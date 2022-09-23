Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League game FOR FREE on TV in UK today

England’s World Cup countdown begins tonight with a trip to Italy, a team they have not beaten away since 1961.

While Gareth Southgate’s success has been built on deep runs in major tournaments rather than particularly expansive performances between such cycles, few would doubt the Three Lions need to improve.

A shambolic summer leaves England bottom of their Nations League group and more struggles less than two months before Qatar would see morale tank at a potentially crucial time.

Italy, who inflicted the most painful result of Southgate’s tenure at Euro 2020, did not make it to the World Cup but remain a big-name opponent and a win at the San Siro would be most welcome for the away side.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Italy vs England

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: All 4 (free with a subscription) will also provide a live stream online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick in Milan.