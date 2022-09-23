Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League latest score and goal updates as Three Lions battle relegation

England seek to avoid relegation in the Nations League as they take on Italy at the San Siro tonight. After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, the Three Lions come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points. They are three points behind tonight’s opponents and a loss this evening means Gareth Southgate’s men will be relegated to League B.

Adding to the equation is the fact that these two Nations League matches – England also play Germany on Monday night – are the last opportunities for Southgate to get a feel for his squad before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this year.

The line-up that the England boss decides to go with this evening will be a display of his priorities as a strong team of experienced first choice picks would show the value he places on being in the top tier of the Nations League. On the other hand, with only two games to go until the World Cup, Southgate may decide to give game time to the players pushing for starting berths such as Ivan Toney who could make his debut for the national team.

Follow all the action from the San Siro as Italy host England in the Nations League:

Italy vs England

HALF-TIME! Italy 0-0 England

England will be relegated to League B if they lose

Only two games left before World Cup starts in November

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bonucci, Toloi; Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella

Second half: Italy 0-0 England

20:48 , Michael Jones

Kick off: This game needs a goal to kick it into life. Gareth Southgate hasn’t made any changes at the break. Italy get the ball rolling for the second half.

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

20:43 , Michael Jones

On Tuesday evening, Gareth Southgate called the England team together for the first proper meeting since the Hungary humiliation. He didn’t need to say that every minute counts from now on, because all of the players know it.

Story continues

They’re fully aware things need to be different from June. The England manager, for his part, would prefer a lot of things to be rather different right now.

It is difficult to complain about a trip to Milan in this kind of weather – in the middle of fashion week – but Southgate could really do with 10 days of it, and perhaps more forgiving fixtures. That’s what World Cup preparation camps usually look like as managers try to build the right atmosphere. That’s nevertheless what this represents.

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

HT Italy 0-0 England

20:41 , Michael Jones

It’s been 405 minutes since England last scored from open play. They had just one shot on target in the first half and that was a scuffed effort from Jude Bellingham.

HT Italy 0-0 England

20:36 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the teams at half-time. Will we see a breakthrough in the second half?

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Half-time: Italy 0-0 England

20:32 , Michael Jones

45 mins: This hasn’t been one for the neutrals. There have been sporadic moments of excitement for both sides but nothing to justify a goal.

It’s been a frustrating watch so far. England need a bit of magic, will it come from the bench?

Italy 0-0 England

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: High and wide! Harry Kane goes it alone and blasts a shot at Donnarumma from just outside the area but his effort is always rising and heads over the crossbar!

Italy 0-0 England

20:28 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Bryan Cristante has a go with a volley from around 25-yards out but his effort is blocked just inside the area. Italy are enjoying a period of possession but they aren’t doing much with it.

Italy 0-0 England

20:24 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Reece James sends a low corner to the near post where Declan Rice attempts to flick it into the middle. The move doesn’t come off and the ball bobbles out to Jude Bellingham who hits a tame effort into the ground and sends it straight back to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy 0-0 England

20:22 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Sterling is fouled on the left wing and Foden curls the free kick into the penalty area that gets glanced past Harry Kane. The ball bounces out to Reece James who runs onto it and drills a shot at goal.

A deflection takes it behind for waht should be a corner bu the referee awards Italy a goal kick.

Italy 0-0 England

20:20 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Federico Dimarco swings a corner ball into the box and sends the ball straight into the hands of Nick Pope. This has been far from the most thrilling game but England are holding their own.

Italy 0-0 England

20:16 , Michael Jones

27 mins: A free kcik for Italy is sent out wide to Barella but he’s charged down quickly by Foden.

Italy are forced to retreat and switch the play over to Di Marco on the left wing. His cross find Di Lorenzo but the defender can’t control it properly and the attack dies down.

Italy 0-0 England

20:14 , Michael Jones

24 mins: James has another cross cleared away from the right side. England then work the ball over to the opposite side of the pitch where Foden sends it up to Bukayo Saka.

