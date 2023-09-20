Italy survive Rugby World Cup scare after fightback against Uruguay – latest reaction

Monty Ioane, the Australian-born Italy wing, is mobbed by his team-mates after the Europeans restore their lead over Uruguay - Getty Images/Nicolas Tucat

Italy fought back to beat Uruguay and claim their second victory of the Rugby World Cup after scoring five tries at Stade de Nice on Wednesday evening.

Italy recovered from a first-half scare as they scored 31 unanswered second-half points to overwhelm Uruguay 38-17 in their World Cup Pool A game claim a second consecutive bonus-point win.

Uruguay led 17-7 at the break and were dreaming of a huge upset after a remarkable first half that began well for Italy with a try by Lorenzo Pani but then went badly wrong.

After a penalty try and yellow cards for Niccolo Cannone and Danilo Fischetti, Nicolas Freitas, who scored in last week’s 27-12 defeat by France, squeezed in for a second try and Felipe Etcheverry, who missed two penalty attempts, converted it and then landed a drop goal for a shock lead.

Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca was the next into the sin-bin early in the second half and Italy took full advantage with four tries in 15 minutes by Michele Lamaro, Montanna Ioane, Cannnone and Ignacio Brex as the South Americans tired.

Italy top the Pool A standings with 10 points and still have to play France and New Zealand, who remain odds-on favourites to advance.

06:44 PM BST

80 min ITA 38 URU 17

With the clock in the red, Uruguay win Italy’s ball at the lineout and make a break - could there be one final twist!

It’s not to be though. They offload in-field with a couple of offloads but the ball eventually goes to ground after a knock-on.

Angus Gardner blows his whistle, and it’s all over in Nice.

Heartbreak for Uruguay after their flying first half; elation mixed with relief for Italy.

The final score: Italy 38 - 17 Uruguay.

06:40 PM BST

78 min ITA 38 URU 17

But Uruguay win it back and Berchesi goes clean through.

He’s all by himself through with no one able to keep up with the substitute at this late stage.

He forces the pass and the ball goes to ground. Italy then win a penalty on the floor and clear up to the opposition 22.

06:38 PM BST

77 min ITA 38 URU 17

After the goal-line dropout, Uruguay win the ball back and look to play from in side their own 22.

They find a bit of space on the right and Deus crashes up-field to halfway.

He is isolated though and is penalised for playing the ball on the floor. He is then marched back ten for showing dissent, and Italy kick up-field. Signs of frustration from Los Teros late on.

06:37 PM BST

75 min ITA 38 URU 17

Italy go first left ten right. They then keep the ball in the forwards and look to crash over, but Zani is held up.

It’s defiant defence from Uruguay, but they look dead on their feet here.

06:36 PM BST

74 min ITA 38 URU 17

The Azzurri shape to drive before quickly breaking off the back through Lamaro.

Uruguay knock-on, and Italy have a scrum inside the opposition 22.

06:35 PM BST

73 min ITA 38 URU 17

Italy win the scrum comfortably and earn another penalty, which they kick to the corner.

06:34 PM BST

72 min ITA 38 URU 17

Italy’s players coming of the bench have made a good impact, especially Zuilani and Odogwu, who has put in couple of big carries.

The ball is trapped in the ruck, so Gardner restarts play with a scrum for Italy just inside the Uruguay 10-metre line to the right.

06:32 PM BST

70 min ITA 38 URU 17

Italy win their own scrum on halfway, but the ball is scrappy.

They move it left though and find some weak shoulders allowing them to press up-field.

Fusco sees some space on the blindside of the ruck and runs up to the Uruguay 22 before putting a kick in.

The ball rebounds off Uruguay and bounces into touch. Italy lineout.

06:30 PM BST

68 min ITA 38 URU 17

The kick is good, and Italy stretch their lead.

06:29 PM BST

68 min ITA 35 URU 17

Diego Arbelo is penalised for making an upright tackle with no attempt to wrap. Penalty Italy.

Italy have a shot at goal from right in front.

06:28 PM BST

67 min ITA 35 URU 17

Uruguay have the ball in their own 22 and look to play.

It’s a high-risk strategy but it almost pays off as Ardao makes a half break.

He looks to offload but he can’t get the ball away cleanly, and it goes into touch.

There is not much else Uruguay can do other than look to play at this point.

Italy carry up-field after the lineout.

