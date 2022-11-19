Nine-try Springboks overcome early scare to crush Italy - live reaction

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try - Shutterstock

03:26 PM

Report

Strong second half sees Boks pull away

South Africa turned on the second-half heat as they ran in a total of nine tries in a dominant 63-21 win over Italy in their test at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

The Springboks scored seven tries after the break as they wore down their hosts with relentless forward play to post their first win on their autumn tour, after losing narrowly in Ireland and France over the last weeks

Kurt Lee Arendse scored two tries and there was one each for Bongi Mbonambi, Cheslin Kolbe, Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Damian Willemse and Cobus Reinach with Kolbe adding two penalties and a conversion and his replacement Manie Libbok kicking over five conversions.

Italy’s two tries were scored by Ange Capuozzo and Lorenzo Cannone, with Tomasso Allan putting over three penalties and a conversion.

03:08 PM

WATCH: another stunner from the Italians

03:04 PM

Post-match comments - South Africa

Kurt-Lee Arendse speaks to Amazon Prime

Thank you to the team. We stuck to out gameplan today and we're happy with the win.

We're just trying to focus on oursleves at the moment [after a difficult run of games] and we're taking it from there

02:59 PM

Plenty for Italy to build on

The first half from the Italians was one full of promise, especially on the back of their dynamic win over Australia last week.

The concern today was whether they would eventually be able to match the physicality of the Boks and in the second half the answer to that was a resounding no.

That said, this is a much better Italian side, who are firmly on the up and still without some of their top players.

There's plenty for Kieran Crowley and his side to build on.

02:56 PM

South Africa upped the tempo

South Africa turned it on in that second half and the Italians simply could not match their level. The Boks may not have been at their best but if we're going to credit Italy you have to say the visitors were impressive in that second half.

Manie Libbok was especially impressive after coming on and it would be no shock if he's pushing for a start at Twickenham next weekend.

02:51 PM

FULL TIME: Italy 21-61 South Africa

Comprehensive.

Fans of South Africa during the 2022 Autumn International rugby match between Italy and South Africa - Getty Images

02:49 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Superb try...

Libbok throws a wide pass which find Le Roux. He feeds the outstanding Arendse, who cuts back inside in search of his hat-trick before throwing a pass back inside to Cobus Reinach to touch down.

02:48 PM

78 min: Italy 21-56 South Africa

World-class defence from the South Africans there at the lineout. Malcolm Marx is straight over the top and earns a penalty for his side.

02:46 PM

76 min: Italy 21-56 South Africa

Italy do well to recover the ball from the kick off. Fair play to them, they are still giving this a really good go.

They earn a penalty and have a lineout five metres from the South African line.

02:42 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRCIA

Precise work from the visitors.

Libbok takes the ball at first receiver before Esterhuizen frees Le Roux on the outside. He fires a wide pass Damian Willemse who is left unopposed to cross.

02:41 PM

70 min: Italy 21-49 South Africa

Padovani departs on the stretcher. Fingers crossed he's okay and we're back underway.

02:36 PM

70 min: Italy 21-49 South Africa

Concern here as Edoardo Padovani is down after a nasty looking knock to the head.

He got his head on the wrong side in a tackle and now has a full medical teams around his along with a stretcher.

02:33 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Defence anyone?

A kick from Esterhuizen has the Italians backing up and they South Africans soon have a turnover. One phase. Two phase and suddenly Steven Kitshoff finds himself in space. He's a big man to try and stop from there.

Easy two for Libbok.

02:33 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Defence anyone?

02:31 PM

67 min: Italy 21-42 South Africa

The updated score after that...

02:29 PM

TRY FOR ITALY

What a response!

End-to-end stuff as some deft interplay from Italy leads to a cross kick from Allan which is collected by Montanna Ioane. He offloads inside before Cannone picks up from the base of the ruck and crashes over.

02:26 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Power rugby at it's best.

Catch. Drive. Power maul. Try.

Basics of South African rugby on show as Malcolm Marx touches down. This is a rude awakening for Italy now.

Libbok can't add the extras.

02:26 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Power rugby at it's best.