He loses the ball and Italy fly into the space he’s vacated. Barella takes the ball down the wing and whips in a cross. It doesn’t reach Raspadori and Eric Dier gets it away.

Italy 0-0 England

20:10 , Michael Jones

21 mins: That’s decent work from England to spread the ball wide and try to draw Italy out of position. The Three Lions look more confident in possession now with Jude Bellingham, Reece James and Phil Foden linking up well.

James sends a cross into the box towards Harry Kane but Leonardo Bonucci is there to work it clear.

Italy 0-0 England

20:04 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Italy win a free kick over on the right side of England’s final third. A rather extravagant set piece sees Di Marco whip the ball into the box and it’s turned behind for a corner.

Rice and Scamacca come together for the next set piece and the whistle goes for a foul from the Italian striker. Free kick to England.

Italy 0-0 England

20:02 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Harry Kane attempts to charge his way into the box and shifts around one defender before running into the next two. This is a better period for the Three Lions who are controlling more of the ball now.

They need to move it quicker though and seem bereft of ideas when Italy don’t press forward.

Italy 0-0 England

19:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Raheem Sterling shifts the ball away from Rafael Toloi and draws the big defender into making a foul. It’s a opportunity for the visitors to swing the ball in but the delivery isn’t great and Italy manage to get it clear.

Harry Maguire stays up the pitch as England look to recycle the ball. It’s played to Sterling on the left wing and he fizzes the cross over to the defender.

Maguire gets a glancing head to the ball but only sends it into the arms of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy 0-0 England

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: England are struggling to get on the ball especially in the middle of the pitch. Jude Bellingham receives a pass but isn’t aware for Raspadori arriving from behind. Bellingham gets taken out and England can slow the game down through a free kick.

Italy 0-0 England

19:52 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Save! A chipped pass comes over the top and Giacomo Raspadori is played in behind the English backline. He carries the ball just inside the box and forces a nice save out of Nick Pope before the offside flag is raised.

Pressure! Federico Di Marco whips a cross in from the left and finds Gianluca Scamacca who leaps above Harry Maguire and nods the ball at Pope. The goalkeeper flaps it behind for a corner and England clear the danger.

Italy are making them work already.

Italy 0-0 England

19:50 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Bryan Cristante welcomes Phil Foden to Italy with a heavy challenge that leaves the Manchester City man in a heap on the floor.

England win a free kick but don’t make much use of it and Italy turn over the ball. Nicolo Barella breaks through the middle of the pitch but his pass out to the right heads out of play.

Kick off: Italy 0-0 England

19:47 , Michael Jones

The last time England defeated Italy in Italy was in 1961. Can Gareth Southgate’s men break that record tonight. The England boss has named a pretty solid line-up with Bukayo Saka and Reece James given licence to operate in the wide areas.

The Three Lions get the match started with Declan Rice booting it long down the left wing and sending it out of play.

Italy vs England

19:40 , Michael Jones

Jude Bellingham is making his 11th competitive appearance for England tonight; he moves level with Michael Owen and behind only Wayne Rooney (17) for most competitive matches played as a teenager for the Three Lions.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Italy vs England

19:36 , Michael Jones

England have only lost two of their last 26 matches, both against Hungary in June.

The Three Lions are winless in four matches, however, only scoring once in that time. They last had a longer winless run in June 2014 with one of those five games a 2-1 defeat by Italy at the World Cup.

Italy vs England

19:32 , Michael Jones

Nick Pope will become only the second Newcastle United goalkeeper to play for England, after Matthew Kingsley in March 1901 against Wales, who was the first ever Newcastle player to appear for England.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate willing to stake ‘reputation’ on Harry Maguire’s England selection

19:27 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate says he is willing to stake his “reputation” on Harry Maguire, offering the struggling Manchester United centre-half his full backing as he described him as one of England’s “best” and “most important” players, who can do things in the squad that others can’t. The international manager went so far as to describe Maguire and John Stones “as good as any in world football at” progressing up the pitch with the ball.