06:26 PM BST

66 min ITA 35 URU 17

Strange scenes here.

Santiago Arata is exchanging words with Ivan Nemer on the touchline and has to be escorted away by an official.

Perhaps it is related to Arata’s recent tumble...

06:25 PM BST

64 min ITA 35 URU 17

Uruguay have some possession in midfield, but play is called to a halt as Uruguay have a man down.

Santiago Arata is holding his face and appears to be claiming head contact. The commentary team are kind to him, as is the referee, but on the replay, it appears a blatant dive and an attempt to cynically win a penalty.

There is head contact from a rucking player, but as Garnder points out, it is Arata who runs into him, not the other way around.

And there is certainly no cause for the delayed reaction Arata showed.

06:21 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 60 min ITA 35 URU 17

It’s so simple in the end for Brex, who scores his first try at a World Cup.

Italy drive the lineout before going in-field with two big forward carries.

The Uruguay defence are all focused on Italy going deep out the back, but Garbisi gives them the eyes and pops late to Brex.

The big centre then has an easy run-in under the posts.

06:18 PM BST

59 min ITA 28 URU 17

Italy are playing much smarter rugby than they did in the first half.

This time Capuozzo, who was largely absent in the first half, puts in a delicate kick to the corner.

Uruguay gather but are bundled into touch.

Italy win an attacking lineout in a dangerous position.

06:16 PM BST

ITALY TRY! 54 min ITA 28 URU 17

The game is starting to open up here for Italy as Tommaso Allan goes through a gap.

They work it up to the Uruguay five-metre line and Allan calls for the ball on the blindside.

The fly-half puts in a beautiful delayed pass to feed prop Fischetti, who drives through one defender and manages to ground the ball for a try.

Allan is having a big impact here and hits the conversion from out wide as well. He has not yet missed a kick this tournament.

With that, Italy earn a try-scoring bonus point.

06:11 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 52 min ITA 21 URU 17

Monty Ioane cuts a great line on the blindside of the ruck.

Etcheverry and the other Uruguayan defenders are caught ball watching, and the big Italian winger crashes over under the sticks.

The conversion is good, and Italy reclaim the lead.

06:10 PM BST

52 min ITA 14 URU 17

Uruguay control the ball at the scrum and break away into midfield.

But they are charged down and scramble to get the ball back.

Both sides chase back with Etcheverry kicking the ball still further backwards before diving on it.

Italy force a turnover and crash up to the Uruguay five-metre line.

06:07 PM BST

50 min ITA 14 URU 17

Harlequin and former England U20 Dino Lamb comes on for Italy in the second row.

The Azzurri will need to take control of the set piece to regain the upper hand.

06:06 PM BST

48 min ITA 14 URU 17

Uruguay set up a good driving maul then hoist a box kick into the sky.

The mark is called and Italy shunt it back. Kick tennis ensues before Uruguay win a penalty advantage for an Italian knock-on.

Scrum in midfield for Uruguay.

06:04 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 45 min ITA 14 URU 17

Ardao has just won his fifth turnover of the afternoon, but it might not be enough to stop Italy who have the bit between their teeth all of a sudden.

They move it down the line and make progress on the right flank before going back the other way.

With the extra man in attack, Lamaro straightens things up and crashes through a challenge to squeeze over from five metres out.

It’s the captain’s first score for his country, and it could not have come at a more crucial time.

Italy kick the conversion.

06:01 PM BST

44 min ITA 7 URU 17

Vilaseca’s yellow card will not be upgraded, the TMO has confirmed. Good quick decision there.

06:01 PM BST

43 min ITA 7 URU 17

Italy disallowed try. They go for a driving maul off the lineout won from the penalty but a Uruguayan defender keeps his arm under the ball.

Great work in defence. Uruguay clear up to halfway with a goal-line dropout.

05:59 PM BST

43 min ITA 7 URU 17

Uruguay yellow card.

Andres Vilaseca is penalised for a shoulder to the head of the Italian player which is picked up by TMO Tom Foley.

The contact is glancing, and the Italian player clearly dips into contact, so it will most likely only be a yellow.

It will now be reviewed by the by the brains in the bunker.

05:57 PM BST

40 min ITA 7 URU 17

We’re back under way with Italy kicking off.

After a first half in which they played like a colony of rabbits in the headlights, Italy must look to settle things down if they are to regain a foothold in this game.

