Italy vs Austria prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

Italy meet Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2020 tonight in the first game of the knockout stages and the winner will play either Belgium or Portugal in next weekend’s quarter-finals.

The Italians cruised through to the knockout stages with three wins out of three, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales without conceding a goal. Austria had a fairly smooth passage too with two wins qualifying second behind Netherlands in Group C.

Here’s Franco Foda, the Austria coach: “The team has achieved something spectacular. We are in the round of 16 and now we want to do everything we can to take the next step and reach the quarter-finals in Munich. We are full of confidence and focus on Italy. Italy have been the team that have impressed me the most. They attack well, their positioning is good and they are also strong in transition. Even in the third match they looked strong despite making a lot of changes. They are a dangerous squadï»¿.”

When is the match?

Italy vs Austria kicks off tonight at 8pm BST.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, and licence-fee payers can stream the game online via the iPlayer or the BBC website.

What is the team news?

Roberto Mancini must decide whether to pick Marco Verratti, who returned from injury in Italy’s third game and impressed, or to go back to the rising star Manuel Locatelli who shined in the opening two games. For Austria, they have a full squad other than the injured Valentino Lazaro.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, DragoviÄ, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; ArnautoviÄ

Odds

Italy 8/15

Draw 3/1

Austria 7/1

Prediction

Italy have been the team of the tournament so far and there is no reason to doubt them here. Italy 1-0 Austria.