Such is the 29-year-old’s standing in the England squad that Southgate said he didn’t feel the need for any additional talks with him, despite being dropped from the United team. The feeling around the England camp was that Maguire would start the game against Italy at the San Siro on Friday night, and he clearly remains one of Southgate’s first-choice centre-halves. That was made pretty clear by his pre-game comments, as the England manager stressed he would be willing to stake his “reputation” on such decisions.

“Whatever reputation I have I’m putting it on there,” Southgate said. “I think, look, you always have to back your judgement and we feel he is an important player.”

Gareth Southgate willing to stake ‘reputation’ on Harry Maguire’s England selection

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

19:20 , Luke Baker

On Tuesday evening, Gareth Southgate called the England team together for the first proper meeting since the Hungary humiliation. He didn’t need to say that every minute counts from now on, because all of the players know it.

They’re fully aware things need to be different from June. The England manager, for his part, would prefer a lot of things to be rather different right now.

It is difficult to complain about a trip to Milan in this kind of weather – in the middle of fashion week – but Southgate could really do with 10 days of it, and perhaps more forgiving fixtures. That’s what World Cup preparation camps usually look like as managers try to build the right atmosphere. That’s nevertheless what this represents.

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

Gareth Southgate’s loyalty to out-of-form players questioned ahead of World Cup

19:13 , Luke Baker

Former England defender Glen Johnson has questioned the wisdom of Gareth Southgate remaining loyal to the likes of Harry Maguire on the eve of a World Cup.

The Manchester United captain, who has been under scrutiny for the last 18 months, is not playing regularly for his club as new manager Erik ten Tag prefers the centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire’s club-mate Luke Shaw is also in the England squad despite making just two Premier League starts, one of which saw him hauled off at half-time with the side 4-0 down to Brentford.

Southgate also called up Kalvin Phillips, who had managed just 14 minutes of football since moving to Manchester City in the summer, before he withdrew with the recurrence of a shoulder injury.

Johnson said while loyalty goes a long way, picking those who are not playing regularly can have significant drawbacks in tournament football.

Gareth Southgate’s loyalty to out-of-form players questioned ahead of World Cup

England captain Harry Kane reveals secrets behind improved fitness and injury record

19:03 , Luke Baker

Harry Kane has credited work with a new physio for being in the best condition he has ever been, as he spoke of how a hamstring injury in January 2020 sparked a career-changing re-assessment of his approach. The England captain has not had a major issue since then, despite previously suffering from repeated ankle injuries that had a knock-on effect.

While Kane would not name his new physio, only admitting he is Spanish, he was effusive about the results. The striker said he came across him through an athlete friend, and works with him separately from Tottenham - but that the club obviously know about it.

“I feel great - put it that way. Whether it’s the fittest I’ve been I don’t know but I feel really good.”

England captain Harry Kane reveals secrets behind improved fitness and injury record

England have arrived at the San Siro

18:53 , Luke Baker

A little under an hour until kick-off now and England are in situ at the San Siro for this evening’s clash

England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

18:41 , Luke Baker

England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.

Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.

England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and win their first major international tournament in 56 years in Qatar. Southgate’s side will play Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B and hope to build on the steady progress of recent years.

Here, The Independent takes a look at who could make the final cut...

England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

Italy team news

18:30 , Luke Baker

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi Bonucci, Toloi; Jorginho, Cristante, Dimarco; Raspadori, Scamacca, Barella

𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑢𝑒

Gli 11 #Azzurri 💙 scelti da Mancini per

🇮🇹 #Italia 🆚 #Inghilterra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



⏱️ Ore 20.45

🏟️ Stadio "G. Meazza" - #Milano

📺 In diretta su #Rai1

🖥 Dirette streaming 👇🏻

𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗼 𝗔𝘇𝘇𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 - 19.45

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗮 𝗔𝘇𝘇𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 - 20.40 pic.twitter.com/FsHHZT8fNQ — Nazionale Italiana ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri) September 23, 2022

England team news

18:26 , Luke Baker

A fascinating England team selection. Nick Pope gets the nod in goal, while Eric Dier and Harry Maguire are among the defenders.

