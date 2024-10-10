Italy vs Belgium LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Italy vs Belgium – LIVE!

Italy host Belgium in a heavyweight Nations League clash in Rome later tonight. After a miserable time of things at Euro 2024, the Azzurri have been in good form of late, beating France and Israel last time out to show signs of a rebuild under manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have endured a difficult time of things. While they went slightly further at the European Championship this summer, they were beaten by France last month in a performance slammed by captain Kevin De Bruyne, who is not involved here.

Italy look favourties here but it will be fascinating to see how far they’ve come in a relatively short space of time when paired against a strong side, albeit one beset by problems. The quality in the Belgian ranks cannot be doubted, after all. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Italy vs Belgium latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm BST; Stadio Olimpico

TV channel and live stream: ViaPlay

Italy team news: Federico Chiesa out

Belgium team news: No Kevin De Bruyne

Prediction: Italy to win

Why are Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne not playing for Belgium against Italy?

18:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

The duo will not play for Belgium until 2025 after taking a sabbatical to manage their workloads.

Italy vs Belgium

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

How it looks in the Belgium dressing room!

The dressing room is set for 🇮🇹🇧🇪. #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/F3P2KC56Nx — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 10, 2024

Italy vs Belgium

17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside the Italy dressing room!

Italy vs Belgium: Latest Nations League odds today

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy to win: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Belgium to win: 16/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Italy vs Belgium: Nations League prediction today

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Such has been the manner in which Italy have seemingly recovered from their dreadful Euro 2024 campaign, a home win looks likely.

Italy to win 2-1.

Belgium team news vs Italy today

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romelu Lukaku will not play for Belgium until 2025 as he looks to get up to speed at Napoli.

Kevin De Bruyne is injured, while Thibaut Courtois’ exile continues.

Italy team news vs Belgium today

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Italy have not called up Federico Chiesa again as he looks to build up fitness with Liverpool.

Italy vs Belgium: TV channel and free live stream for Nations League tonight

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channnel.

Welcome

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Italy’s Nations League clash against Belgium this evening.

Kick-off from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is at 7.45pm BST.