Over-playing in their own half cost them dearly in the first 40, leading to the interception and initial yellow from which all their woes stemmed. Indeed in the first half, just 13 per cent of play was inside the Uruguay 22-metre line.

Kicking more will be crucial to their game management.

05:41 PM BST

DROP GOAL URUGUAY! 40 min ITA 7 URU 17

Amazing! Etcheverry has experienced the full life cycle of a goal kicker all in one half.

The fly-half has gone from looking like he couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo in the opening encounters to slotting a drop goal from nearly 40 metres out. George Ford eat your heart out.

It may not have been pretty, but it was over - and that’s what matters.

It’s Uruguay’s first ever at a World Cup, and the underdogs lead 17 - 7 at the break. Italy will have to do some serious soul searching in the dressing room.

05:38 PM BST

40 min ITA 7 URU 14

This time they win it back and play left.

Uruguay have one final roll of the dice and Etcheverry goes for a drop goal.

Again, the strike is a little wild, but the ball seems to have gone over...

Felipe Etcheverry kicks a drop goal - AP/Pavel Golovkin

05:36 PM BST

40 min ITA 7 URU 14

With the clock in the red, Uruguay have one more opportunity from a midfield scrum.

There is open space on both sides of the field if they can just win their own ball.

05:35 PM BST

TRY URUGUAY! 36 min ITA 7 URU 14

Well worked patient possession from Uruguay.

They draw in all the Italian defenders in, working up to above 15 phases, before Etcheverry spots some space on the blindside.

He wraps round and shows soft hands to play Freitas into the left corner.

Clearly riding high on confidence, Etcheverry has even remembered how to kick - albeit unconventionally.

The fly-half appears to strike a ‘knuckle ball’ off the tee which arcs and bends before somehow going over.

Uruguay lead!

Nicolas Freitas (right) scores in the left corner - AFP/Nicolas Tucat

05:32 PM BST

35 min ITA 7 URU 7

Uruguay kick to the corner and successfully win the lineout.

They pick and go, looking to blast through the Italy defence but they are met with a stollid ripost.

05:31 PM BST

33 min ITA 7 URU 7

Uruguay are looking to get some width in attack and get on the outside of the Italy defence.

The Azzurri are penalised again, this time for a seatbelt tackle. Garnder pulls captain Michele Lamaro over for another word.

The skipper reluctantly accepts his medicine.

It feels a tough call, with no pressure going on the neck of the Uruguay player. But it certainly painted the wrong picture for the referee.

05:27 PM BST

31 min ITA 7 URU 7

Penalty reversed.

Prop Ivan Nemer, who has just come on to give Italy a full complement of front rows at the scrum, gives away a penalty for taking out Ardao off the ball.

Uruguay kick to touch but over-throw at the lineout. Italy clear.

05:26 PM BST

30 min ITA 7 URU 7

Uruguay are competing furiously at the breakdown really slowing down Italy’s ruck ball.

Silly play from Los Teros though who give away a needless penalty for off-side. This will give Italy a shot at goal and a chance to wind down the clock.

05:25 PM BST

28 min ITA 7 URU 7

Ardao is having a game to remember. This time second row Aliaga puts in a monster hit before the flanker gets over the ball again.

Italy have a scrum on halfway.

05:21 PM BST

PENALTY TRY URUGUAY! 26 min ITA 7 URU 7

Gardner decides there is an initial collapse by one blue for Italy, and then another successful collapse by the same player.

The decision is a penalty try and another yellow card for prop Danilo Fischetti.

Calamity for Italy who are down to 13 men.

05:19 PM BST

26 min ITA 7 URU 0

They switch the point and set a good driving maul.

Los Teros drive it forward before Manuel Ardao breaks away with two men pushing him over the line.

The on-field decision is no-try. It is currently being reviewed.

Manuel Ardao is driven over the line before a penalty try is awarded - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

05:18 PM BST

25 min ITA 7 URU 0

Uruguay game up to 24 phases, playing under advantage, before the referee blows his whistle.

With multiple infringments in that spell of play alone, Niccolo Cannone takes the fall for a cynical attempt to slow the ball down.

He is yellow-carded, and Uruguay kick for the corner.

05:16 PM BST

23 min ITA 7 URU 0

Italy eventually look to play but it’s intercepted by Etcheverry!