If Gareth Southgate opts for five at the back then Bukayo Saka looks primed to play at LWB, although he could move forward to the three behind Harry Kane if England opt for 4-2-3-1

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

18:25 , Luke Baker

Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner, writes Richard Jolly.

Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.

For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed penalties in a group they were controlling and, four years earlier, Giampiero Ventura’s disastrous reign, there is a bigger picture than just Italy’s capacity to veer between triumph and disaster.

Read Rich’s full piece here:

Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

England team news

18:24 , Luke Baker

England XI: Pope; James, Walker, Dier, Maguire, Saka; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Ready to take on Italy! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/W1NSo1oT25 — England (@England) September 23, 2022

Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

18:16 , Luke Baker

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.

England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.

Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.

“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Molineux in June in their first meeting since Italy’s penalty shoot-out win in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Jordan Henderson keeps finding motivation to avoid England retirement

18:11 , Luke Baker

Tournaments can draw the curtain down on international careers. If Jordan Henderson looks at some of his midfield sidekicks, he can see that. Steven Gerrard retired from England duty after the 2014 World Cup, James Milner after Euro 2016. Henderson is 32 now, some 13 years older than Jude Bellingham, and the second-oldest player in Gareth Southgate’s squad, three weeks younger than the age-defying sprinter Kyle Walker, writes Richard Jolly.

If there was a temptation to think that he would concentrate on club football after the World Cup, think again. “As a kid, one of my dreams was to play for England, my biggest dream,” he said. “That will never change.”

It’s that attitude which explains his unexpected presence in the England squad – the midfielder was in contact with Southgate during his recovery from a hamstring problem, talking himself back into contention even before Kalvin Phillips was ruled out.

Henderson’s first taste of tournament football came in Euro 2012, sufficiently long ago that while he is the only member of Roy Hodgson’s party who is still playing for his country, two – Gerrard and Scott Parker – have managed in the Premier League this season.

A decade on, he does not see the World Cup as his final opportunity to win silverware with his country. “I hope not,” he said. “I still feel good. I wouldn’t look too far ahead – I don’t think there is any need to – but it is another huge opportunity.”

Jordan Henderson keeps finding motivation to avoid England retirement

Jack Grealish dismisses Graeme Souness complaints over lack of progress at Man City

18:06 , Luke Baker

Jack Grealish says Pep Guardiola wants him to “have balls” in possession as the Manchester City attacking midfielder laughed off Graeme Souness’ latest criticism of him and his style.

It is just over a year since the homegrown Aston Villa star made an eye-catching £100million switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish says the increased pressure and scrutiny is “part and parcel” of representing City and England, with that mentality perhaps explaining why he was able to take Souness’ latest jibes in his stride.

The former Scotland star this week said that the 27-year-old is “not a great player” and should have improved more since joining City, where he thought he would think quicker and move the ball quicker.

“I don’t know what his problem is with me,” Grealish said with a laugh. “He always says stuff about me! But I try not to read a lot of it.”

Grealish dismisses Souness complaints over lack of progress at Man City

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

17:57 , Luke Baker

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.

Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.

With the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.

England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November, in what is Southgate’s penultimate match before the start of the Qatar tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Talking points as England prepare for decisive Nations League games

17:46 , Luke Baker

Shape of things to come

While the personnel selected by Southgate will be most intriguing, the way he opts to set up his team is another question that needs answering.

Having selected no fewer than 12 defenders in his squad for this Nations League double-header, it hints at the prospect of a back three, which Southgate has often favoured against tougher opponents.

How he lays out his formation at San Siro could go some way to suggesting his plans for Qatar and a quest for a first major men’s trophy since 1966.

Talking points as England prepare for decisive Nations League games

17:37 , Luke Baker

The finals countdown

With just 59 days between facing Italy in the Nations League and Iran in the World Cup, Southgate is running out of time to decide upon what he deems to be a winning formula.

Ivan Toney will be pushing for involvement to show what he can do after the Brentford striker’s first call-up, while the likes of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire are aiming to prove they belong in the squad despite club form stalling.

