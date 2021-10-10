Italy vs Belgium Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Third-Place Match: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India

Italy would face Belgium in the third-place match of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on Sunday, October 10. The match would be played at the Juventus stadium in Turin and would begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). European champions Italy were handed a shock 2-1 defeat by Spain--their first loss in three years--as Luis Enrique's side made their way to the final of the competition. Subsequently, Roberto Martinez's Belgium side faced a thrilling 3-2 defeat at the hands of World Champions France. Now, Belgium and Italy would play for pride and ensure that they end their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign on a high. Belgium already have suffered a huge blow with star players Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku being ruled out of this fixture with injuries. This does open the gates of opportunity for other players but it would be difficult for Belgium to defeat a side like Italy without these two, key players. Ferran Torres' Brace Leads Spain to a 2-1 Win Over Italy in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Semi-Final, Watch Goal Highlights

Nonetheless, the clash of these two heavyweight European sides would be a delight to watch for every football fan. For fans in India, here are the live streaming details of this fixture.

When Is Italy vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2020-2021-Third Place Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2021 third-place match will take place on October 10, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2020-2021 Third-Place Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2020-2021 third-place match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is Italy vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2020-2021 Third-Place Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Italy vs Belgium, UEFA National League 2021 third-place match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the streaming.