The fly-half, looking to atone for his earlier errors, hurtles towards the right corner and is brought down five metres out.

Uruguay then keep it narrow and look to bludgeon the ball over.

05:15 PM BST

23 min ITA 7 URU 0

Coming into this game George Ford had kicked more from hand than these two teams combined.

Perhaps wary of falling behind in the aimless kicking awards, both sides engage in a bout of kick tennis.

05:13 PM BST

20 min ITA 7 URU 0

Another good penalty at the breakdown for Uruguay. That’s three for Manuel Ardao.

South America’s answer to David Pocock gets into a perfect latch position, and there is no moving him.

Unfortunately for him, Etcheverry has left his kicking boots at the hotel. This one, from 40 metres out but right in front, sails well wide to the left.

Felipe Etcheverry misses a penalty - Reuters/Sarah Messonnier

05:11 PM BST

18 min ITA 7 URU 0

Uruguay have the ball outside the Italy 22 after challenging well on the kick chase.

Los Teros dribble a kick through to the corner which is well watched by the Italian defence.

The ball is called back for an Italy scrum just outside their own 22 and to the left.

05:09 PM BST

16 min ITA 7 URU 0

Giovanni Pettinelli is warming up in the in-goal area with his back to the game as the ball dribbles past him.

The flanker flinches, and the oncoming players look confused as to what to do.

The referees discuss whether his obstruction of play should be reviewed. In the end, Uruguay are awarded a 22-metre dropout.

Pettinelli will be wearing the dunces hat for the time being...

05:07 PM BST

15 min ITA 7 URU 0

Nicotera throws the the back and Italy set a drive.

It’s well rebuffed from Uruguay and the Azzurri are told to use it.

They spin it out to Capuozzo, and then something bizarre occurs.

05:05 PM BST

14 min ITA 7 URU 0

Italy move the ball well around halfway, looking to exploit the blind-side.

Uruguay are penalised again - this time for offside. The infringements are starting to rack up.

Italy choose to kick to the corner rather than risking a kick from halfway.

05:03 PM BST

12 min ITA 7 URU 0

There’s a lot of erratic wittering from the front rows as the scrum goes down again.

Gardner has had enough already and has a word with both sides. This is met by solemn nods.

Italy duly pulverise Uruguay at the following scrum and win themselves a peanlty which they clear to just shy of halfway.

05:00 PM BST

10 min ITA 7 URU 0

It’s a good drive from Uruguay, who shift the point first left and then right.

But it’s well defended by Italy who latch onto the ball as it goes to ground and manage to hold it up.

Scrum Italy.

04:59 PM BST

9 min ITA 7 URU 0

It feels very soft. The Italian player is making an attempt at a proper clean out with both arms and only glances the head.

The fact that Freitas ends up with a nosebleed is because he bashes heads with another player afterwards.

Gardner shows a degree of common sense and only gives a penalty.

Uruguay kick to the left corner and have a lineout on the five which they look to drive.

04:57 PM BST

9 min ITA 7 URU 0

Uruguay get a good turnover through Manuel Diana.

There’s another TMO review - this time for foul play. The Italian flanker Sebastian Negri appears to make contact with the head of Nicolas Freitas.

04:54 PM BST

TRY ITALY! 7 min ITA 7 URU 0

The TMO decides the ball is still under control when it brushes the ground, so the try is allowed.

There appeared to be minimal downward pressure from Pani, but Italy will ride their luck.

The conversion is good, and Italy take the lead.

04:53 PM BST

6 min ITA 0 URU 0

Potential try Italy. Lorenzo Pani slots in at first receiver. The winger is known for his footwork but this time looks to power through the Uruguayan defenders.

He goes over the line and goes to place the ball, but he loses control as it goes down. The TMO is reviewing it.

04:51 PM BST

5 min ITA 0 URU 0

Uruguay are penalised for collapsing at the scrum.

Italy show their intent and opt for the scrum again.

04:50 PM BST

3 min ITA 0 URU 0

Italy turnover and Capuozzo puts in a clever grubber to the Uruguay line.

The Uruguay full-back is forced to take it over and is met with a welcome party of blue defenders.

He can only touch it down for an Italy five-metre scrum wide out to the right. This is a fantastic attacking platform for Crowley’s side.

04:48 PM BST

2 min ITA 0 URU 0

Etcheverry pulls the kick just wide from what was a fairly straightforward position.