Southgate now has very little room to manoeuvre as he looks to improve on a fourth-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup and defeat in the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

Talking points as England prepare for decisive Nations League games

17:26 , Luke Baker

Down and out?

Those four results all came in Nations League matches, losing twice to Hungary while drawing in Germany and at home to Italy.

It means defeat to the Italians on Friday would condemn England to relegation to League B where potential opponents would include the likes of Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Dropping down from the elite League A would also have ramifications for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with the prospect of England being unseeded in next month’s draw.

Talking points as England prepare for decisive Nations League games

17:15 , Luke Baker

Summer schooled

England played four games in June and, by the time they lost 4-0 to Hungary to end the run with no wins and two draws, Southgate was feeling the pressure.

It was arguably the nadir of his England tenure to date, with fans jeering and chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” as his team slumped to defeat at Molineux.

He will be keen to correct those results, which came at the end of a long and tiring campaign for his players, ahead of the World Cup.

Talking points as England prepare for decisive Nations League games

17:04 , Luke Baker

For King and country

Today’s match against Italy is the first time the men’s senior England team will take to the pitch since the death of the Queen.

They will wear black armbands to mark the occasion, with more tributes planned for the game against Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

Southgate and his players will also sing “God Save the King” before kick-off in honour of King Charles III, the first time that version of the National Anthem has been used ahead of an England football match since November 1951.

Gareth Southgate’s loyalty to out-of-form players questioned ahead of World Cup

16:53 , Luke Baker

Former England defender Glen Johnson has questioned the wisdom of Gareth Southgate remaining loyal to the likes of Harry Maguire on the eve of a World Cup.

The Manchester United captain, who has been under scrutiny for the last 18 months, is not playing regularly for his club as new manager Erik ten Tag prefers the centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire’s club-mate Luke Shaw is also in the England squad despite making just two Premier League starts, one of which saw him hauled off at half-time with the side 4-0 down to Brentford.

Southgate also called up Kalvin Phillips, who had managed just 14 minutes of football since moving to Manchester City in the summer, before he withdrew with the recurrence of a shoulder injury.

Johnson said while loyalty goes a long way, picking those who are not playing regularly can have significant drawbacks in tournament football.

Gareth Southgate’s loyalty to out-of-form players questioned ahead of World Cup

Is Gareth Southgate too reluctant to use Jack Grealish? Jack Grealish doesn’t think so

16:42 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish are both former Aston Villa captains but the similarities seem to end there. They are the paragon of responsibility and the free spirit, the prefect and the rebel, the man who measures every comment carefully and the carefree character whose lifestyle can attract attention, writes Richard Jolly.

Listen to Grealish, however, and they sound the unlikely alliance. “I’m not just saying this, I have a great relationship with him,” said the Manchester City midfielder. “I’m not too sure how many caps I’ve actually got for England football team and they have all been under him.”

The number is 23, but the criticisms are that Southgate was too slow to call up Grealish and too reluctant to start him; 11 of those appearances have come off the bench. “I’ve come on a lot as a sub during the Euros,” Grealish said. “Obviously, I would love to play every game but it’s a big squad with top players all over so if that was my role then that’s fine. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

Read the rest of Rich’s piece below:

Is Southgate too reluctant to use Jack Grealish? Jack Grealish doesn’t think so

England captain Harry Kane reveals secrets behind improved fitness and injury record

16:30 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has credited work with a new physio for being in the best condition he has ever been, as he spoke of how a hamstring injury in January 2020 sparked a career-changing re-assessment of his approach. The England captain has not had a major issue since then, despite previously suffering from repeated ankle injuries that had a knock-on effect.

While Kane would not name his new physio, only admitting he is Spanish, he was effusive about the results. The striker said he came across him through an athlete friend, and works with him separately from Tottenham - but that the club obviously know about it.

“I feel great - put it that way. Whether it’s the fittest I’ve been I don’t know but I feel really good.”

England captain Harry Kane reveals secrets behind improved fitness and injury record

Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message

16:20 , Michael Jones

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.

Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.

Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.

Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights issues at the finals regardless.

