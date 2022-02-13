Italy vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and updates from Rome today

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as England take on Italy in their second Six Nations game of this year’s tournament in Rome.

England’s campaign began with defeat as Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup last weekend and Eddie Jones has now made sweeping changes with over half the team that lost 20-17 in Edinburgh removed from the starting XV or changed position. Harry Randall is the headline selection at scrum-half with Ben Youngs hoping to equal Jason Leonard’s England cap record of 114 from the replacements’ bench. “We’ve been really pleased with Harry. Ben started for us against Scotland last weekend and we’ve just reversed the roles,” head coach Jones said.

Italy, who started well before fading to defeat against France in Paris a week ago, have dropped flanker Sebastian Negri in one of three changes with Bordeaux’s Federico Mori replacing Tommaso Menoncello on the right wing while tighthead prop Pietro Ceccarelli comes in for Tiziano Pasquali. Follow the latest score and updates from Rome:

Six Nations 2022: Italy vs England

Kick-off in Rome set for 15:00 GMT

Italy 0-7 England, 12 minutes

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are clearly going to play today. Freddie Steward drives at the Italian defence with muscular intent and Joe Marchant nearly hurdles a defender as they take him low. Marchant offloads, and Marcus Smith has to hurry a pass away, allowing a teammate to clear.

England soon have it back as Italy return in similar booted fashion, but that’s a touch over-ambitious - Will Stuart, Max Malins and Henry Slade get themselves in a muddle and some loose handling means it will be an Itlian scrum in advanced territory.

TRY! Italy 0-7 ENGLAND (Marcus Smith try, 11 minutes)

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s what the England fly-half can do. A subtle little step to set the feet of the defender and Smith’s flat pass gives Malins just enough space along the touchline.

Smith follows along in support and takes the infield pass to score a very tidy little England opening try. Over goes the conversion from Smith’s right boot.

Italy 0-0 England, 10 minutes

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jack Nowell strides down the left, and here come England. Marcus Smith begins to set to work, throwing forward carriers on clever angles into the defensive line, and the burly men begin to create craters.

Where is Smith going now? A goose-step to hold the outside defender, outside to Max Malins, and back to Smith...

Italy 0-0 England, 8 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What can England work, then, with this attacking platform? The maul makes a little bit of ground and then it is out to the backs, pull-back pass, pull-back pass, but Italy have it well marshalled. Max Malins is taken and can’t sort his hands out as he tries to release an offload, and Italy hack the ball for the other side of the Stadio Olimpico.

Federico Mori charges after it like Marcell Jacobs, and very nearly beats a retreating Marcus Smith to the ball, but the England fly-half deftly skips away from the Italian, and England soon draw yet another Italian infringement, which are becoming a little bit too regular for the hosts.

Italy 0-0 England, 6 minutes

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Randall takes a couple of steps before fizzing a pass into midfield, and is ended by Braam Steyn soon after. Not soon enough, though - a late tackle the call of the referee, which looks a marginal call. England into the Italian 22 for the first time.

Italy 0-0 England, 5 minutes

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy get the ball out of the scrum on this occasion, and explore a 15-metre blindside. England have Paolo Garbisi well marked, forcing the left-footed fly-half to lift a little chip beyond Freddie Steward, but the England full-back is back in good time to dot down. England goalline drop out, which is cleared to a moderate distance by Marcus Smith.

Marco Zanon trucks the ball up, angling for the left touchline, but a supporting player arrives off their feet and England will have a penalty.

Italy 0-0 England, 4 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another scrum, and this time there is no stability on the initial engagement. Referee Damon Murphy asks the two front rows to try again.

Italy 0-0 England, 3 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Roars from Italy - that’s a real statement! First Pietro Ceccarelli and Danilo Fischetti get the better of their opposites at scrum time and then Jack Nowell, roaming off the blindside wing, is chopped down at the line, with Italian jackalers forcing an English fumble.

Italy 0-0 England, 2 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paolo Garbisi’s kick doesn’t quite fly as he would have liked but his hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi hits his jumper at the lineout, and Italy will again look to maul.