02:24 PM

59 min: Italy 16-37 South Africa

Another incisive South African attack takes them into the Italian 22. Libbok and Kolisi link up well down the right before the ball spills out of play much to the relief of the Italians.

02:22 PM

Watch: Kolbe takes flight

02:20 PM

56 min: Italy 16-37 South Africa

South Africa look like they're in the mood to run this score up. They wanted to make a statement here after two losses and it looks like they may just do that.

02:18 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Floodgates. Are. Open.

Quick ball off the back of the lineout has Italy scrambling and Kwagga Smith takes full advantage, picking up from the base of the ruck and crashing over under the posts.

Libbok converts.

02:17 PM

53 min: Italy 16-30 South Africa

Italy have been stunned by the South African breathless start to this second half. They give another penalty and South Africa have yet another opportunity to attack inside the Italian 22.

02:14 PM

50 min: Italy 16-30 South Africa

Worth noting that Cheslin Kolbe had to got off after scoring his try with what looked like a tweaked hamstring.

Manie Libbok was his replacement.

02:12 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Arendse has a second and South Africa have seriously upped the tempo.

It's not dissimilar top his first and he finishes down the left touchline after smart hands from Kolisi.

Italy have to score next...simple as that.

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse scores a try - Shutterstock

02:11 PM

46 min: Italy 16-23 South Africa

More pressure on the Italians here....

02:08 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

CHESLIN KOLBE....

That is extraordinary work from the South African winger, who chases down the restart before rising high to claim the ball inside the the Italian 22. He's left unopposed and he skates over for the try.

Faf de Klerk converts.

Cheslin Kolbe scores a try - Shutterstock

02:08 PM

43 min: Italy 16-18 South Africa

Penalty for the Italians after the South Africans are pinged for offside. Allan takes his chance and cuts the South African lead to two.

02:06 PM

Changes

Gianmarco Lucchesi is on for Giacomo Nicotera and Simone Ferrari replaces Pietro Ceccarelli.

Eben Etzebeth has also entered proceedings...

02:05 PM

41 min: Italy 13-18 South Africa

The Italians start in swashbuckling style, trying to attack out of their own territory. Allan then puts the kick up and the hosts earn a penalty on the half-way line.

Early chance for Italy.

02:03 PM

Kick off

Tommaso Allan gets us underway.

02:02 PM

Something to note

Bongi Mbonambi got a talking to in the first half for telling Matthew Carley to 'ref both sides', echoing the sentiments of his currently banned director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

He got a serious talking to from the officials afterwards.

Bongi telling the ref to ‘ref both sides.’ Where would he have got that idea from? 🤔 Really not a good look from Boks. — Craig Ray (@craigray11) November 19, 2022

01:58 PM

The teams are out

The second half is upon us. Strap in.

01:53 PM

'Italy more than holding their own'

The temptation after that first half is to suggest that South Africa have been a little under par but Italy are more than holding their own in this one. Whether they can keep pace with the Springbok's power game in the second half remains to be seen but this is a different Italy side - one more than capable of matching the world's best.

The smart money would have to be on South Africa but the Italians are far from out of it.

01:48 PM

HALF TIME: Italy 13-18 South Africa

Great first 40 there.

01:47 PM

39 min: Italy 13-18 South Africa

South Africa look like they want to end the half on a high but Cannone's excellent work on the ground continues and he earns a vital penalty for his side.

01:45 PM

WATCH: the electric Capuozzo scores

01:42 PM

34 min: Italy 13-18 South Africa

Powerful carrying from Italy gets them deep into the Springbok 22 before they earn another penalty.

Corner again. They try and set up the maul but excellent defence from the South African forwards kills any drive and it's the visitors who earn a crucial scrum.

A penalty from the scrum allows them to easily clear their lines.

01:39 PM

32 min: Italy 13-18 South Africa

Italy earn a penalty soon after the kick off.

They're going for the corner....

01:37 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Try confirmed by the TMO. That looked a little harsh on Italy if I'm honest. Mbonambi was stopped short of the line before reaching out and placing the ball but there was a significant pause between the tackle and the placement.