Uruguay will need his boot to fire if they are to pose a threat in this game.

04:46 PM BST

1 min ITA 0 URU 0

Angus Gardner lifts his whistle, and we’re off!

Los Teros get us underway kicking deep left to Capuozzo at full-back.

Italy look to play from inside their 22 but give away an early penalty at the ruck for holding on.

The perfect start for Uruguay who point to the posts.

04:44 PM BST

The stage is set

Italy must win to keep their hopes of a quarter-final alive.

Uruguay must win to secure third place in Pool A, and with it automatic qualification to the next World Cup.

Kick off is just moments away!

04:42 PM BST

The anthems

A typically passionate performance by the Italians.

Now it’s time for Uruguay.

04:40 PM BST

The teams are out

Italy, dressed in blue, are led out by Sebastian Negri on his 50th cap.

Uruguay, dressed in their iconic gold shirts, line up next to them.

Now, time for the anthems!

04:36 PM BST

Italy fans arrive at Stade de Nice in some questionable sartorial selections...

Italy fans outside Stade de Nice - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Italy fans arrive at Stade de Nice - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

04:31 PM BST

Can Santiago Arata propel Uruguay to victory? Or will Capuozzo the magician unlock their defence?

04:23 PM BST

And for Uruguay

04:22 PM BST

Our experts' view on on Italy's prospects and record

04:17 PM BST

The teams

Italy:

Starting XV: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Garbisi, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Marco Riccioni, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Dino Lamb, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Giovanni Pettinelli, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Paolo Odogwu

Uruguay:

Starting XV: 15-Baltazar Amaya, 14-Gaston Mieres, 13-Tomas Inciarte, 12-Andres Vilaseca, 11-Nicolas Freitas, 10-Felipe Etcheverry, 9-Santiago Arata, 1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Ignacio Peculo, 4-Felipe Aliaga, 5-Manuel Leindekar, 6-Manuel Ardao, 7-Santiago Civetta, 8-Manuel Diana

Replacements: 16-Guillermo Pujadas, 17-Facundo Gattas, 18-Diego Arbelo, 19-Ignacio Dotti, 20-Carlos Deus, 21-Agustin Ormaechea, 22-Felipe Berchesi, 23-Bautista Basso

Referee: Angus Gardner

04:04 PM BST

Uruguay fight to automatically qualify for the next world cup

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of this afternoon’s Pool A clash between Italy and Uruguay at Stade de Nice.

Uruguay come into the match flying high off the back of a heroic performance against France which was much more uncomfortable for the hosts than the 27-12 final score would suggest.

Indeed, Los Teros trailed by a single point until 55 minutes. If not for a disallowed try over the merest hint of blocking and a questionable refereeing call that allowed France lock Romain Taofifenua to return to the field after his yellow card for a shoulder to the head was not upgraded in the bunker, it could have been a closer still.

Esteban Meneses’s side will look to carry their momentum into today’s meeting. The head coach has made only two changes to his starting XV from the team that lost in Lille, as German Kessler comes in at hooker, and Gaston Mieres – who has featured in the past two tournaments – starts on the wing.

With reaching the quarter-finals all but impossible given the lurking presence of France and New Zealand, Uruguay will be targeting a third-place finish in this pool to qualify automatically for the 2027.

Standing in their way are an Italy side who trounced Namibia in their group opener on the first weekend of the tournament.

The Azzurri have made four changes from the opening weekend and, interestingly, become the first team to start with two sets of brothers in a World Cup game, with the Garbisi and Cannone siblings all making the team.

Niccolo Cannone, Alessandro Garbisi and Lorenzo Pani come into the starting XV along with Saracens’ Marco Riccioni, who starts in the front row. Star player Ange Capuozzo has been moved from the wing to full-back.

If Italy are to keep alive their hopes of a tilt at a quarter-final spot, every try will count. However, Italian head coach Kieran Crowley is wary of the potential for an upset.

“Uruguay pose a massive threat. I was in Canada 15 years ago and they were just starting to get their systems right,” said Crowley ahead of the two side’s inaugural meeting at a World Cup.

“They have got a centralised programme in Montevideo. Most of their team plays for a club in the Central American championship. Then you add in the players who play in France and you’ve got a pretty formidable team.

“They’ve got 19 players who have been to one or two World Cups. We are expecting that physical battle. You saw in the France game that their breakdown work was outstanding.”