But that’s strong work from England. The drive begins five metres from the 22 and makes not even a metre, English bodies flooding through it on to the ball and winning a turnover. Scrum, England feed.

Italy 0-0 England, 1 minute

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alex Dombrandt claims the opening kick-off and shimmies through the first tackle. Henry Slade takes clearing duties, and performs them well.

Will Stuart is too early in driving through as Italy try to set up a maul at the lineout. Penalty to the home side on the halfway line.

KICK OFF!

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Paolo Garbisi drops the ball on to his left foot and the action is underway in Rome.

Match Officials

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a full house of Australian referees in the Six Nations this weekend: Damon Murphy follows compatriots Nic Berry and Angus Gardner as he readies his whistle for kick-off. Brian MacNeice of Ireland is the TMo; Andrew Brace and Pierre Brousset the assistants.

Il Canto degli Italiani

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As is tradition, the Italian players roar out “Il Canto degli Italiani” with gusto.

14:57 , Jack Rathborn

Anthems

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a gorgeous day in the Italian capital but the lights are on as the evening in Roma just begins to draw in.

A healthy contingent of travelling England supporters join along with the opening strains of “God Save the Queen”.

Italy vs England

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There look to be quite a few empty seats inside the Stadio Olimpico, which is a shame - it is due to the Italian government still restricting capacity owing the pandemic. Italy frustrated France in the first half last week, recapturing the defensive intensity that also stalled the All Blacks in November - they will be after another strong start.

Marcus Smith readies his legs with a weaving run across the pitch.

Will England ‘light up’ Rome?

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England weren’t far away at Murrayfield last weekend, but if they are to have any hope of battling back to secure the Six Nations crown then a bonus point win against Italy is surely a must. Plain sailing or will Italy whip up a storm? Kick-off is ten minutes away.

Keeping a close eye on the warm-up

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones watches on as England practice their set-piece ahead of kick-off against Italy (Getty Images)

And Kieran Crowley has been doing some pre-match nattering, too

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“That was a great result for the U20s, they played really well. We are building, we have got to construct an identity. Bit by bit in each game we have got to create that identity and earn some respect and credibility.

“The challenge today will be very physical but hopefully we can meet that physicality and start to put our game on the paddock, which we were unable to do last week.”

Eddie Jones: England hope to play with ‘plenty of energy, purpose and pace'

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Player to Watch – Federico Mori

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While much has been rightly made of Paolo Garbisi’s move to Montpellier, garnering far fewer mentions has been Federico Mori’s own French adventure. Another of Italy’s burgeoning young stars, the well-built Mori missed out in Paris last week but should add plenty off the wing to this Italian side.

The nephew of world champion hurdler Fabrizio, Mori has produced a number of eye-catching moments despite a crowded backs division at high-flying Bordeaux. His long-term future may well lie at centre, but Mori’s matchup with Jack Nowell on the wing should provide plenty of intrigue – the pair are not dissimilar as players, and both relish a little bit of contact.

Player to Watch – Alex Dombrandt

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The decision to not pick Alex Dombrandt from the start and then deploy the Harlequin on the blindside from the bench raised a few eyebrows at Murrayfield at last weekend, particularly given Dombrandt did not spend significant time alongside club partner-in-crime Marcus Smith. Certainly he has been the form number eight of the Premiership season, a player who has added a significant workrate to his extravagant skillset. His relationship with Smith is extraordinary, a sort of eight-ten telepathy that gets the best out of each and the partnership.

“He is not an orthodox eight,” Eddie Jones said of Dombrandt this week. “He is a free-running eight who reminds me a lot of Bobby Skinstad the way he used to play. Gets himself in good positions to attack but he needs space and this game is going to have a fair bit of space so it will really suit him.”

Dombrandt and Smith combine wonderfully with Danny Care at Harlequins, and Harry Randall is not cut from drastically different cloth. If there is space to be found you can be sure that three of the most adventurous players at England’s disposal will find it.