Anyway none of that matters now. Kolbe converts.

01:34 PM

TMO DECISION

On-field decision is try off the back of the lineout. But is there double movement from Bongi Mbonambi?

Matthew Carley wants to check.

01:33 PM

29 min: Italy 13-11 South Africa

This is a proper Test match now. The defences have finally decided to show up and the intensity from both sides is exceptional.

South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen tackled by Ange Capuozzo and Stephen Varney of Italy - Shutterstock

South Africa are on the front foot thanks to some powerful carrying. Le Roux drops a deft kick into the Italian 22 and Juan Ignacio Brex has to shepherd the ball out. Lineout five metres out for the Spingboks.

01:30 PM

26 min: Italy 13-11 South Africa

Danilo Fischetti is penalised for not rolling away at the breakdown and it's a South African penalty. This time they want the three. Can Kolbe oblige?

Yes he can. Great kick form the winger as South Africa cut Italy's lead to two.

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe kicks a penalty - Shutterstock

01:27 PM

22 min: Italy 13-8 South Africa

Italy get caught messing around in their own 22 from the kick off again and South Africa earn a penalty. They go for the corner and set up the driving maul but it soon collapses and it's Italy who earn the scrum.

Huge roars from the crowd. Superb from the Azzuri

01:25 PM

20 min: Italy 13-8 South Africa

Brilliant defence from the Italians, who cut Kolbe down as he retrieves a chip over the top from Allan. Lorenzo Cannone is straight over the ball and earns a penalty.

Allan converts.

01:21 PM

18 min: Italy 10-8 South Africa

The Italians looked skittish early in this one but they have settled now and it's the South Africans that are suddenly looking a little clumsy. This is going to be no walk in the park for the men in green.

Italy's Stephen Varney clears his lines - Shutterstock

01:20 PM

17 min: Italy 10-8 South Africa

Italy think they've got a turnover at the lineout inside South African territory but referee blows for a penalty for pulling a South African arm. Boos ring around the stands from this fabulously partisan crown.

01:17 PM

15 min: Italy 10-8 South Africa

Exciting stuff in Genoa but the defence coaches for both sides will be tearing their hair out. Every time a side is in possession they look dangerous.

01:15 PM

13 min: Italy 10-8 South Africa

Will this game settle down? I hope not.

01:13 PM

TRY FOR ITALY

This game has started quickly.

Honestly this is breathless stuff. The Italians earn a penalty from the kick off but they don't need it. Sharp hands on the outside get Ange Capuozzo into a gap and the nippy full-back does the rest.

Italy players celebrate Ange Capuozzo's try 2022 Autumn Nations Series - Shutterstock

Allan adds the extras and the Italians now lead!

01:12 PM

10 min: Italy 3-8 South Africa

This time it's South Africa who get the verdict after captain Siya Kolisi is tackled off the ball. It's an easy three points for Kolbe and the Springboks extend their lead.

01:11 PM

8 min: Italy 3-5 South Africa

Penalty to Italy.

A decent kick from the Italians sets them up with a lineout in South African territory but it's scrappy work from the hosts. South Africa are penalised at the breakdown though and Tommaso Allan slots the three points.

01:06 PM

3 min: Italy 0-5 South Africa

Italy need to tighten up here. More street smart needed from the hosts as they the game underway again.

01:04 PM

TRY FOR SOUTH AFRICA

That didn't take long...

South Africa take advtnage of a sloppy start from Italy, attacking down the left from a lineout where Kurt-Lee Arendse find himself in acres of space. The winger does the rest and it's the worst possible start for Italy.

Kolbe misses with the conversion.

01:02 PM

We're off

Damian Willemse gets us underway.

01:01 PM

Anthem review - Italy

Superb as ever. I challenge readers to find a better anthem than Il Canto degli Italiani.

Freed From Desire is the audio chaser....another banger.

12:59 PM

Anthem review - SA

A rather sluggish rendition Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika there it must be said. Not helped by the obvious lack of away support in Genoa.

Here comes the Italians.

12:54 PM

Here come the sides

Enter the South Africans followed by the home side.

For my money we're about to hear two of the best national anthems going. Buzzing.

