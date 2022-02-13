Italy vs England LIVE! Six Nations match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

(Getty Images)

Italy vs England- LIVE!

England return to their Six Nations campaign against Italy on Sunday knowing they need to produce a big performance.

While a home win would certainly be one of the biggest shocks the tournament has ever produced, England’s loss to Scotland raised questions over the leadership within their ranks and, frankly, anything less than a convincing performance has to be considered a disappointment.

Eddie Jones has tipped his younger players to dazzle in Rome and knows merely picking up a win will not be enough.

“We want to be ruthless,” he said.

“We’ve got a chance on Sunday to atone for what we did last Saturday.

“We can only do that from being really ruthless and having that vision of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston.

“You have that sort of image in your head where you want to really go at them.”

Follow all of the Six Nations action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing updates!

Italy vs England latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm GMT, Stadio Olimpco

TV channel: ITV

Latest team news

Italy vs England team news

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Randall has been handed his Six Nations debut at scrum-half, coming in for Ben Youngs who is in line to equal Jason Leonard’s record for the most caps for England (114) from the bench.

Youngs’ Leicester Tigers team-mate Ollie Chessum, the 21-year-old lock-cum-flanker, could make his Test debut from the bench.

With Tom Curry remaining as captain, there are a total of six changes of personnel, with two of last week’s starters moving positions. Joe Marchant swaps the left wing for outside centre, while Maro Itoje moves to blindside flanker in the absence of the injured Lewis Ludlam.

Jack Nowell replaces Elliot Daly in the backline, with Alex Dombrandt coming in for Sam Simmonds at No8. This will be Dombrandt’s first Six Nations start.

For the Italians, Braam Steyn comes into the starting XV, as do Frederico Mori and Pietro Ceccarelli.

Tommaso Menoncello, who scored a try in the opening defeat to France, is not named in the squad.

How to watch

13:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: Italy vs England is being broadcast live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 2:15pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the match online via the ITV Hub or ITV website.

Live coverage: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog, featuring analysis from Simon Collings.

Welcome

09:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Kick-off from the Stadio Olimpico is at 3pm GMT.