Player to Watch – Joe Marchant

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Joe Marchant won’t hold on to too many fond memories of his first visit to Murrayfield. Having spent much of the week in isolation, Marchant was asked to start on limited preparation out wide and was stepped decisively by Darcy Graham for Ben White’s score, before leaving Luke Cowan-Dickie exposed on the wing in his haste to cover across after the first of Finn Russell’s two fine cross-kicks.

Marchant is a better player than he showed, and gets the chance to again combine with Henry Slade in his preferred 13 shirt. The pair adapted brilliantly against South Africa in November after the early loss of Manu Tuilagi to injury, and as England continue to seek midfield solutions when Tuilagi is absent then Marchant makes sense as an alternative option. He may not pack the same carrying punch but is a beautifully balanced player with a knack for hitting the right angle, and his familiarity with Marcus Smith is only a positive.

Joe Marchant is back at his favoured position of outside centre this afternoon (PA Wire)

Player to Watch – Michele Lamaro

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michele Lamaro’s lot is a pretty tough one, all things considered. Having been elevated to the Italian captaincy at the age of 23 in November, the flanker must contend with a side so often outmatched, which is the blunt reality of the battles facing Italy each spring and autumn. But Lamaro wears the burden well – he is a lively talker, even in his non-native tongue, but also someone who seems realistic about his side’s limitations and challenges.

He is an excellent player, which helps, in many ways embodying the spirit of this iteration of the Italian side – young, battling, tough. He led the defensive effort from the front last week, handling his business efficiently in a revamped structure that plays more to Italy’s strengths. They will face another tough test against England, but the back row remains an area of strength, with Braam Steyn and Toa Halafhi alongside their skipper ensuring there should be plenty of carrying punch.

A proud day for Ben Youngs

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Team News – England

14:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is six changes for England, four in the pack, two in the backs, and one of each requiring a slight reshuffle. Lewis Ludlam had a very strong performance last weekend but took a bang to the ribs which has ruled him out of a trip to Rome, so Maro Itoje slides over to blindside flanker – Charlie Ewels replaces him in the second row. Eddie Jones believes this may be the ideal sort of fixture for Alex Dombrandt at number eight, while there are starts in the front row for Jamie George and Will Stuart.

Joe Marchant, having had a tough evening at Murrayfield, moves inwards to reform a centre partnership with Henry Slade that performed so well against South Africa in the autumn, allowing Jack Nowell to return to an England starting side for the first time in a while. At scrum-half, Harry Randall starts for the first time in the Six Nations, with his livewire combination with Marcus Smith set to provide plenty of sizzle.

Two Tigers at opposite ends of their careers on the bench deserve a spotlight: the sizeable Ollie Chessum can cover the back-row and lock, and should add plenty of work-rate if called for a debut; Leicester teammate Ben Youngs will draw level with Jason Leonard as England’s most capped male player if he wins a 114th cap.

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Stuart, Ewels, Isiekwe, Itoje, Curry (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Simmonds, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

Team News – Italy

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There were plenty of positives for Italy in Paris last week, and Kieran Crowley will hope a slightly tweaked side can continue to grow. Braam Steyn steps in for Sebastian Negri on the blindside, and should ensure there is little drop off in bite in contact. Brive’s Pietro Ceccarelli starts at loosehead.

Out wide, there is no place for last week’s try-scorer on debut Tommaso Menoncello, but a summer move to Bordeaux has allowed Federico Mori a chance to showcase his skills in the Top 14 and the versatile, powerfully-built back forms an exciting wing partnership with Monty Ioane.

Italy: Padovani; Mori, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli, Cannone, Ruzza, Steyn, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Negri, Pettinelli, Fusco, Marin.

On to Italy and England!

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s plenty more reaction from Cardiff and Paris across The Independent, but let us now move on to today’s affairs, and start by having a gander at the runners and riders in Rome.

France survive thrills and spills of potential decider with Ireland

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France and Ireland’s clash in Paris more than lived up to the hype, an encounter of fearsome ferocity as Fabien Galthie’s side held back the Irish rally to take pole position in the race for the Six Nations crown

France end Ireland’s winning run in thrilling Six Nations clash

Yesterday’s news...

14:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just before we have a closer look at the two sides selected by Kieran Crowley and Eddie Jones, let us reflect on an enthralling Saturday of Six Nations action, which began with tense, tight fare in Cardiff:

Scotland suffer more misery in Cardiff as Wales reignite Six Nations challenge

Six Nations 2022 - An encouraging result for Italy?

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Make no mistake, Italy are very much up against things this afternoon. England are the only member of the Six Nations they have never beaten, and there is limited evidence to suggest they are capable of producing the level required to match Eddie Jones’ side over 80 minutes this afternoon.

But where the Azzurri are making greater strides towards parity is at age-group level - their Under-18s have twice beaten their English counterparts in the last few years and then in Treviso on Friday, their U20s edged out England 6-0 in a proper defensive battle. It shows the amount of talent coming through in Italy, whose likely starting fly-half and centre (Leonardo Marin and Tommaso Menoncello) were absent due to their participation in the fully-fledged side’s Six Nations campaign.

England’s players may have been edged out but it was their medics that did not cover themselves in glory. After the independent doctor ruled that Deago Bailey required a head injury assessment late on, the England doctor appeared to try and keep the winger on against concussion protocols, showing a worrying lack of regard for his player’s safety and pressurising French referee Aurélie Groizeleau, who handled the situation very well.

But that should not distract from an outstanding result for Italy which has been coming for some time at Under-20 level. Can their senior side produce something more improbable?

Six Nations 2022: Italy vs England - talking points

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy v England talking points as Eddie Jones searches for ruthlessness in Rome

Six Nations 2022: Italy vs England: Talking points

13:57 , Jack Rathborn

Healing the wounds of Murrayfield

A performance to “light up Rome” has been Jones’ mantra for the week as England begin the task of rebuilding their Six Nations title challenge after falling to Scotland in round one. For the third successive year they have stumbled at the first hurdle and only an emphatic victory against the tournament’s weakest team will enable them to move on from their self-inflicted downfall at Murrayfield

Full of focus

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six Nations 2022: Italy vs England: Talking points

13:54 , Jack Rathborn

Ali v Liston III

Eddie Jones has recalled one of sport’s most iconic images to inspire the ruthlessness he wants to see from his team at the Stadio Olimpico. Muhammad Ali taunted Sonny Liston after knocking him down in the opening round of their second clash in 1965 and the picture of him stood above his stricken opponent is the metaphor Jones is using for what he wants to see from England on Sunday.

England vs Italy

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Six Nations Valentine’s weekend concludes in Rome, with England on the road for looking to get their campaign up and running after that narrow defeat to Scotland last weekend. Italy have never beaten their visitors, but another performance of positives against France has raised home hopes of providing England with a stern examination.

Kick-off is not too far away...

Six Nations 2022: Italy vs England: Confirmed line-ups

13:48 , Jack Rathborn

Italy

15. Edoardo Padovani 14. Federico Mori 13 . Juan Ignacio Brex 12. Marco Zanon 11. Montanna Ioane 10. Paolo Garbisi 9. Stephen Varney 1. Danilo Fischetti 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi 3. Pietro Ceccarelli 4. Niccolo Cannone 5. Federico Ruzza 6. Braam Steyn 7. Michele Lamaro 8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements: 16. Epalahame Faiva 17. Cherif Traore 18. Tiziano Pasquali 19. David Sisi 20. Sebastian Negri 21. Giovanni Pettinelli 22. Alessandro Fusco 23. Leonardo Marin

England

15. Freddie Steward 14. Max Malins 13. Joe Marchant 12. Henry Slade 11. Jack Nowell 10. Marcus Smith 9. Harry Randall 1. Ellis Genge 2. Jamie George 3. Will Stuart 4. Charlie Ewels 5. Nick Isiekwe 6. Maro Itoje 7. Tom Curry 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie 17. Joe Marler 18. Kyle Sinckler 19. Ollie Chessum 20. Sam Simmonds 21. Ben Youngs 22. George Ford 23. Elliot Daly