12:48 PM

Head-to-head

These two sides have faced each other eight times since 2009 and it's no surprise that the world champions have dominated this matchup over that period. Italy's only win came in Florence (also the scene of last week's Australia win) when they held on to beat the Springboks 20-18.

2019: South Africa won 49-3 in Japan

2017: South Africa won 35-6 in Padua

2016: Italy won 20-18 in Florence

2014: South Africa won 22-6 in Padua

2013: South Africa won 44-10 in Durban

2010: South Africa won 55-11 in East London

2010: South Africa won 29-13 in Witbank

2009: South Africa won 32-10 in Udine

12:39 PM

This Italian side is different

12:36 PM

View from the South African camp

South African forward Kwagga Smith spoke to the media earlier this week.

“Italy have been building for some time under the coaching staff that was with Benetton, and having teams in the United Rugby Championship has given their young players excellent exposure.

“The Italy age-group teams have been very good in recent years and that talent is coming through now.

“Until now, Italy was a team where you could fall into the trap of not being properly prepared for them and then they shock you, but that time is over now after they backed up their Six Nations win over Wales by beating Australia."

12:30 PM

Today's venue

Yes we are at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this afternoon in the Italian port city of Genoa. Opened in 1911, it is the oldest stadium still in use for football in Italy and is currently home to both Genoa CFC and Sampdoria.

Genoa fans display a banner reading "In silence for you, hurt 43 times in the heart. Get back on your feet proudly and become splendid again!" to honor the 43 people who lost their lives when the Morandi highway Bridge collapsed last Aug. 14, prior to the Serie A soccer match Genoa and Empoli at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium - ANSA

The last rugby international held there was back in 2014, when Italy lost to Argentina 20-18. The Azzurri now return in perhaps their best ever vein of form and will he hoping for a raucous atmosphere from the usually football-loving Genoans.

12:14 PM

And South Africa's XV

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series international test match between France and South Africa - Getty Images

South Africa has wrung the changes from their Marseille defeat last week. Pieter-Steph du Toit is banned after being sent off, meaning Franco Mostert moves into the back row while Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie come into the second row.

Andre Esterhuizen comes into the centres and Jasper Wiese reutns to the No 8 after missing the France game last weekend.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

12:13 PM

Italy team news

Ange Capuozzo of Italy during the Autumn International match between Italy and Australia at Stadio Artemio Franchi - Getty Images

The Italians make just tow changes form the side which beat Australia, with prop Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Giacomo Nicotera coming in to join Danilo Fischetti in the front row.

Classy fly-half Paolo Garbisi remains out with injury, menaing Tommaso Allan retains the No 10 jersey.

15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello

12:10 PM

Good afternoon

...and welcome to the beautiful city of Genoa on Italy’s northern coast for live coverage of the hosts’ clash with world champions South Africa.

Off the field matters have hovered over the build up to this one, namely the two-match ban handed down to South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus following his sarcastic Twitter outbursts earlier this week following his side’s loss to France in Marseille.

His propensity to undermine officials has come back to bite him in this instance and all that matters for us this afternoon is that he will not be on the sidelines this afternoon.

As for matters on the field, the visitors are looking to bounce back from a wounding defeat to France in a titanic test match last Saturday night. That’s now two defeats on the spin for the world champions, whose autumn has, in their defence, started with clashes against the aforementioned French and Ireland in Dublin.

They will be keen to get a win under their belt before heading to Twickenham to face England next weekend but Italy they face a side brimming with confidence after a famous 28-27 victory over Australia in Florence last week.

With a 49-17 win against Samoa the following weekend already in the books, beating Australia was affirmation that things are firmly on the up for the Azzurri.

The question now becomes whether they can maintain that level of performance against a wounded Springbok side who will be taking nothing for granted after back-to-back losses.

The huge plus for Italians has been not just the results but the manner in which they’re getting them. Fast, free-flowing attack has been sorely lacking from any Italian side over the past two decades but Kieran Crowley appears to be getting something different from this group.

Can they repeat the heroics of last weekend? Stayed tuned to find out.

Kick off is from 1pm.