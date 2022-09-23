Italy vs England live, Uefa Nations League 2022-23: score and latest updates

Italy vs England live Uefa Nations League 2022-23 score latest updates - Eddie Keogh/The FA

Bukayo Saka

Confirms he is playing at wing-back. Uefa's team sheet has him playing on the left side of the trident in a 4-2-3-1, perhaps gulled by his shirt number – 7. Reece James at right wing-back wears 3 which offends me. Sorry. I'm very old.

Matt Law reports from San Siro

We might not have a full house in the San Siro tonight. Italy haven’t qualified for the World Cup and there doesn’t seem to be an awful lot of local appetite for this game. The empty seats will start to fill up before kick off but it will be a surprise if England play in front of anything approaching a full house in Milan.

Empty San Siro

Channel 4

I haven't watched C4's football coverage with the sound on before. Tonight they have Eni Aluko, Joe Cole and the marvellous Alessandro Del Piero as their pitchside pundits.

They are discussing Harry Maguire after Gareth Southgate said in a pre-match interview, and I paraphrase, that there was a vendetta against the centre-half. Don't know if he meant in the media or from fans in general. If it's the latter, that would have to include Man Utd fans, too. I'm not sure he's got that right. Aluko says there is more pressure on him now than ever because he doesn't deserve his place ... at least not on form.

Line-up analysis

By Matt Law at San Siro

As predicted by Telegraph Sport on Thursday evening, Gareth Southgate has stuck with Harry Maguire in a back three – which is likely to be an unpopular decision ahead of kick-off. Southgate's most interesting selection is that of Bukayo Saka at left wing-back, despite the fact he has Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw in his squad. That has allowed him to pick a front three of Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. Nick Pope gets the nod in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, with Jordan Pickford out suspended.

Some interesting decisions by Southgate

Who will play on the left of the three centre-halves? Dier plays in the middle for Tottenham with Davies on the left. Maguire is right-footed but played most of his career at Old Trafford on the left of two centre-backs. Both Sterling and Foden do their best work on the left but I suspect they will be fairly fluid.

And the substitutes

Italy Meret, Vicario, Luiz Felipe, Pobega, Frattesi, Gnonto, Emerson, Zerbin, Grifo, Gabbiadini, Esposito, Bastoni.

England Ramsdale, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Shaw, Grealish, Coady, Ward-Prowse, Tomori, Mount, Bowen, Abraham.

England starting XI

Pope; Walker, Maguire, Dier; James, Rice, Bellingham, Saka; Sterling, Kane, Foden.

So Bukayo Saka is playing as a wing-back.

England team snap

Gareth Southgate has reverted to a back-three for England's Nations League clash against Italy at San Siro, making six changes from their loss to Hungary in June.

Eric Dier returned for his first England cap since November 2020, lining up in defence alongside Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who has not started the last four Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Nick Pope started in goal and there were starts for Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Italy's starting XI

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Toloi, Di Marco; Cristante, Jorginho; Raspadori, Barella; Scamacca.

England fans are out in force in the golden city

England fans in Milan - Nick Potts/PA

Hey Nostradamus ...

Good evening

We could look at tonight's match at San Siro, England's first visit to Milan since 1939, in two ways. The most significant and obvious one is that it's their penultimate match before they open their World Cup campaign in Al Rayyan on 21 Nov and they need to find some form after those chastening two defeats and two draws in June, matches in which they scored only one goal (and that a penalty) while conceding six.

The other way is that today and Monday's match against Germany gives them an opportunity to drag themselves off the bottom of Group 3. That may not seem all that important to the increasingly vocal critics of the Nations League but it will save them from a potentially trickier Euro 24 qualification draw and dropping down into League B for the third renewal of the Nations League and opponents that may struggle to draw the kind of sizeable Wembley crowds the FA needs to bridge the Covid grass-roots funding gap.

Last time out England were humiliated by Hungary at Molineux, the players seemingly jaded, muddled and typically vulnerable when sent out with a back four. All the reports suggest that Gareth Southgate will revert to tournament mode and play an extra central defender henceforth with Harry Maguire, despite his long decline at Manchester United, lining up alongside Eric Dier in the absence of the suspended John Stones, with Kyle Walker as the right-sided centre-half.

There should be a start for Jude Bellingham alongside Declan Rice in midfield and another opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale in goal but that should be the extent of the experimentation unless Bukayo Saka is preferred to Kieran Trippier at left wing-back. Up front Southgate has tried a few things in the past 12 months but with time running short and Ivan Toney not in the matchday squad, the expectation is that he will go back to his default of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Italy, by contrast, are in full experimentation mode following their failure to qualify for Qatar. They're trying out the Brazil-born Luiz Felipe, who is eligible by virtue of his Vicenza-born great grandfather, at centre-back, Sassuolo's hard-running Davide Frattesi in midfield, SPAL's Salvatore Esposito, the Serie B Pirlo, and Leeds United's livewire diddyman forward Wilfried Gnonto all in the squad. Some or all may not start but there is a sense that Mancini, temperamentally disposed, like most Italian managers, to trust/favour his veterans, is wholeheartedly committed to rebuilding the European champions.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm and team news should drop around 75 minutes before then.