Fifa banning rainbow armbands in Qatar would send ‘devastating’ message

‘Not a lot more players can do’ to tackle Qatar human rights issues, Gareth Southgate claims

16:10 , Michael Jones

England manager Gareth Southgate believes there is “not a lot more players can do” to tackle the human rights issues in Qatar after the decision to wear special captain’s armbands during the World Cup was criticised.

The Football Association announced on Wednesday it has joined nine other European federations in joining the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign.

As part of that, England captain Harry Kane will wear an armband supporting the campaign at the finals this winter, along with the skippers of the eight other European nations signed up whose teams have qualified.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been assured that LGBTQ+ England fans will not face arrest for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar.

‘Not a lot more players can do’ to tackle Qatar issues, Gareth Southgate claims

‘The new one?’ Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t know Ivan Toney’s name ahead of England bow

16:00 , Michael Jones

Leonardo Bonucci labelled England new boy Ivan Toney “the new one” ahead of their potential meeting in Milan.

The Three Lions take on Italy in Nations League Group A on Friday evening in one of their penultimate tune-up before the World Cup in Qatar.

Following five goals this season, Gareth Southgate handed Brentford striker Toney a first call up to the national team this week.

Bonucci, though, is not too familiar with the 26-year-old.

‘The new one?’ Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t know Ivan Toney’s name ahead of England bow

Ivan Toney ‘never doubted’ he’d get England chance ahead of debut

15:51 , Michael Jones

Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup.

A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan having failed to make the breakthrough after joining Newcastle.

He left St James’ Park permanently for Peterborough in 2018 and a goal-laden spell there saw him join Brentford two years later – a move that has gone better than either party could have dreamt of as he stands to become the club’s first England international since Leslie Smith in 1939.

The 26-year-old helped the Bees to promotion in his first campaign and five league goals at the start of this season led Gareth Southgate to include the uncapped frontman in England’s final camp before Qatar.

Ivan Toney ‘never doubted’ he’d get England chance ahead of debut

Gareth Southgate willing to stake ‘reputation’ on Harry Maguire’s England selection

15:44 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate says he is willing to stake his “reputation” on Harry Maguire, offering the struggling Manchester United centre-half his full backing as he described him as one of England’s “best” and “most important” players, who can do things in the squad that others can’t. The international manager went so far as to describe Maguire and John Stones “as good as any in world football at” progressing up the pitch with the ball.

Such is the 29-year-old’s standing in the England squad that Southgate said he didn’t feel the need for any additional talks with him, despite being dropped from the United team. The feeling around the England camp was that Maguire would start the game against Italy at the San Siro on Friday night, and he clearly remains one of Southgate’s first-choice centre-halves. That was made pretty clear by his pre-game comments, as the England manager stressed he would be willing to stake his “reputation” on such decisions.

“Whatever reputation I have I’m putting it on there,” Southgate said. “I think, look, you always have to back your judgement and we feel he is an important player.”

Gareth Southgate willing to stake ‘reputation’ on Harry Maguire’s England selection

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

15:37 , Michael Jones

On Tuesday evening, Gareth Southgate called the England team together for the first proper meeting since the Hungary humiliation. He didn’t need to say that every minute counts from now on, because all of the players know it.

They’re fully aware things need to be different from June. The England manager, for his part, would prefer a lot of things to be rather different right now.

It is difficult to complain about a trip to Milan in this kind of weather – in the middle of fashion week – but Southgate could really do with 10 days of it, and perhaps more forgiving fixtures. That’s what World Cup preparation camps usually look like as managers try to build the right atmosphere. That’s nevertheless what this represents.

Pressure and problems build for Gareth Southgate as England face pre-World Cup test

Italy vs England

15:30 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s Nations League match against Italy from the San Siro. Gareth Southgate’s men are on the verge of getting relegated to League B and cannot afford to lose tonight’s game.

Defeats to Hungary back in June have put England in this position and now they must beat Italy and Germany to have any hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.

On top of this pressure, these two games are the last two internationals before the World Cup starts in November and Southgate will want to use them as an opportunity to fine tune his squad ahead of the tournament.