Italy vs England LIVE: Six Nations latest updates, scores and results with France vs Ireland to decide title

Follow the latest updates from the final day of the Six Nations after England moved top of the table with a 34-5 bonus-point win over Italy, with France’s clash with Ireland at the Stade de France to decide the destination of this year’s title.

Two tries from England centurion Ben Youngs helped his side secure the bonus point they desperately needed, with Jamie George also scoring on his 50 cap for his country. Tom Curry’s try in the second half secured the crucial bonus point, with Henry Slade adding a fifth for good measure.

It means that England have one hand on the trophy, but will have to wait for the result in the final game of the championship to know if they have clinched the title for the first time since 2017, as if Ireland beat France by six points - so long as they score a try - or by seven points, they will beat England to top spot, while a bonus-point win would also be enough for the Irish.