary challenge.”

Kieran Crowley happy with Italy’s underdog role

13:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Italy head coach is relishing being written off...

“If you took a poll right now asking where people think teams are going to finish in the Six Nations, I would picture Italy would be sixth.

“We’ll be the underdogs again, which is fine. We’ll just concentrate on what we do.”

France Six Nations team guide

13:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head coach: Fabien Galthie. Former Montpellier coach who has transformed France from ragged also-rans to one of the world’s top Test teams.

Captain: Antoine Dupont. Peerless scrum-half has it all, a Rolls Royce pass, pinpoint tactical kicking, pace on the break, astute tactical play and no little physicality.

Ones to watch

Gregory Alldritt: A fixture since breaking through at No 8 in 2019, and helped La Rochelle to their maiden Champions Cup title in 2022.

Romain Ntamack: The son of ex-France wing Emile Ntamack, the Toulouse fly-half boasts a partnership with Dupont as smooth as it is deadly. Has the pace to match Dupont’s acceleration and a skill-set to unlock a threat-laden backline outside him.

Damian Penaud: The Clermont wing who will just as easily step out of traffic and race to the line as sneak a midfield break, all the while boasting arch finishing prowess.

What they’ve said

Defence coach Shaun Edwards: “Rugby’s a very, very tactical game. Emotion, passion, physicality, it’s all important – but if you don’t have any tactics, at Test level, you’ll get found out. So that’s where we’ve improved as a team, we’re tactically more aware.”

Tournament prediction: Winners (no Grand Slam).

Italy Six Nations team guide

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head coach: Kieran Crowley. A World Cup winner with New Zealand in the inaugural 1987 competition, he later coached Taranaki and New Zealand Under-19s before a stint as Canada boss. Five years with Benetton preceded his ascent to the Italy job in 2021.

Captain: Michele Lamaro. The Benetton back-rower took the armband from Luca Bigi in 2021 and has set about driving through a new generation of Italian talent.

Ones to watch

Ange Capuozzo: The Toulouse speedster won World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award last season. The fleet-footed wing has conjured several postage-stamp finishes for his French club this term, and looks primed to step on to new heights.

Sebastian Negri: The Benetton flanker was born in Zimbabwe and is a product of famed Gloucestershire rugby nursery Hartpury College. A powerful ball-carrier with no lack of nous.

What they’ve said

Head coach Kieran Crowley: “This time last year everyone was asking us whether the Six Nations should have promotion and relegation. This year no one has asked. We’re out here to gain respect and credibility for Italian rugby, but that’s for others to decide on.”

Tournament prediction: Sixth.

Italy vs France head to head (h2h) history and results

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy have only won three of their previous 46 meetings with France - in the 1995–1997 FIRA Trophy and then winning again twice in three years in the Six Nations in 2011 and 2013.

France have won all of the last 12 matches, including a 50-10 romp on their last trip to Rome in 2021 and last year’s 37-10 victory in Paris that featured a stylish Villiere hat-trick.

Italy wins: 3

France wins: 43

Draws: 0

Confirmed France lineup and replacements

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert

Confirmed Italy lineup and replacements

12:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy XV: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy are finally making strides and now boast a litany of dangerous attacking threats led by the French-born Toulouse star Ange Capuozzo.

The wins over Wales and Australia in 2022 will have greatly boosted confidence among the Azzurri ranks and they will now have their sights firmly set on causing other momentous upsets.

However, their 63-21 drubbing by the Springboks in November and an historic loss in Georgia were clear signs that more progress still needs to be made.

An opening tie against the French is an incredibly difficult first assignment and Italy would do well just to keep things respectable as Les Bleus look to start their title defence on a strong note.

France to win, by 21 points.

France lineup as Dumortier makes debut

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

France will be without centre Jonathan Danty for the entire Six Nations due to a knee injury, while influential forward Cameron Woki is also missing with a hand fracture.

Gabin Villiere, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Killian Geraci and Florian Verhaeghe are among the other absentees.

Lock Paul Willemse is back fit after injury, while Lyon’s Ethan Dumortier makes his debut in place of Villiere on the wing.

Thomas Ramos is preferred to Melvyn Jaminet at full-back, with Jaminet not even among the replacements on Sunday.

There were eight uncapped players in coach Fabien Galthie’s original training squad, with Dumortier joined by Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emilien Gailleton, Paul Boudehent, Romain Buros and Julien Delbouis, plus scrum-halves Leo Coly and Nolann Le Garrec. The latter will back-up Dupont this weekend with Lucu out.

Italy lineup

12:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Key fly-half Paolo Garbisi could return ahead of schedule after a knee injury that has kept him out since early December, but Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan starts here. Monty Ioane, Toa Halafihi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Leonardo Marin and David Sisi are all injured.

Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo and Marco Manfredi are all uncapped players called up by Crowley, while Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri is hoping to earn his first caps since 2020, though isn’t in the squad this weekend.

How to watch Italy vs France

12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, Italy vs France is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.

Live stream: Rugby fans can also watch the action live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

Welcome

12:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of France’s Six Nations clash with Italy today.

Les Bleus swept all before them last year and begin their defence with a trip to Rome, where kick-off inside the Stadio Olimpico is scheduled for 3pm GMT.